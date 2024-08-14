Sam Cane returns for All Blacks rematch with Los Pumas
All Blacks selectors have made a handful of changes for their second Test with Los Pumas at Eden Park.
A season debut for former captain Sam Cane is on the cards, with the 32-year-old named in the No. 20 jersey alongside a bench that includes regular starter Mark Tele’a.
In Tele’a’s place in the starting unit is Blues teammate Caleb Clarke, while on the other wing two Crusaders swap places, with Will Jordan coming in for Sevu Reece who has missed selection entirely.
One change in the front row sees Ethan de Groot absent from the team sheet, replaced in the No. 1 jersey by Tamaiti Williams.
Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown swap roles again, meaning a start for Ioane in front of his home crowd.
Elsewhere, the team is unchanged, with the young second-row trio of Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry and Josh Lord looking to continue the strong lineout success from game one.
The loose forward trio of Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea retain their starting roles, seeking an improved performance around the breakdown.
TJ Perenara and Damian McKenzie return in their familiar No. 9 and 10 jerseys respectively, with impact from young gun Cortez Ratima.
Jordie and Beauden Barrett are the two others in the backline to retain their starting roles and will be looking to steer the ship better with more clinical exits after struggling with the territory game in round one.
All Blacks team to face Pumas
- Tamaiti Williams
- Codie Taylor
- Tyrel Lomax
- Tupou Vaa’i
- Sam Darry
- Ethan Blackadder
- Dalton Papali’i
- Ardie Savea
- TJ Perenara
- Damian McKenzie
- Caleb Clarke
- Jordie Barrett
- Rieko Ioane
- Will Jordan
- Beauden Barrett
Reserves
16. Asafo Aumua
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Josh Lord
20. Sam Cane
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Mark Tele’a
The old boys are NZ,SA, England.
Can you give me an example of when NZ or SA have EVER been scheduled their hardest group game the week before the Knock out stages of a RWC. One example please?
Now lets look at the draw. In 2023 as with every world cup the teams were drawn only a year after the 2019 RWC and three years before the 2023 RWC. Ireland and France improved brilliantly to be one and two. Their reward. 3 times RWC winners NZ and SA are in their groups due to the draw. Worse even if Ireland/France win their group they are going to be playing a top 4 side. Ireland beat the World Champions but then had to play Scotland a week before facing NZ, 3 times champions, who had been lining Ireland up for a year. The result? SA limp to a win and the resultant mockery and disrespect by the perennially arrogant SH teams. I am Irish but I was shouting for England in that QF. They were robbed in that match actually. If they had prevailed then NZ would have won the final against a fatigued England team and all be boasting about the 'greeat and humble all blacks'. We will never know who would have won with a fair draw. But boast away.
Ireland are NOT the best team in the world, but they are better than SA.
SA can't beat Ireland. One win in Pretoria (Ireland should have won) at altitude in 5 is not better. Last 3 games record is 2:1 for Ireland. Two of those matches in SA, one neutral. In the RWC Ireland beat SA and won the Pool with SA second. What more evidence do you need? In Argentina, the France B team put 15 on the Pumas team that beat NZ. Work it out.
Old boys club is the North not the South. The North makes the rules not the South and if South Africa and Nz are not that good at rugby then why have the rest a negative record against them in terms of wins? Once again if Ireland are better than the Springboks then they must be the best team in the world so are they or are they not the best ( I can hear you choking just like Ireland now) team in the world as you stated?. Forget about what I and other fans say and listen to those in the know. Who do they say is the best team in the world? Who is saying this South African team are the G.O.A.T? I have not made one excuse for a Springbok loss but you keep on making excuses for Ireland choking! You say Nz had a narrow win but you hail a 1 point Durban win as proof of how good Ireland is? Did you forget what happened in the first test? Maybe that penalty scrum try still hurts? Get a grip please! Come win a series in the Republic and I will take you seriously. You could not even do that against the worst Bok team in history 2016 and if there was a third test you would have lost another series.
How can you be better than Ireland when you can only beat team at home in Pretoria at altitude? The only fand boasting about being the best in the world are SA and NZ fans...continuously. Boasting about RWCs. Boasting about everything. Bookies had Ireland and France joined favourites. Anybody who says Ireland fans were crowning themselves champions before the world cup is a liar. Are you a liar?
Look SA are a tough team who hang in there and take a win if the good teams get knocked out. But the reason that you are not that good between RWCs is because well, youre not that good. You got an easy passage to the final in a poor standard RWC in 2019 and England had blown their load eliminating you. In 2023, the team you couldn't beat Ireland you got in the pools and NZ who had been lining Ireland up for a year managed to narrowly win ensuring you did not have to face Ireland again. The RWC is not really a judge of rugby at the highest level. The draw ensures that its a lottery. An old boys club and no suprises that the old boys have most of the cups.
No we are first and then Ireland and then Nz and then France and yes we have 4 world cups more than Ireland have and that is a fact. You wishing it so does not make Ireland the best team in the world and I said nothing about Ireland I was talking about you and people like you and not the Irish rugby team crowning them world champions. You are either young or not so bright. I know that the Springboks are the best team in the world ( and people who have been there and done that agree) so why would I be upset if we lose to a good Irish team? Now rather leave it before you choke like an Irish team at the world cup ok.
Sam Cane back so the ABs can play with 14 men and have a chance of winning
# extra motivation
20 minutes red cards
Yeah the leadership we sorely lacked in the last 20mins (that cost us the game) last week couldn't possibly provided by a ~100 test ex-captain. Good selection in that sense but why is there no genuine blindside across 4 loosie slots.
The current batch of All Blacks, just aren't "good enough" as the team the won the 2015 World Cup.
You need that type of ability to win a World Cup, that's why they won.
We are still "undisciplined" Until that changes, we will have up and down results.
It's hard to WIN a Group 1, with an average horse, no matter how good the trainer may be.
That's what they had been saying about last years Blues team!
As the famous quote goes, history doesn't repeat but it definitely rhymes.
What's worrying me about this team, is not so much the reappearance of Cane, a man who's happily jumped ship, or T.J, slow and in the same boat. It's the image of the head coach in the coaches box, surrounded by too many average assistants, with terror written all over his face.
Razor, the perennial winner, has developed a deep fear of losing. Now he appears out of ideas and is turning to his senior players to save him.
This scene is far too familiar. Previously it was foz sweating with terror, now it's Razor with fear written all over his face. The result is the same, rookies are out, and an sos to Senior players, some past their best, has been desperately broadcast.
Perhaps this will end the same way. A sacking of inexperienced assistants mid tenure, and a search for a world class tactician.
It's notable that 2 of our best rugby brains now coach the opposition in Aus and SA.
In any case, Fozzies best coaching came when he know his job was toast, and he was forced to bring in a decent rugby mind in Schmidt. He lost his fear, and compensated for his weaknesses,
Let's hope razor can somehow do the same. I'm pretty sure most of us want the out of the box thinker with the winning talk to come back.
If anyone finds his mojo in Christchurch, please send it back to him. I really don't fancy seeing history repeat.
How about keeping the loony ideas to the weather aye.
Surprised you didn't say three after the English had just toured and done us tactically.
Agree though, at least Sam Cane is back were he started, and I hope he tries to reproduce it, bringing his dynamism off the bench and putting it all out their in no more than 20minutes of rugby. He just needs to remember how to do it!
A man who's happily jumped ship? What nonsense. He signed for a one year sabbatical, obviously had a word with Razor that he wasn't part of the long term plan and was given the chance to exit on his own terms.
No wonder kiwi players are desperate to leave the country with "fans" like we have.
I have the same disturbing feeling looking at all those assistants. This is not what I was expecting. Which one of them thinks TJ can do any better? Hollsnd?
Bringing in a tactician mid RWC term won't be enough this time. Last time NZ got the benefit of the draw, losing badly to France they had then 5 weeks to put everything into a QF where Schmidt had the IQ on Ireland. That win was de facto a semi and enough to make the final.
Next time the pools will reflect the seeding, you will be meeting the likes of Ireland, France and SA at semi stage and on a level playing field (assuming NZ still in top 4).
Interesting that they have backed the same starting back row who got completely outplayed last week.
I like that Robertson has not panicked and backs their ability, but personally I do not think they are a balanced trio, and adding Cane makes things even worse ( in terms of balance, not Cane's ability). We now have 4 no.7s, none of whom are strong line out operators, and only one is a dynamic ball carrier - taking out Sititi puts even more pressure on Savea in that respect who completed 20 carries last week. Add in no Scooter or Pat and you start to see why our gain line success was so low last week, but it feels like they are doubling down on whatever tactic this is.
Robertson spoke about not sticking to the game plan - what game plan needs 4 open sides, locks as the only line out targets, and only one strong ball carrier in the back 5? The only thing I can think is that they are planning to do a lot of kicking (but not for touch), chasing, and tackling.
And why was Jordie Barrett standing 3m behind the ruck every time the ABs were looking to clear? 6 or 7 times he was standing there unable to be used for anything, and essentially playing no part in the game, and in a terrible position to defend anyone if there is a turnover (which there was which led to a try).
Jordie has a different coach from TJ and DMac in the halves, while BB at full back has a different one again. No surprise there's complete confusion.
The Team has been named, congratulations. I'm excited to see it play again.
I like the proping change though it would have made more sense drop the more ineffectual one at this point. I also think it would have made it a double change on that side and checked out Tosi.
Again with a wasted back slot on the bench, what purpose does Tele'a have? Far more relevant to sort out this loose forward situation, add Finau or Sititi to the bench instead. Keep swapping out two of 3 loosies every test until we settle on the best 4.
They’ll sub Telea on for Dmac. BB to 10, Willy J to fullback, Telea to the right wing where he will have a great time against a tired defense.
(But I thought the same thing last week lol).
Wow. Of course TJ and Jordie keep their spots. Ratima on at 40 please.. Would’ve been nice to see Finau/Sititi at 6 to combat their pack and get gaineline.
Well I expected to see some Gold Watches given out on Sunday for "Don't Come Monday"
Instead I see Cane has returned his Gold Watch and it has been accepted and all is forgiven.
Ardie who was MIA last week, has managed to crawl out from his "Fox hole" and all has been forgiven.
I am beginning to think the All Blacks are looking like a "New Age Church", unless you bonk the "Pastor's Wife", you can pretty much be forgiven for all your sins, whatever they may be.
The level of forgiveness is amazing. Captain Cane cost us a World Cup.
Captain Savea cost us the game against Argentina.
Two games we could have WON except for two "brain fades" both by the All Black Captain.
All Black Captaincy has mirrored the position of the NZRFU.
"Not Fit For Purpose"
Maybe they are going to drop the "Haka" and Ardie can lead with the appropriate
Psalm 23 "The Lord is my Shepherd"
At the Garden of Eden
Whats your team then Jesus
There's a lot of commonsense in these selections:
To not be pig-headed about ALB, who simply hasn't got the gas for an international 13 (shown up more on defence than attack) but might get his chance at 12 off the bench.
To bring back Rieko at 13, because he's saved so many tries at 13, and has established combinations, outside with Caleb and Will, and inside with Jordie (who is lucky to get another chance)
To ease Will back into the fray at right wing, where he can get himself up to test match tempo for a move to fullback late in the game, and to get some aerial power on the other wing with Caleb
To insert Sam Cane off the bench to try and counter the leadership vacuum of the last 15 minutes in Wellington (without Scooter there)
To give the three loose forwards from last week another chance, in the absence of genuine alternatives (Sititi looked overwhelmed, gave away crucial penalties, Finau clearly hasn't got Razor's confidence)
To bring Temaiti up to start the game (in place of injured Ethan), and keep the existing bench front rowers intact to try and do a better job late in the game. (This will be a huge test for Temaiti, particularly if the Argies start this week with their bench from last week, those Europe-toughened props).
The selection that surprises me most is TJ starting. They probably feel that they can give him better protection this week and also that they need to use his experience while they have it. Cortez will hopefully get good game time off the bench - and Cam is coming.
It's not like TJ did much wrong.
Yeah definitely the former. Nothing in the latter, just a bad referee call. Though they need to make sure they congratulate Sititi for moving Dmac aside (when Creevy went over in the gap he created) to ensure he keeps that confidence to do the right thing like that.
The thing I like most about Roberston so far is he is prepared to drop players and make changes...admit wrong selections. It will take him 2 years to find the right team
I have gone from being a staunch Robertson fan to a doubter in the space of 4 tests. Poor 6,7,9,10 and a completely dysfunctional midfield. Savea has previously demonstrated he is a poor captain. The Eden Pk hoodoo may save them this weekend but there are some floggings on the horizon.
Robertson has squandered the honeymoon every new coach is afforded. He wont handle the forthcoming criticism as it will be an entirely new experience due to his glorious resume at lower levels. I predict a resignation by the end of 2025 if not sooner.
Hes got more starch than you give him credit for.
I’d bring in karifi for no7 he’s got hunger and mongrel
Have you forgotten he has played before but just appeared too small with no impact at test level but then again Blackadder - he seems indispensable, for reasons unknown?
Reiko will stiffen our D, its an under rated part of his game. Caleb to light up the park . Get Cortez on early
Lienert-Brown was rushing out to cut off the pass towards the edge and left some huge gaps. The first try was one. The first Argentina attack (where Beady intercepted to stop a try) was also a break through a gap between the NZ midfield and a forward (although the speed and movement of the attack may have disorganized the NZ line in that case ie. good play by Argentina).
Ioane should close those gaps.
Slow service will not help DMac. Yes, don't think Reiko is the problem many have been saying. Jordie is just not a 12 for me.