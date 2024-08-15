Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

The return of Sam Cane lends needed 'calmness' to All Blacks bench

By Ned Lester
The sight of Sam Cane departing the field early in an All Blacks Test has become commonplace. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has injected some experience into his bench unit for the second round of The Rugby Championship in search of an improved performance.

The change comes after a final quarter in which his side was outscored 10-0 en route to just their second-ever loss to Los Pumas on home soil.

Stepping in for his season debut to lend some composure and leadership in that final period is former captain Sam Cane, and as Robertson explained the selection on Thursday, it’s a case of cometh the hour, cometh the man.

“He’s so experienced and he’s got the ability to play a couple of positions and he knows what these big Test matches are about,” Robertson said at the team naming press conference.

“His influence on the group, his little bits of gold, just with the timing of the information, how it’s delivered, his tone is pretty special.

“So, another opportunity for him in the black jersey.”

Bringing composure to the big moments had been Cane’s responsibility under former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, but may be needed now more than ever with the departures of the team’s most experienced players following last year’s World Cup.

Robertson is hoping Cane’s experience can rub off on the newcomers in this year’s team.

“I think calmness is something that Sam has got in his game, and great messages at the right time.”

Cane himself says being around the team throughout the Steinlager Series, while not officially a squad member, allowed him to get a feel for the new coaching regime and the new leadership structure within the team.

Eager not to step on Scott Barrett and his vice-captains’ toes, Cane’s familiarity with the new leadership group has helped him contribute where appropriate.

The return coming off the back of another back injury makes this weekend’s selection a special achievement for the 32-year-old.

“A lot of hard work has gone into getting back to this stage,” Cane said. “I was pretty nervous for the team naming and pretty stoked to be able to drag a spot on the bench. Just looking forward to being out there.”

He says while it was an arduous recovery, he never lost faith.

“I’m not sure I ever thought that far ahead and thought of worst-case scenario. I always believed that I would get back and that I had plenty to offer. I still back my ability.

“Going through rehab, from my experience, you can’t think of the end result. It seems so far away at times. Often it’d just be about getting through that training week and finishing the week in a better place than where you started. Often you just reset and sometimes you literally do the same week again and try and do it a bit better.”

4 Comments
T
Terry24 17 hours ago

Cane completly imploded in one of the tests against Ireland when Peter O'Mahoney sledged him 'Sh1t McCaw' during a flare up in the 2nd test in '22. McCaw was substituited early during the 2nd test after going missing. McCaw later called it 'Good Rugby Banter' afterwards but clearly lost his composure and calmness at a critical time for NZ.


That test series has hurt NZ more than they might realize. The fear factor that was worth points to NZ against visiting teams was not evident in the England series or with Argentina. NZ need a serious response tomorrow. Cane might not be the calm hand they need.

T
TT 1 day ago

Author check your dictionary. You've picked an antonym of Cane. Calmness!

Mr 'Critize fans, Trip kids & Get a red card all game out shortly after start in the pinnacle game of 4 years preparation ie 20min into RWC fina' ... Cane.


Calm, thoughtlessness, maybe.


Sometimes it's best to push 'delete" rather 'publish' when getting a story out.


ie OMG! I have to assume its sarcasm.

S
SM 1 day ago

Where's Proctor, why isn't Barrett at 10 shouldn't Ardie be at 7. Expected more Mr Robinson.

T
Toaster 1 day ago

It’s a shame for Proctor

Performed well in his only outing


But an unexpected and bad loss has meant Robertson has had to rely on settled and mostly experienced players so that the unthinkable doesn’t happen …losing at Eden Park


Don’t be surprised to see Beauden go to 10 and Jordan to fullback


Telea to come on to Jordan’s wing which is his correct wing too


Let’s hope Proctor gets a game against Aus

Ardie at 7 and Sititi at 8 not 6 where Robertson used him last week!!

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SteveD 25 minutes ago
Andre Esterhuizen's Sharks return delayed despite completing his ban

"Having completed the tackle school intervention"


Well, I sincerely hope for his, the Sharks and the Boks' sake he's learnt his lesson at the school and managed to shake off the Harlequins/pom/rugby league crap tackling method that he unfortunately seems to have picked up in England and will be able to take his place in the incredibly low and hard tackling approach that Rassie and company have instilled so amazingly successfully over the last six years.

0 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 46 minutes ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Deadly serious - one player played against (and held his own) a very good English side and one player played against Fiji then Argentina yet still missed more tackles, gave away more penalties along with losing the breakdown battle.


I’m not a Blackadder hater but he’s not our future 6….hea a 7 at this level and prob our 4th best in that position. Blindside takes time in the saddle and that’s what they should be giving Finau.

5 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Are you serious ?


Finau carried 10 times for 11 meters in the first test vs England- pathetic.


Finau carried 3 times for 4 meters in the second test vs England- even more pathetic.


In both tests combined, Finau made only 18 tackles with 4 misses- pathetic.


All stats from ESPN.

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Does 'Giteau's Law' need revisiting to revive weakened Wallabies?

Yes NB, you even replied to an above post about 22' with your 21' blinkers on!


We'll see whos right tonight aye! Can't wait for the predictable comeback game the Wallabies haven't been abl.... or wait, what were those above series results again?? 😋

255 Go to comments
E
EatBreath7s 4 hours ago
World Rugby confirms details for 5 iconic SVNS Series 2024/25 destinations

Completely agree with you, after Madrids contract runs out I would love world rugby to put out a contract to run the grand finals again so France can bid for it. Also would love a tournament in Argentina, they fully deserve 1 after the past couple of years with what they have achieved

2 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

It's probably all of the above, NH. Change is hard, getting everyone on board to make the changes - that might go against decades of history and tradition - is even harder..

48 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
Accuracy is the antidote to the Wallabies’ kicking kryptonite

The attempts at catching sa kicks were simply rubbish in those examples. I think Aus had the plan to contest at the ruck rather than the air on their own kicks, but still need to catch the sa kicks. Their counter attack slaughtered us. This piece also proved to me that although far from his best game, Noah was not the cause of many of the shortfalls that occurred although seems to be the one copping the blame. In that shanked up and under of his, would noah have been calling for the quick lineout or would Tom wright have made the call to throw it in?

1 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

I dont think us Aussie fans and media are much better tbh. Even though we are ranked 9th there is still a certain level of expectation to win and the need for change because of the loss. But if Italy, who are ranked 8th, lost by this much on the weekend to sa I don't think anyone would bat an eyelid... But yes, I do get a certain level of joy out of the kiwi commentators thinking the sun won't rise the next day when the abs lose a single, solitary match.


Do you think the lack of structural change we are seeing in Aus, NZ, super etc is because of an obliviousness to the decline? stubbornness and belief that it's the right path? an arrogance that the decline isnt happening??? Or is change just too hard to actually enact because of policy, money etc and lack of alternatives...

48 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

You obviously don't watch enough South African's play rugby. They are first equal in World Cups among the tier 1 nations. First equal out of any national team (along with France), and are leaders in red cards in Super Rugby and TRC.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Every country has been having its players red carded in the last 12 months so nobody knows how to tackle properly don't you think there might be another problem?

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Yes, the whole substitution policy needs a slimlining change.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Maybe were you are, here it would only be 5%.


I'd say the feedback (that they value) is from the smart mouthguard data. I'm not sure what you think is fast, but League is very slow. The only action in league comes after the fourth or 5th tackle every minute.


I do agree they don't want to go the converse direction of the one-body-type that things have been. Have fit medium dudes like league does is no better than having the overweight behemoths that rugby was developing. Needs to be in the middle somewhere.


That said, none of these law changes are anything to do with speeding the game up. The put a clock on kickers wasting time, sure, and found that they were given more time than needed, and that it might as well be used in every break in the game. The scrums and lineouts will only be as fast as they were before, there just won't be the odd anomaly now were a team takes over a minute to pickup their balls and do something.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Yeah, strange. I never bothered to read the article (https://www.rugbypass.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rugby-championship-law-variations/) but the mark is the only trial that didn't make it through from the World Cup (of those that have been chosen to be used in TRC, the only fully changed laws so far are the free kick and a weird offside if a team counter attacks change).


Shame, I thought the marking the ball from kickoff change was a good one. Stops the sort of cynical play we saw from Argentina last week.

247 Go to comments
M
Mid 7 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

So who are you, turdflow or terrible24? Make up your mind. Unless, of course, you're a schizo (which is seeming more likely with every new post you make).


But on to the "substance" of your whining: The poster said nothing about moulding (I see you downgraded it from the ridiculous "created", but shifting the goalposts has always been your tactic) Kolbe. Any reasonable person would know that Rassie FOUND a player in Kolbe who fits the profile.


Now the question is whether YOU are stupid or dishonest and to that I have the answer: You're stupid.

12 Go to comments
D
DM 7 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains the backline changes for the All Blacks

Agreed, still think BB is more of an impact player off the bench even to replace dmac. Would still like to see Finau have another opportunity and would have thought rattima would have got the start, bring TJ off the bench, make more of an impact when the opposition tires.

10 Go to comments
J
Jutsy 7 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Very similar to the issues with wallabies exit strategies last week. I did think gordon was under a lot more pressure to kick quickly than 9s usually are.

Both teams need a few more on field leaders to determine in game that they need to shift to a plan b.

247 Go to comments
T
Terry24 7 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

Read the preceding sentence to inform the sentence that follows. Created as in created ("The genarillismo all rounder"). The poster said that Erasmus moulded Kolbe as a rugby player to make sure a Saffer could do what Dupont does only better. Are you really this stupid or dishonestly pretending you don't understand?


The first comparison of this kind (between Kolbe abd Dupont as multitaskers) was the article the poster was commenting on. How could Rassie do what the poster said he did?


All cleared up for you? Run along

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

"created"?! You're the insane one! Your entire response is inappropriate, irrational and indicative of some serious divergence. You should seek help, but I doubt your ability to recognise good advice, much less accept it.

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
The 'wisdom' that has earned Australian referee Angus Gardner praise

If Matt Williams ever praised me, I'd be gravely concerned.


But I'm not really surprised that he raised his voice to applaud the absence of scrums for sixty minutes. Given Matty's record as a "coach" and his subsequent "contributions" as a "pundit", I think his idea of the perfect rugby game is two minions slapping at each other...

1 Go to comments
G
Gmac 10 hours ago
Former All Blacks coach labels Auckland selections 'perplexing'

TJ has always lacked quality of service, is tentative at best with his decision making, cannot clear/kick effectively from base of ruck, and only appears to have gotten worse with age. Perhaps understand the security of going with his experience for the first few tests of Razors reign but he had to be dropped after last week's performance (and for good in my opinion). These days in particular, you can't be a world class side with a 2nd rate halfback, and the AB's are sorely missing Aaron Smith in that position or Cam Roigard who showed real promise as the heir apparent (and someone who has a similar skillset to the immense Dupont). Honestly I don't see how Ratima could go any worse, even if he isn't the future No. 1 guy when Roigard comes back there's no future in sticking with TJ anyway given he's off next year, so the decision making really just doesn't stand up, Razor clearly has a hard on for the bloke which I cannot fathom...

5 Go to comments
