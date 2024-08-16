Allan Alaalatoa opens up on what Joe Schmidt is like after a Wallabies loss

For about a second or two during a media conference in Perth on Friday, Allan Alaalatoa stopped to think of a response to a question. “Um,” was the first draw-out word out of the Wallabies captain’s mouth after being asked about coach Joe Schmidt.

Schmidt, 58, became the Wallabies’ third head coach in as many years when he was unveiled to the Sydney media at a press conference in late January. The New Zealand-born rugby mastermind has since helped bring some optimism back to the Australian rugby community.

The Wallabies started their new era under Schmidt with back-to-back wins over Warren Gatland’s struggling Wales in Sydney and Melbourne. Australia then returned to Sydney’s Allianz Stadium where they survived a scare against Georgia to win 40-29 last month.

From a journalist’s point of view, Schmidt has always been a pleasure to speak with. The coach has been thorough in his responses and honest when assessing the progression of his Wallabies team, but it’s always interesting to hear from the players themselves.

Australia are coming off a one-sided 33-7 loss to South Africa in Brisbane last weekend, but six days later, they were running around on the field at Optus Stadium in Perth preparing for another chance to play the world champions on Saturday evening.

Alaalatoa, who will lead the Wallabies into battle for the third time this year, was asked what Schmidt is like after a loss compared to a win. The skipper reinforced the point that the Wallabies understand they’re “not the finished product.”

“For us as leaders, he was pretty hard after a win as well. We knew we weren’t where we needed to be early in the year and we kept bringing the focus back on us and nothing’s really changed on that,” Allan Alaalatoa told reporters at Optus Stadium on Friday.

“Instead, the outcome didn’t go our way (last weekend) and it was a tough learning that way.

“For us, again the coaching staff have driven the fact that brought all the attention back on us, and just making sure that we continue to grow in our game. It does create us opportunities and hopefully tomorrow we get points on the back of that.



“He hasn’t really changed too much after a win or a loss, but he’s always brought the threats back on us. We know that we’re not the finished product at the moment and we’re building.”

Alaalatoa will captain an Australian outfit desperate to bounce back after last weekend’s disappointing performance in Brisbane. South Africa were unwavering in their dominance as they piled on 33 unanswered points en route to a drought-breaking win at Suncorp Stadium.

The world-renowned tighthead prop will captain a side with a bit of a new-look feel to it with coach Schmidt calling in experienced campaigners Marika Koroibete, Nic White and Angus Bell into the starting side. Bell’s selection is especially intriguing.

Bell was injured during Super Rugby Pacific in early April. The 23-year-old hasn’t played rugby since but is now set to return against the toughest test of them all. Schmidt is confident that Bell will perform and the playing group share that belief going into the match.

“He’s a big body. We all know the talent that he is and the things that he’s done in this gold jersey. It’s awesome to have him back, he’s gone through a tough time throughout his rehab but he’s trained really hard,” Alaalatoa explained.

“He’s worked with (Mike Cron) Crono and the team at the Tahs to give himself this opportunity. All the boys have got to be beside him and just make sure that he goes out there tomorrow and most importantly just enjoys himself.”