Springbok starters respond to disrespect jibes ahead of Wallabies

Rassie Erasmus’ decision to make ten changes to his starting South Africa side to play Australia on Saturday is not a decision that has been universally well-received.

The relatively experienced XV that beat the Wallabies 33-7 in Brisbane in round one of the Rugby Championship has largely been replaced by an XV possessing four players with a solitary cap and a further four with under ten for the round two rematch in Perth.

In response to the team naming, there have been accusations of disrespect in some quarters.

It is easy to see why Erasmus has made this decision- the Springboks are not only in the midst of a long international campaign, but the head coach always has one eye on 2027 and blooding in the next generation.

But for two of the more senior starters in the Bok’s starting line-up, flanker Marco van Staden and centre Lukhanyo Am, this drop in experience has in no way brought a drop in motivation.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a disruption,” the Bulls flanker said regarding the changes that have been made to the squad.

“I don’t think this team needs any more motivation than we currently have for this match.

“All of us want to use this opportunity, and we took a lot of confidence from training this week. The intensity was really up there, and we want to take that energy into the game.”

Though there are five players in the pack alone with under ten caps, four of them play alongside van Staden for the United Rugby Championship runners-up the Bulls.

This unity from playing week-in, week-out together in Pretoria has given the pack “confidence”, he believes.

“Many of us have played together quite often at the Bulls, which certainly gives us confidence,” he added. “We’ve been working together well at training (in the Bok camp too), so we are excited about this opportunity.”

Am also stressed that though the starters may not have many caps to their names, the players have plenty of experience at franchise level.

“We are experienced at franchise level,” he said. “Although some of the players don’t have many Test caps. We have quality leaders in this group, and the fact that some of them have only played a few Tests doesn’t mean they are less experienced leaders.”

