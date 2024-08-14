Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
35 - 18
FT
22 - 7
FT
LIVE
32'
Today
03:05
Today
05:45
Today
09:00
Today
11:15
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
International

Flying Fijians unfazed by ‘external’ pressure before Pacific Nations Cup

By Finn Morton
Coach Mick Byrne of Fijian Drua loduring the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Hurricanes and the Fijian Drua at Sky Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

While Fiji have set their sights on taking out the Pacific Nations Cup over the next month or so, the most successful team in the competition’s history aren’t feeling the heat from “external sources” according to coach Mick Byrne.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flying Fijians claimed the PNC crown for the first time in 2013 after winning three of four matches during their historic run to glory. Canada claimed a thrilling 20-18 win in Ottawa during the third match week in what was the only blip on Fiji’s record that year.

But that famous trophy triumph proved to be the catalyst for future successes with Fiji winning the tournament several times. The Fijians claimed the title four times back-to-back from 2015 to 2018, and they went unbeaten in last year’s unofficial PNC.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Following the team’s famous ascent to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals last October, Fiji are considered one of the favourites to take out the title in this year’s new-look competition from August 23 to September 21.

New head coach Mick Byrne, who finished with the Fijian Drua after this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season, said “it’s massively exciting” to be preparing for his first international tournament with Fiji. Byrne has named a strong 30-man squad for the competition.

In a press conference on Thursday, Byrne agreed while “there’s always pressure” on international rugby teams to perform, the Flying Fijians are driven by the high standards they have set themselves within the group.

“Every day you turn up to work, there’s pressure. The key thing here is to focus in on your performance. We want to win the PNC… we want to bring it back to Fiji,” Byrne said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the pressure is not from external sources, it’s from your own internal sources about getting the job done and preparing yourself well. Pressure of performance is more important internally; making sure that when we get up, training is good, the players are training well.

“Pressure is on making sure our program allows our players to be the best they can be. That’s the pressure I feel. I think the game, we know if we get our game right and the boys are going to be very physical, the results will take care based on our performance.”

Related

Fiji coach eager to develop Richie Mo’unga’s nephew into ‘world-class’ 10

Head coach Mick Byrne believes the Flying Fijians are in a strong position to develop two young flyhalves into “world-class players."

Read Now

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will captain Fiji when they get their PNC campaign underway next weekend against rivals Samoa. The Fijians will also take on Tonga in Pool A before travelling to Japan for the next phase of the competition.

If Fiji qualify in either first or second in the pool, they will face either Eddie Jones’ Japan, Canada or the USA in one of two semi-finals. The bottom-ranked sides from the two pools will go head-to-head in a fifth-sixth play-off fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will then be a winner-takes-all Grand Final which will bring an end to the five-week competition. Before Fiji begin their PNC campaign, coach Byrne has explained how the team’s schedule has “worked in our favour.”

“It gives us a chance to recover that week and get some good, solid training and a little bit more work into our players before we have to travel to Tonga.

“It’s pretty hectic after that. We travel back from Tonga and then we fly to Japan and depending on where we are and how things have gone for us will depend on what happens.

“But there’s a game in Tokyo and a game in Osaka. We’ll be flying in, travelling down to Osaka on the fast train, the bullet train, so there’ll be a little bit of travel.

“The big thing is planning our weeks which we’ve done, all the coaches and staff have been together and planned out our travel, our recovery days, etcetera. It’s really important that we manage our players well so that the travel has the least impact on our players and we can be firing 100 per cent come game time.

“It actually isn’t too bad for us because after the first game, we get a bit of recovery time and then we get a chance to prepare for Tonga. Then it gets a bit hectic after that but we’ve got plenty of time to plan and we’ve done that – we’ve got some good plans in place.”

Recommended

Sam Cane returns for All Blacks rematch with Los Pumas

All Blacks call in more cover amid second-row injury woes

John Mitchell: Why England’s autumn is ‘harder than a World Cup’

The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

2

Ex-England lock reacts to Springboks’ ‘inventive’ lineout vs Wallabies

3

World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

4

Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon lights it up again after rugby league switch

5

Allan Alaalatoa opens up on what Joe Schmidt is like after a Wallabies loss

6

Ben Volavola set to become the fourth 2024/25 Leicester signing

7

Louis Rees-Zammit suffers setback with NFL roster soon to be named

8

Nine Irish make columnist's first Test British and Irish Lions XV

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

FEATURE

Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'

The highly-rated Ospreys loosehead has left Wales after 12 years, with no regrets and relishing making an impression with Leicester Tigers

FEATURE

'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

The power-packed wing can play in a multitude of positions and is a key cog in Rassie Erasmus' Springbok machine

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SteveD 20 minutes ago
Andre Esterhuizen's Sharks return delayed despite completing his ban

"Having completed the tackle school intervention"


Well, I sincerely hope for his, the Sharks and the Boks' sake he's learnt his lesson at the school and managed to shake off the Harlequins/pom/rugby league crap tackling method that he unfortunately seems to have picked up in England and will be able to take his place in the incredibly low and hard tackling approach that Rassie and company have instilled so amazingly successfully over the last six years.

0 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 42 minutes ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Deadly serious - one player played against (and held his own) a very good English side and one player played against Fiji then Argentina yet still missed more tackles, gave away more penalties along with losing the breakdown battle.


I’m not a Blackadder hater but he’s not our future 6….hea a 7 at this level and prob our 4th best in that position. Blindside takes time in the saddle and that’s what they should be giving Finau.

5 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Are you serious ?


Finau carried 10 times for 11 meters in the first test vs England- pathetic.


Finau carried 3 times for 4 meters in the second test vs England- even more pathetic.


In both tests combined, Finau made only 18 tackles with 4 misses- pathetic.


All stats from ESPN.

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Does 'Giteau's Law' need revisiting to revive weakened Wallabies?

Yes NB, you even replied to an above post about 22' with your 21' blinkers on!


We'll see whos right tonight aye! Can't wait for the predictable comeback game the Wallabies haven't been abl.... or wait, what were those above series results again?? 😋

255 Go to comments
E
EatBreath7s 4 hours ago
World Rugby confirms details for 5 iconic SVNS Series 2024/25 destinations

Completely agree with you, after Madrids contract runs out I would love world rugby to put out a contract to run the grand finals again so France can bid for it. Also would love a tournament in Argentina, they fully deserve 1 after the past couple of years with what they have achieved

2 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

It's probably all of the above, NH. Change is hard, getting everyone on board to make the changes - that might go against decades of history and tradition - is even harder..

48 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
Accuracy is the antidote to the Wallabies’ kicking kryptonite

The attempts at catching sa kicks were simply rubbish in those examples. I think Aus had the plan to contest at the ruck rather than the air on their own kicks, but still need to catch the sa kicks. Their counter attack slaughtered us. This piece also proved to me that although far from his best game, Noah was not the cause of many of the shortfalls that occurred although seems to be the one copping the blame. In that shanked up and under of his, would noah have been calling for the quick lineout or would Tom wright have made the call to throw it in?

1 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

I dont think us Aussie fans and media are much better tbh. Even though we are ranked 9th there is still a certain level of expectation to win and the need for change because of the loss. But if Italy, who are ranked 8th, lost by this much on the weekend to sa I don't think anyone would bat an eyelid... But yes, I do get a certain level of joy out of the kiwi commentators thinking the sun won't rise the next day when the abs lose a single, solitary match.


Do you think the lack of structural change we are seeing in Aus, NZ, super etc is because of an obliviousness to the decline? stubbornness and belief that it's the right path? an arrogance that the decline isnt happening??? Or is change just too hard to actually enact because of policy, money etc and lack of alternatives...

48 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

You obviously don't watch enough South African's play rugby. They are first equal in World Cups among the tier 1 nations. First equal out of any national team (along with France), and are leaders in red cards in Super Rugby and TRC.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Every country has been having its players red carded in the last 12 months so nobody knows how to tackle properly don't you think there might be another problem?

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Yes, the whole substitution policy needs a slimlining change.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Maybe were you are, here it would only be 5%.


I'd say the feedback (that they value) is from the smart mouthguard data. I'm not sure what you think is fast, but League is very slow. The only action in league comes after the fourth or 5th tackle every minute.


I do agree they don't want to go the converse direction of the one-body-type that things have been. Have fit medium dudes like league does is no better than having the overweight behemoths that rugby was developing. Needs to be in the middle somewhere.


That said, none of these law changes are anything to do with speeding the game up. The put a clock on kickers wasting time, sure, and found that they were given more time than needed, and that it might as well be used in every break in the game. The scrums and lineouts will only be as fast as they were before, there just won't be the odd anomaly now were a team takes over a minute to pickup their balls and do something.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Yeah, strange. I never bothered to read the article (https://www.rugbypass.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rugby-championship-law-variations/) but the mark is the only trial that didn't make it through from the World Cup (of those that have been chosen to be used in TRC, the only fully changed laws so far are the free kick and a weird offside if a team counter attacks change).


Shame, I thought the marking the ball from kickoff change was a good one. Stops the sort of cynical play we saw from Argentina last week.

247 Go to comments
M
Mid 6 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

So who are you, turdflow or terrible24? Make up your mind. Unless, of course, you're a schizo (which is seeming more likely with every new post you make).


But on to the "substance" of your whining: The poster said nothing about moulding (I see you downgraded it from the ridiculous "created", but shifting the goalposts has always been your tactic) Kolbe. Any reasonable person would know that Rassie FOUND a player in Kolbe who fits the profile.


Now the question is whether YOU are stupid or dishonest and to that I have the answer: You're stupid.

12 Go to comments
D
DM 7 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains the backline changes for the All Blacks

Agreed, still think BB is more of an impact player off the bench even to replace dmac. Would still like to see Finau have another opportunity and would have thought rattima would have got the start, bring TJ off the bench, make more of an impact when the opposition tires.

10 Go to comments
J
Jutsy 7 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Very similar to the issues with wallabies exit strategies last week. I did think gordon was under a lot more pressure to kick quickly than 9s usually are.

Both teams need a few more on field leaders to determine in game that they need to shift to a plan b.

247 Go to comments
T
Terry24 7 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

Read the preceding sentence to inform the sentence that follows. Created as in created ("The genarillismo all rounder"). The poster said that Erasmus moulded Kolbe as a rugby player to make sure a Saffer could do what Dupont does only better. Are you really this stupid or dishonestly pretending you don't understand?


The first comparison of this kind (between Kolbe abd Dupont as multitaskers) was the article the poster was commenting on. How could Rassie do what the poster said he did?


All cleared up for you? Run along

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

"created"?! You're the insane one! Your entire response is inappropriate, irrational and indicative of some serious divergence. You should seek help, but I doubt your ability to recognise good advice, much less accept it.

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
The 'wisdom' that has earned Australian referee Angus Gardner praise

If Matt Williams ever praised me, I'd be gravely concerned.


But I'm not really surprised that he raised his voice to applaud the absence of scrums for sixty minutes. Given Matty's record as a "coach" and his subsequent "contributions" as a "pundit", I think his idea of the perfect rugby game is two minions slapping at each other...

1 Go to comments
G
Gmac 10 hours ago
Former All Blacks coach labels Auckland selections 'perplexing'

TJ has always lacked quality of service, is tentative at best with his decision making, cannot clear/kick effectively from base of ruck, and only appears to have gotten worse with age. Perhaps understand the security of going with his experience for the first few tests of Razors reign but he had to be dropped after last week's performance (and for good in my opinion). These days in particular, you can't be a world class side with a 2nd rate halfback, and the AB's are sorely missing Aaron Smith in that position or Cam Roigard who showed real promise as the heir apparent (and someone who has a similar skillset to the immense Dupont). Honestly I don't see how Ratima could go any worse, even if he isn't the future No. 1 guy when Roigard comes back there's no future in sticking with TJ anyway given he's off next year, so the decision making really just doesn't stand up, Razor clearly has a hard on for the bloke which I cannot fathom...

5 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?' 'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.