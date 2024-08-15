Argentina side to play All Blacks at Eden Park
Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has named his team as Los Pumas chase back-to-back wins over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time.
In a re-shuffle, last week’s openside Marcos Kremer moves into the second row as Juan Martin Gonzalez switches from No 8 to openside. Joaquin Oviedo will pack down at No 8.
Hooker Julien Montoya returns to the side to start and captain the side, while Ignacio Ruiz returns to the bench and last week’s inspirational performer Agustin Creevy drops out of the 23.
¡Nuestros 23 para el sábado! ¡Vamos Los Pumas! 🏉
🔜 TRC Fecha 2
🆚 All Blacks 🇳🇿
📆 Sábado 17 de agosto
⏰ 4:05 h (de 🇦🇷)
🏟️ Eden Park (Auckland)#SomosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/GxTG8h0Tbt
— Los Pumas (@lospumas) August 15, 2024
The starting backline for Los Pumas remains unchanged, however winger Bautista Delguy comes onto the bench in a 5-3 split after last week’s 6-2.
Argentina team to take on the All Blacks:
1. GALLO , Thomas
2. MONTOYA, Julian
3. SORDONI, Lucio
4. KREMER , Marcos
5. RUBIOLO , Pedro
6. MATERA , Pablo
7. GONZALEZ, Juan Martin
8. OVIEDO, Joaquin
9. BERTRANOU , Gonzalo
10. CARRERAS, Santiago
11. CARRERAS, Matthew
12. CHOCOBARES, Santiago
13. CINTI, Lucio
14. MORONI, Matthias
15. MALLÍA, Juan Cruz
Reserves
16. RUIZ, Ignacio
17. VIVAS, Mayco
18. SCLAVI , Joel
19. MOLINA, Franco
20. LAVANINI , Tomás
21. BAZAN VELEZ , Lautaro
22. ALBORNOZ , Thomas
23. DELGUY, Bautista
Matthew Carreras?!?! really?!?
In effect with Kremer in the 2nd row, they have an extra loosie.
that's why they don't have a loosie on the bench
Creevy was the match winner, that's odd decision. Kept spirits high to play to final whistle and made an important steal
Why drop the Captaincy. Pablo was captain 2/3 times they beat the AB’s
Because Montoya is the captain of the team.