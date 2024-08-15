‘Show the people what a B team can do’: Elrigh Louw’s warning for Wallabies

Backrower Elrigh Louw is part of an exclusive club heading into the second round of The Rugby Championship. The Springboks’ No. 8 is one of only five players who’ve retained their spot in the starting side after last weekend’s demolition of the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Pieter-Steph du Toit is the only other forward who shares that honour and privilege ahead of the second Test Down Under. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe are the other survivors from the 33-7 win.

It’s a bold call for coach Rassie Erasmus to make – not that the rugby guru is a stranger to making sensationally brave selection decisions. Erasmus explained on Tuesday that these mass changes weren’t a sign of “disrespect” towards the Aussies but the narrative persists.

Erasmus’ comments haven’t stopped the rugby world from talking. Media outlets in New Zealand, Australia and around the world have labelled the new-look starting XV as the Springboks’ ‘B team’ before Saturday’s clash at Optus Stadium.

That’s a fairly strong way to describe a team of professional athletes but the players themselves aren’t getting caught up in those discussions from those outside of the team’s inner sanctum. If anything, they’re looking at the funny side of it all as Elrigh Louw suggested.

Louw sat down with RugbyPass at the team hotel on Wednesday. With a smile, the backrower quipped that the Springboks are looking forward to showing the world “what a B team can do” when they engage in rugby battle.

“Obviously, there are players that will start most of the games but I don’t see it as an ‘A’ and a ‘B’ team and I think the squad as well, we don’t see it in that manner,” Louw said.

“I think we see it as an opportunity to build some squad depth and build some experience as a pack and as a team.

“We’re actually quite excited to go out there on Saturday and show the people what a B team can do.”



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 1 Tries 5 1 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 114 Carries 139 4 Line Breaks 9 11 Turnovers Lost 15 6 Turnovers Won 4

Louw played 56 minutes last weekend in Brisbane before going off as a replacement for the reliable Kwagga Smith. The 24-year-old finished with the second-most carries out of any Boks player with 15 and he also got stuck in on the defensive side of the ball.

It was a masterful performance from the Springboks as a collective as they snapped a losing run at Suncorp Stadium dating back more than a decade. South Africa hadn’t beaten Australia in Brisbane since 2013 but that hoodoo is now in the past.

Captain Siya Kolisi peeled off a maul inside the opening 10 minutes to score the opening try, and Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kurt-Lee Arendse also got on the scoresheet during the first term. Arendse had another after the break, as did Louw’s replacement Kwagga Smith.

While the hosts had the last laugh with Hunter Paisami scoring a late try, the result was literally never in doubt. The Wallabies barely fired a shot as the Springboks ran riot on the back of an attacking masterclass and clinical work in defence.

But that was last week. If you’re a fan of this sport chances are you’ve heard the saying that ‘a week is a long time in Test rugby.’ It’s an overused cliché but it’s true. The Wallabies will be desperate to make amends before heading to Argentina for two Tests.

“You can easily be lured into a false sense of security once you beat a team and you have to back that performance up,” Louw explained.

“Even with the changes that coach Rassie made for this weekend, I think we are hungry and we are ready to put another solid performance up this weekend.

“We want to be the first and the second best team in the world and I think that’s what we’re striving for. So, this weekend is an opportunity to set ourselves up in the Championship in a good position.

“We’ve got a plan and I think we just have to execute that this weekend.”

Australia have been forced into some changes with Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams and Filipo Daugunu all picking up injuries during the defeat in Brisbane. Angus Blyth, Seru Uru and Marika Koroibete all come into the 23 for the upcoming clash in Western Australia.

Test veteran Nic White also comes into the starting side as a replacement for Jake Gordon. White will link up with former ACT Brumbies halves partner Noah Lolesio, while Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau form the midfield duo once again.

There’s a lot to talk about with that team but the simple takeaway is clear: the Wallabies are looking for a vastly improved performance and they believe they’ve picked a team to do just that. The Springboks expect nothing less.

“I think they’re going to be a much more sharper and improved team this weekend,” he added. “You can’t underestimate them, especially this weekend after a loss like that.

“We have a plan and we’ll be ready for whatever they bring.”