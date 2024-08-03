Louis Rees-Zammit leaves defender in the dust on camera

Former Welsh rugby star turned NFL hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit has made an ‘extremely impressive’ play during a Kansas City Chiefs practice session.

The training camp took place in St Joseph, Missouri, as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming season following their consecutive Super Bowl victories.

In the clip in question, Rees-Zammit can be seen breaking down the right flank under pressure from a would-be defender in what looked like a wide receiver drill.

After beating his man LRZ managed to catch the ball mid-air – a feat that won a round of applause from the crowd of spectators in attendance at the open training session.

The incident was captured on video and was posted to X by Arrowhead Live [via neilreynoldsnfl on Instagram], who described the play as “an extremely impressive 1v1 rep for LRZ”.

This is an extremely impressive 1v1 rep for LRZ🤔 🎥: neilreynoldsnfl /insta pic.twitter.com/xgY1nE7DGc — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) August 3, 2024

Indeed coaches and teammates have lauded Rees-Zammit for his work ethic and eagerness to learn, qualities that have contributed to a decent performance in camp on offence.

Yet while elements of his offensive work have looked very impressive, his ‘pass protection’ drills have left a bit to be desired.

The 23-year-old looked at times a little awkward during the drills – understandable given there is no like-for-like action in rugby union.

Of course, it’s still very early days on this front for the Welshman, with pundits seeming to suggest that latter videos coming out of camp showed a marked improvement in these specific drills throughout the training camp.

“I think it’s just learning all the plays. It’s so different from what I’m used to. Obviously, in rugby, you don’t have to learn as much, but I think physically, I’m in good shape,” LRZ told reporters last month. “I think rugby really prepared me for this, with the conditioning and being in good physical shape. The biggest difference is just mental, staying on top of things, staying on top of the playbook and making no mistakes.”

