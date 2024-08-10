Rees-Zammit reveals most 'super weird' thing ahead of Kansas debut

Louis Rees-Zammit has revealed the most uniquely American thing he has found super weird since quitting rugby for a stint in American football. The former Wales winger exited union on January 16 to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, a 10-week trial that resulted in him getting signed by the Kansas City Chiefs on March 29.

The 2021 British and Irish Lions tourist is now poised to make his American football debut this Saturday night when the Chiefs play a pre-season match at Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was pictured on the club’s website travelling to the match by airplane with the reigning SuperBowl champions and will be looking to taste some action at the EverBank Stadium to show how much he has learned in the sport since heading to America seven months ago.

The 23-year-old Rees-Zammit has been training to become a Chiefs running back while also acting as a kick returner.

Ahead of his club’s first of three warm-up matches before the September 9 regular season home opener against Baltimore Ravens, he has given a brief in-house interview, sharing some insight into his new life across the Atlantic. Here is what unfolded:

Host: What has been the biggest adjustment from Europe to America for you?

Louis Rees-Zammit: I’d probably say the culture, the food, just how big everything is, how vast everything is. The roads, how they are so much bigger. The cars. All that kind of stuff. Driving on a different side of the road.

Host: Is there something uniquely American that you find super weird?

LRZ: Burgers are massive here. Everywhere has burgers and fries.

Host: What’s your go-to vacation spot?

LZR: Orlando. It was like my family annual holiday.

Host: Like Disney World?

LZR: Disney World, Universal, Islands of Adventure, Busch Gardens. All of that kind of stuff.

Host: A big theme park family?

LZR: I love it. Love it. I went to Worlds of Fun as well and that was amazing.