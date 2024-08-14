Sam Cane returns for All Blacks rematch with Los Pumas

All Blacks selectors have made a handful of changes for their second Test with Los Pumas at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

A season debut for former captain Sam Cane is on the cards, with the 32-year-old named in the No. 20 jersey alongside a bench that includes regular starter Mark Tele’a.

In Tele’a’s place in the starting unit is Blues teammate Caleb Clarke, while on the other wing two Crusaders swap places, with Will Jordan coming in for Sevu Reece who has missed selection entirely.

One change in the front row sees Ethan de Groot absent from the team sheet, replaced in the No. 1 jersey by Tamaiti Williams.

Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown swap roles again, meaning a start for Ioane in front of his home crowd.

Elsewhere, the team is unchanged, with the young second-row trio of Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry and Josh Lord looking to continue the strong lineout success from game one.

The loose forward trio of Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea retain their starting roles, seeking an improved performance around the breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

TJ Perenara and Damian McKenzie return in their familiar No. 9 and 10 jerseys respectively, with impact from young gun Cortez Ratima.

Jordie and Beauden Barrett are the two others in the backline to retain their starting roles and will be looking to steer the ship better with more clinical exits after struggling with the territory game in round one.

All Blacks team to face Pumas

Tamaiti Williams Codie Taylor Tyrel Lomax Tupou Vaa’i Sam Darry Ethan Blackadder Dalton Papali’i Ardie Savea TJ Perenara Damian McKenzie Caleb Clarke Jordie Barrett Rieko Ioane Will Jordan Beauden Barrett

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Josh Lord

20. Sam Cane

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Mark Tele’a

ADVERTISEMENT