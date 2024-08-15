Former All Blacks coach labels Auckland selections 'perplexing'
Scott Robertson made a handful of changes to the side that conceded a record 38 points against Los Pumas, but backed his halves combination to go again, something that has surprised one of his predecessors.
Laurie Mains has criticised the performance of starting halfback TJ Perenara in the All Blacks‘ opening round fixture of the Rugby Championship, an historic loss on home soil.
The 32-year-old’s delivery and decision-making were called into question, and Mains went on to say Perenara’s performance threw star playmaker Damian McKenzie off his game too.
“There are still some selections that I find a bit perplexing,” the former coach told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldergrave.
“Scott Robertson had a very good start to the season. The two wins over England and then Fiji, I thought were a great start because that was a very good England team and there were a whole lot of new players who had to be brought into the All Blacks.
“Now, it came a bit unstuck against Argentina, and there were some reasons for that. Argentina said ‘we’re not going to kick the ball to the All Blacks, because they’re too good on the counter-attack, but we’re going to counter-attack when they kick to us and run at them’.
“And incidentally, they had the players to do it. Unfortunately, TJ Perenara kicked away five of the defensive balls, three of them far too long for anybody to get under, and we were put under great pressure with their counter-attacks, and then a couple were charged down. Then Argentina are still in our 22 with an attacking lineout.
“I thought when Cortez Ratima came on, things looked sharper and faster and I’ve got to admit I’m surprised. They will have their reasons, but I am surprised TJ Perenara is starting again.
“To be honest, I tried, but I can’t think of a reason why they’d go back to TJ. Here’s the other thing; his service and the sporadic nature of the passing of the ball I think also affected Damian McKenzie.
“Now, that certainly wasn’t one of his best games, and we know when Damian’s put under extreme pressure at times he struggles to cope with it. I think it had a huge impact on his game as well.
“I thought they might put Beauden Barrett, two times in a row the best player in the world as a first five-eighth, I thought he might go back into first five-eighth, but that hasn’t happened either.”
Mains was then asked whether the role of the playmakers needed a rethink, and whether McKenzie’s performances off the bench in last year’s World Cup showed his impact is better suited to a bench role with Barrett injected into the starting 10 jersey.
“Well, boy it’s hard to say that when you see what Beauden Barrett did off the bench against England,” Mains replied. “A game that was at risk of losing, he just turned the game on its head from fullback. But he can do that at first five-eighth as well.
“When it comes to tough Test matches – you’re not worried about how much to win the easy Test matches by, you’re worried about winning the tough ones. And we’ve got a few tough ones ahead of us this year.
“You have to select players that handle that real tough pressure well and to be honest, Beaudy Barrett is probably the best in the world at that.”
TJ has always lacked quality of service, is tentative at best with his decision making, cannot clear/kick effectively from base of ruck, and only appears to have gotten worse with age. Perhaps understand the security of going with his experience for the first few tests of Razors reign but he had to be dropped after last week's performance (and for good in my opinion). These days in particular, you can't be a world class side with a 2nd rate halfback, and the AB's are sorely missing Aaron Smith in that position or Cam Roigard who showed real promise as the heir apparent (and someone who has a similar skillset to the immense Dupont). Honestly I don't see how Ratima could go any worse, even if he isn't the future No. 1 guy when Roigard comes back there's no future in sticking with TJ anyway given he's off next year, so the decision making really just doesn't stand up, Razor clearly has a hard on for the bloke which I cannot fathom...
DMac's option taking in the game vs. Argentina was dreadful, and the execution of almost all his clearances was poor too.
DMac was playing to a script, but not realising none of the pieces were in place to run it. We were getting so owned at the breakdown there were never enough players where they needed to be. Backs like JB and Telea were constantly involved in rucks, meaning they weren't even in position, or sometimes even on their feet to chase kicks.
On the few occasions we actually had good front foot ball to put a good clearance in DMac would inexplicably call to run it into the brick wall Argentinian defensive line and we'd end up on on the back foot behind the gain line. Poor option after poor option.
One of the most noticeable things in the 2nd test vs. England when BB came on was how good his option taking was. The right play at the right time, the right kick, the right pass etc...
People on here will HATE it but Barrett will be back at 10 before the of the RC.
TJ is a very experienced player and rarely has 2 bad games in a row. Nothing changed after Cortez came on, they had to attack more because they were behind and so they did but were largely ineffective in the last 20. Barrett is 33 years old and still has it but McKenzie is either the long term option at 10 or he isnt and if he is he needs to stay in the team with an eye on 2027. Right now it seems like Richie Mo'unga and Mckenzie are the long term options and Richie is not available until earliest next year so Damian has to play there. Jordan will eventually take Barrett out at fullback so Barrett doesnt have a long term future in the team except as an impact player off the bench possibly in 2027. Razor has the difficult task of blooding new players and balancing it with experience and results. He is walking a fine line and whichever way he goes there will be criticism but I would hardly say its perplexing
Not sure if coming from behind to beat the All Blacks in the last 20minutes "ineffective". I would call it more effective than normal.
The other despicable thing they allowed was TJs hairstyle. That needs to go. Can't have too many eyesores on the pitch
Easy to be a pundit, very tough to be the ABs coach as Laurie Mains personally knows.
Got to back the consistency of selection to let these players all have more time in the saddle.
In saying that though, I think BB could last until next WC at a 10, but he’ll lose his pace and won’t be able to play 15 in 3 years time so I wouldn’t mind seeing him get an opportunity at some stage this TRC