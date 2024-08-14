Springbok starters respond to disrespect jibes ahead of Wallabies
Rassie Erasmus’ decision to make ten changes to his starting South Africa side to play Australia on Saturday is not a decision that has been universally well-received.
The relatively experienced XV that beat the Wallabies 33-7 in Brisbane in round one of the Rugby Championship has largely been replaced by an XV possessing four players with a solitary cap and a further four with under ten for the round two rematch in Perth.
In response to the team naming, there have been accusations of disrespect in some quarters.
It is easy to see why Erasmus has made this decision- the Springboks are not only in the midst of a long international campaign, but the head coach always has one eye on 2027 and blooding in the next generation.
But for two of the more senior starters in the Bok’s starting line-up, flanker Marco van Staden and centre Lukhanyo Am, this drop in experience has in no way brought a drop in motivation.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a disruption,” the Bulls flanker said regarding the changes that have been made to the squad.
“I don’t think this team needs any more motivation than we currently have for this match.
“All of us want to use this opportunity, and we took a lot of confidence from training this week. The intensity was really up there, and we want to take that energy into the game.”
Though there are five players in the pack alone with under ten caps, four of them play alongside van Staden for the United Rugby Championship runners-up the Bulls.
This unity from playing week-in, week-out together in Pretoria has given the pack “confidence”, he believes.
“Many of us have played together quite often at the Bulls, which certainly gives us confidence,” he added. “We’ve been working together well at training (in the Bok camp too), so we are excited about this opportunity.”
Am also stressed that though the starters may not have many caps to their names, the players have plenty of experience at franchise level.
“We are experienced at franchise level,” he said. “Although some of the players don’t have many Test caps. We have quality leaders in this group, and the fact that some of them have only played a few Tests doesn’t mean they are less experienced leaders.”
Media created offense. I doubt any Aus player or coach is fretting over this.
But I agree, WR should act immediately. Rotation is against the spirit of the game.
It may not be what most of us wanted, but Rassie did it again. Surprised us all. The Wallabies will come out hard this weekend. Now with such a changed team, they will think they can do it. I hope Rassie made the changes due to a plan he have rather than being overconfident. Still, this team have 14 world cup winners, so it's not disrespect. A very good team actually, and young by comparison to the other team. The Boks should still win, but I hope the Wallabies make a fight of it. There was no physicality from them last week. I hope they front up hard. I always want the Boks to win, but I like close matches much better.
Please don't go back to the 1 point win!
want more respect? play better
Would like to know who feels disrespected. I want names.
There’s a good chance World Rugby is going to put a stop to this rotation circus, it’s completely against the spirit of the game.
Since when!
Winning seems also to be against the spirit of the game. World Rugby must act!
Aren’t you the one who is going on about player welfare? What do you think rotations is aimed at? I’ll let you into a secret - it’s to prevent built up fatigue which is the leading cause of injuries.
Hulls weet nie, wat ons weet nie
Suggestions of disrespect are stupid. Modern teams need to rotate, and naturally they rotate the less experienced players into the games in which they are big favorites. Right now SA odds are about 1/3 to win TRC, whereas Australia's are 100/1. Those odds are to harsh on Australia and to flattering to SA, in my view. Nonetheless it would be professionally negligent for Rassie not to bring in some of the brilliant youngsters to get some game time.
And of course the coaches and senior players are not going to say that this is a substantially weakened team.