The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

The online reaction was mixed regarding the American football debut made by Louis Rees-Zammit last Saturday in Jacksonville, but his Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has given a more positive verdict on the former rugby international’s cameo in the 13-26 pre-season loss.

Back in training ahead of next Saturday’s home pre-season fixture versus Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, Reid was asked for his thoughts on how the 23-year-old ex-Gloucester and Wales rugby player did during his fleeting debut involvement.

“Listen, it was exciting for him to have a chance to get in there and play,” enthused Reid, the maestro who has coached the Chiefs to four SuperBowl title victories in the last five seasons.

“It’s faster than what he has seen in practice, so from an experience standpoint it was great for him. That was a positive and then just build on it.”

Reid’s judgement, given in a media briefing video uploaded to the Kansas club website, was followed by a social media post on X showing a nine-second training ground clip of Rees-Zammit in action. Titled ‘Can’t catch lightning, but Rees-Lightning can catch’, the NFL apprentice was recorded catching a throw on the run from quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Regarding his American football debut at the Jaguars, Rees-Zammit posted a collection of pictures from the game in Florida on his Instagram account. Those photos were accompanied by the message: “Time to learn from every moment and get better.”