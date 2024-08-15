Argentina side to play All Blacks at Eden Park

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has named his team as Los Pumas chase back-to-back wins over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time.

In a re-shuffle, last week’s openside Marcos Kremer moves into the second row as Juan Martin Gonzalez switches from No 8 to openside. Joaquin Oviedo will pack down at No 8.

Hooker Julien Montoya returns to the side to start and captain the side, while Ignacio Ruiz returns to the bench and last week’s inspirational performer Agustin Creevy drops out of the 23.

¡Nuestros 23 para el sábado! ¡Vamos Los Pumas! 🏉 🔜 TRC Fecha 2

🆚 All Blacks 🇳🇿

📆 Sábado 17 de agosto

⏰ 4:05 h (de 🇦🇷)

🏟️ Eden Park (Auckland)#SomosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/GxTG8h0Tbt — Los Pumas (@lospumas) August 15, 2024

The starting backline for Los Pumas remains unchanged, however winger Bautista Delguy comes onto the bench in a 5-3 split after last week’s 6-2.

Argentina team to take on the All Blacks:

1. GALLO , Thomas

2. MONTOYA, Julian

3. SORDONI, Lucio

4. KREMER , Marcos

5. RUBIOLO , Pedro

6. MATERA , Pablo

7. GONZALEZ, Juan Martin

8. OVIEDO, Joaquin

9. BERTRANOU , Gonzalo

10. CARRERAS, Santiago

11. CARRERAS, Matthew

12. CHOCOBARES, Santiago

13. CINTI, Lucio

14. MORONI, Matthias

15. MALLÍA, Juan Cruz

Reserves

16. RUIZ, Ignacio

17. VIVAS, Mayco

18. SCLAVI , Joel

19. MOLINA, Franco

20. LAVANINI , Tomás

21. BAZAN VELEZ , Lautaro

22. ALBORNOZ , Thomas

23. DELGUY, Bautista