Tevita Ikanivere surprised by Fiji’s captaincy call for Pacific Nations Cup

Tevita Ikanivere wasn’t expecting to captain Fiji in this year’s Pacific Nations Cup. The hooker was recently bestowed the honour when Fiji’s 30-man squad for the new-look tournament was named earlier this week.

Ikanivere, 24, steps into the role as a replacement for usual skipper Waisea Nayacalevu who is unavailable for the PNC due to his club commitments in France. Multiple Fijian players have been ruled out of the competition for the same reason.

But it’s not like the Flying Fijians are lacking star power. 23 players from the Fijian Drua have been included in the national team’s squad, and the list also includes Saracens prop Eroni Mawi and Albert Tuisue of Gloucester Rugby.

There are a handful of proven leaders who will assist Ikanivere during the PNC which will run over five weeks from August 23 to September 21. Former Queensland Reds prop Peni Ravai is among those who add invaluable experience to the team’s leadership group.

When asked about the captaincy on Thursday afternoon, Ikanivere spoke about the opportunity to lead “the biggest team there is in Fiji” even if it’s an honour the experienced front-rower admittedly wasn’t expecting.

“First of all, I’d like to thank coach Mick for selecting me as captain for this tour. Great privilege and honour for me – I never saw it coming but I’m looking forward to the opportunity and the challenges ahead,” Ikanivere told reporters.

“It’s very exciting especially because there’s a lot of new boys in the national team, and I’m looking forward to making some history with them.

“It’s the national team, the biggest team there is in Fiji,” Ikanivere added later on in the press conference which was held over Zoom.

“I’m lucky that I have a good leadership group. We’ve got Peni Ravai, Albert Tuisue, we’ve got Meli Derenalagi, we’ve got Temo Mayanavanua. I think they’ll make it, with Eroni Mawi, and we’ve got a lot of elders that have played at two, three World Cups and I always go to them for advice and especially the coaches because they’ve been through it.



“I think it won’t be really difficult because we all know each other well so I’m just looking forward to the opportunity and going out to play with the boys next week.”

Ikanivere will lead by actions and words during the PNC. The hooker will almost certainly start in Fiji’s tournament opener when they take on traditional rivals Samoa at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium in just over one week.

The Flying Fijians claimed bragging rights the last time these two sides met just on July 29, 2023. Playing away at Apia Park in Samoa, Ikanivere scored a first-half double as the visitors began their charge towards a memorable 33-19 win.

Fiji had beaten Tonga one week earlier at Churchill Park in Lautoka and finished the tournament with a commanding 35-12 win over Japan’s Brave Blossoms in Tokyo. That sets them up as favourites going into this year’s PNC but Manu Samoa will want “payback” for the defeat.

“Playing them for the past few years, I know it’s always a big, physical battle. No one wants to lose on their home ground and we beat them at their home ground last year preparing for the World Cup,” he reflected

“I’m sure they’re coming over with the mindset of trying to payback in Suva but I think we’ll be ready for next week when they come over.”