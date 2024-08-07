First unofficial depth chart highlights status of Louis Rees-Zammit

Former Wales player Louis Rees-Zammit is said to have plenty of ground still to cover if he is to make the Kansas City Chiefs squad for the new American football regular season.

The defending SuperBowl champions will commence their campaign on September 9 with a home outing versus the Baltimore Ravens, and the scramble for places in that squad ratchets up this weekend when the Chiefs play the first of three pre-season games.

There is no official indication yet as to what players Kansas will bring with them for that Saturday night outing at Jacksonville Jaguars, but in advance of that match an unofficial position-by-position depth chart has been published on social media by Pete Sweeney who has spent more than a decade covering the club.

The journalist attended day 14 of the Chiefs’ latest training camp on Tuesday and has since produced a roster depth chart suggesting that Rees-Zammit, who signed a three-year deal earlier this year to quit rugby for American football, is ranked in category five for running backs on offence and named third for kick returner on the specialist teams.

These unofficial rankings leave Rees-Zammit sweating for inclusion in next month’s regular-season squad. However, with star players usually excused for pre-season games, the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour pick is expected to feature in the coming weeks in a schedule that also includes home matches at Arrowhead Stadium against Detroit Lions on August 17 and Chicago Bears on August 22.