Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
35 - 18
FT
22 - 7
FT
LIVE
32'
Today
03:05
Today
05:45
Today
09:00
Today
11:15
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
The Rugby Championship

Former All Blacks coach labels Auckland selections 'perplexing'

By Ned Lester
TJ Perenara and Cortez Ratima at All Blacks training. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Scott Robertson made a handful of changes to the side that conceded a record 38 points against Los Pumas, but backed his halves combination to go again, something that has surprised one of his predecessors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laurie Mains has criticised the performance of starting halfback TJ Perenara in the All Blacks‘ opening round fixture of the Rugby Championship, an historic loss on home soil.

The 32-year-old’s delivery and decision-making were called into question, and Mains went on to say Perenara’s performance threw star playmaker Damian McKenzie off his game too.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“There are still some selections that I find a bit perplexing,” the former coach told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldergrave.

“Scott Robertson had a very good start to the season. The two wins over England and then Fiji, I thought were a great start because that was a very good England team and there were a whole lot of new players who had to be brought into the All Blacks.

“Now, it came a bit unstuck against Argentina, and there were some reasons for that. Argentina said ‘we’re not going to kick the ball to the All Blacks, because they’re too good on the counter-attack, but we’re going to counter-attack when they kick to us and run at them’.

“And incidentally, they had the players to do it. Unfortunately, TJ Perenara kicked away five of the defensive balls, three of them far too long for anybody to get under, and we were put under great pressure with their counter-attacks, and then a couple were charged down. Then Argentina are still in our 22 with an attacking lineout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought when Cortez Ratima came on, things looked sharper and faster and I’ve got to admit I’m surprised. They will have their reasons, but I am surprised TJ Perenara is starting again.

“To be honest, I tried, but I can’t think of a reason why they’d go back to TJ. Here’s the other thing; his service and the sporadic nature of the passing of the ball I think also affected Damian McKenzie.

“Now, that certainly wasn’t one of his best games, and we know when Damian’s put under extreme pressure at times he struggles to cope with it. I think it had a huge impact on his game as well.

“I thought they might put Beauden Barrett, two times in a row the best player in the world as a first five-eighth, I thought he might go back into first five-eighth, but that hasn’t happened either.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Four NPC teams will be boosted by the inclusion of All Blacks squad members this weekend in round two of New Zealand's provincial competition. 

Read Now

Mains was then asked whether the role of the playmakers needed a rethink, and whether McKenzie’s performances off the bench in last year’s World Cup showed his impact is better suited to a bench role with Barrett injected into the starting 10 jersey.

“Well, boy it’s hard to say that when you see what Beauden Barrett did off the bench against England,” Mains replied. “A game that was at risk of losing, he just turned the game on its head from fullback. But he can do that at first five-eighth as well.

“When it comes to tough Test matches – you’re not worried about how much to win the easy Test matches by, you’re worried about winning the tough ones. And we’ve got a few tough ones ahead of us this year.

“You have to select players that handle that real tough pressure well and to be honest, Beaudy Barrett is probably the best in the world at that.”

Recommended

UFC champ du Plessis to walk out with Springboks greats before title fight

Argentina side to play All Blacks at Eden Park

The return of Sam Cane lends needed 'calmness' to All Blacks bench

Ben Tameifuna leading Tonga's next generation after World Cup exodus

INTERVIEW

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

2

Ex-England lock reacts to Springboks’ ‘inventive’ lineout vs Wallabies

3

World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

4

Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon lights it up again after rugby league switch

5

Allan Alaalatoa opens up on what Joe Schmidt is like after a Wallabies loss

6

Ben Volavola set to become the fourth 2024/25 Leicester signing

7

Louis Rees-Zammit suffers setback with NFL roster soon to be named

8

Nine Irish make columnist's first Test British and Irish Lions XV

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

4 Comments
G
Gmac 10 hours ago

TJ has always lacked quality of service, is tentative at best with his decision making, cannot clear/kick effectively from base of ruck, and only appears to have gotten worse with age. Perhaps understand the security of going with his experience for the first few tests of Razors reign but he had to be dropped after last week's performance (and for good in my opinion). These days in particular, you can't be a world class side with a 2nd rate halfback, and the AB's are sorely missing Aaron Smith in that position or Cam Roigard who showed real promise as the heir apparent (and someone who has a similar skillset to the immense Dupont). Honestly I don't see how Ratima could go any worse, even if he isn't the future No. 1 guy when Roigard comes back there's no future in sticking with TJ anyway given he's off next year, so the decision making really just doesn't stand up, Razor clearly has a hard on for the bloke which I cannot fathom...

N
Nickers 20 hours ago

DMac's option taking in the game vs. Argentina was dreadful, and the execution of almost all his clearances was poor too.


DMac was playing to a script, but not realising none of the pieces were in place to run it. We were getting so owned at the breakdown there were never enough players where they needed to be. Backs like JB and Telea were constantly involved in rucks, meaning they weren't even in position, or sometimes even on their feet to chase kicks.


On the few occasions we actually had good front foot ball to put a good clearance in DMac would inexplicably call to run it into the brick wall Argentinian defensive line and we'd end up on on the back foot behind the gain line. Poor option after poor option.


One of the most noticeable things in the 2nd test vs. England when BB came on was how good his option taking was. The right play at the right time, the right kick, the right pass etc...


People on here will HATE it but Barrett will be back at 10 before the of the RC.

S
SK 23 hours ago

TJ is a very experienced player and rarely has 2 bad games in a row. Nothing changed after Cortez came on, they had to attack more because they were behind and so they did but were largely ineffective in the last 20. Barrett is 33 years old and still has it but McKenzie is either the long term option at 10 or he isnt and if he is he needs to stay in the team with an eye on 2027. Right now it seems like Richie Mo'unga and Mckenzie are the long term options and Richie is not available until earliest next year so Damian has to play there. Jordan will eventually take Barrett out at fullback so Barrett doesnt have a long term future in the team except as an impact player off the bench possibly in 2027. Razor has the difficult task of blooding new players and balancing it with experience and results. He is walking a fine line and whichever way he goes there will be criticism but I would hardly say its perplexing

R
RW 22 hours ago

Not sure if coming from behind to beat the All Blacks in the last 20minutes "ineffective". I would call it more effective than normal.


The other despicable thing they allowed was TJs hairstyle. That needs to go. Can't have too many eyesores on the pitch

B
BE 1 day ago

Easy to be a pundit, very tough to be the ABs coach as Laurie Mains personally knows.


Got to back the consistency of selection to let these players all have more time in the saddle.


In saying that though, I think BB could last until next WC at a 10, but he’ll lose his pace and won’t be able to play 15 in 3 years time so I wouldn’t mind seeing him get an opportunity at some stage this TRC

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

FEATURE

Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'

The highly-rated Ospreys loosehead has left Wales after 12 years, with no regrets and relishing making an impression with Leicester Tigers

FEATURE

'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

The power-packed wing can play in a multitude of positions and is a key cog in Rassie Erasmus' Springbok machine

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SteveD 20 minutes ago
Andre Esterhuizen's Sharks return delayed despite completing his ban

"Having completed the tackle school intervention"


Well, I sincerely hope for his, the Sharks and the Boks' sake he's learnt his lesson at the school and managed to shake off the Harlequins/pom/rugby league crap tackling method that he unfortunately seems to have picked up in England and will be able to take his place in the incredibly low and hard tackling approach that Rassie and company have instilled so amazingly successfully over the last six years.

0 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 42 minutes ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Deadly serious - one player played against (and held his own) a very good English side and one player played against Fiji then Argentina yet still missed more tackles, gave away more penalties along with losing the breakdown battle.


I’m not a Blackadder hater but he’s not our future 6….hea a 7 at this level and prob our 4th best in that position. Blindside takes time in the saddle and that’s what they should be giving Finau.

5 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Are you serious ?


Finau carried 10 times for 11 meters in the first test vs England- pathetic.


Finau carried 3 times for 4 meters in the second test vs England- even more pathetic.


In both tests combined, Finau made only 18 tackles with 4 misses- pathetic.


All stats from ESPN.

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Does 'Giteau's Law' need revisiting to revive weakened Wallabies?

Yes NB, you even replied to an above post about 22' with your 21' blinkers on!


We'll see whos right tonight aye! Can't wait for the predictable comeback game the Wallabies haven't been abl.... or wait, what were those above series results again?? 😋

255 Go to comments
E
EatBreath7s 4 hours ago
World Rugby confirms details for 5 iconic SVNS Series 2024/25 destinations

Completely agree with you, after Madrids contract runs out I would love world rugby to put out a contract to run the grand finals again so France can bid for it. Also would love a tournament in Argentina, they fully deserve 1 after the past couple of years with what they have achieved

2 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

It's probably all of the above, NH. Change is hard, getting everyone on board to make the changes - that might go against decades of history and tradition - is even harder..

48 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
Accuracy is the antidote to the Wallabies’ kicking kryptonite

The attempts at catching sa kicks were simply rubbish in those examples. I think Aus had the plan to contest at the ruck rather than the air on their own kicks, but still need to catch the sa kicks. Their counter attack slaughtered us. This piece also proved to me that although far from his best game, Noah was not the cause of many of the shortfalls that occurred although seems to be the one copping the blame. In that shanked up and under of his, would noah have been calling for the quick lineout or would Tom wright have made the call to throw it in?

1 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

I dont think us Aussie fans and media are much better tbh. Even though we are ranked 9th there is still a certain level of expectation to win and the need for change because of the loss. But if Italy, who are ranked 8th, lost by this much on the weekend to sa I don't think anyone would bat an eyelid... But yes, I do get a certain level of joy out of the kiwi commentators thinking the sun won't rise the next day when the abs lose a single, solitary match.


Do you think the lack of structural change we are seeing in Aus, NZ, super etc is because of an obliviousness to the decline? stubbornness and belief that it's the right path? an arrogance that the decline isnt happening??? Or is change just too hard to actually enact because of policy, money etc and lack of alternatives...

48 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

You obviously don't watch enough South African's play rugby. They are first equal in World Cups among the tier 1 nations. First equal out of any national team (along with France), and are leaders in red cards in Super Rugby and TRC.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Every country has been having its players red carded in the last 12 months so nobody knows how to tackle properly don't you think there might be another problem?

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Yes, the whole substitution policy needs a slimlining change.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Maybe were you are, here it would only be 5%.


I'd say the feedback (that they value) is from the smart mouthguard data. I'm not sure what you think is fast, but League is very slow. The only action in league comes after the fourth or 5th tackle every minute.


I do agree they don't want to go the converse direction of the one-body-type that things have been. Have fit medium dudes like league does is no better than having the overweight behemoths that rugby was developing. Needs to be in the middle somewhere.


That said, none of these law changes are anything to do with speeding the game up. The put a clock on kickers wasting time, sure, and found that they were given more time than needed, and that it might as well be used in every break in the game. The scrums and lineouts will only be as fast as they were before, there just won't be the odd anomaly now were a team takes over a minute to pickup their balls and do something.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Yeah, strange. I never bothered to read the article (https://www.rugbypass.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rugby-championship-law-variations/) but the mark is the only trial that didn't make it through from the World Cup (of those that have been chosen to be used in TRC, the only fully changed laws so far are the free kick and a weird offside if a team counter attacks change).


Shame, I thought the marking the ball from kickoff change was a good one. Stops the sort of cynical play we saw from Argentina last week.

247 Go to comments
M
Mid 6 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

So who are you, turdflow or terrible24? Make up your mind. Unless, of course, you're a schizo (which is seeming more likely with every new post you make).


But on to the "substance" of your whining: The poster said nothing about moulding (I see you downgraded it from the ridiculous "created", but shifting the goalposts has always been your tactic) Kolbe. Any reasonable person would know that Rassie FOUND a player in Kolbe who fits the profile.


Now the question is whether YOU are stupid or dishonest and to that I have the answer: You're stupid.

12 Go to comments
D
DM 7 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains the backline changes for the All Blacks

Agreed, still think BB is more of an impact player off the bench even to replace dmac. Would still like to see Finau have another opportunity and would have thought rattima would have got the start, bring TJ off the bench, make more of an impact when the opposition tires.

10 Go to comments
J
Jutsy 7 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Very similar to the issues with wallabies exit strategies last week. I did think gordon was under a lot more pressure to kick quickly than 9s usually are.

Both teams need a few more on field leaders to determine in game that they need to shift to a plan b.

247 Go to comments
T
Terry24 7 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

Read the preceding sentence to inform the sentence that follows. Created as in created ("The genarillismo all rounder"). The poster said that Erasmus moulded Kolbe as a rugby player to make sure a Saffer could do what Dupont does only better. Are you really this stupid or dishonestly pretending you don't understand?


The first comparison of this kind (between Kolbe abd Dupont as multitaskers) was the article the poster was commenting on. How could Rassie do what the poster said he did?


All cleared up for you? Run along

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

"created"?! You're the insane one! Your entire response is inappropriate, irrational and indicative of some serious divergence. You should seek help, but I doubt your ability to recognise good advice, much less accept it.

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
The 'wisdom' that has earned Australian referee Angus Gardner praise

If Matt Williams ever praised me, I'd be gravely concerned.


But I'm not really surprised that he raised his voice to applaud the absence of scrums for sixty minutes. Given Matty's record as a "coach" and his subsequent "contributions" as a "pundit", I think his idea of the perfect rugby game is two minions slapping at each other...

1 Go to comments
G
Gmac 10 hours ago
Former All Blacks coach labels Auckland selections 'perplexing'

TJ has always lacked quality of service, is tentative at best with his decision making, cannot clear/kick effectively from base of ruck, and only appears to have gotten worse with age. Perhaps understand the security of going with his experience for the first few tests of Razors reign but he had to be dropped after last week's performance (and for good in my opinion). These days in particular, you can't be a world class side with a 2nd rate halfback, and the AB's are sorely missing Aaron Smith in that position or Cam Roigard who showed real promise as the heir apparent (and someone who has a similar skillset to the immense Dupont). Honestly I don't see how Ratima could go any worse, even if he isn't the future No. 1 guy when Roigard comes back there's no future in sticking with TJ anyway given he's off next year, so the decision making really just doesn't stand up, Razor clearly has a hard on for the bloke which I cannot fathom...

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon lights it up again after rugby league switch Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon lights it up again after rugby league switch
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.