The return of Sam Cane lends needed 'calmness' to All Blacks bench
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has injected some experience into his bench unit for the second round of The Rugby Championship in search of an improved performance.
The change comes after a final quarter in which his side was outscored 10-0 en route to just their second-ever loss to Los Pumas on home soil.
Stepping in for his season debut to lend some composure and leadership in that final period is former captain Sam Cane, and as Robertson explained the selection on Thursday, it’s a case of cometh the hour, cometh the man.
“He’s so experienced and he’s got the ability to play a couple of positions and he knows what these big Test matches are about,” Robertson said at the team naming press conference.
“His influence on the group, his little bits of gold, just with the timing of the information, how it’s delivered, his tone is pretty special.
“So, another opportunity for him in the black jersey.”
Bringing composure to the big moments had been Cane’s responsibility under former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, but may be needed now more than ever with the departures of the team’s most experienced players following last year’s World Cup.
Robertson is hoping Cane’s experience can rub off on the newcomers in this year’s team.
“I think calmness is something that Sam has got in his game, and great messages at the right time.”
Cane himself says being around the team throughout the Steinlager Series, while not officially a squad member, allowed him to get a feel for the new coaching regime and the new leadership structure within the team.
Eager not to step on Scott Barrett and his vice-captains’ toes, Cane’s familiarity with the new leadership group has helped him contribute where appropriate.
The return coming off the back of another back injury makes this weekend’s selection a special achievement for the 32-year-old.
“A lot of hard work has gone into getting back to this stage,” Cane said. “I was pretty nervous for the team naming and pretty stoked to be able to drag a spot on the bench. Just looking forward to being out there.”
He says while it was an arduous recovery, he never lost faith.
“I’m not sure I ever thought that far ahead and thought of worst-case scenario. I always believed that I would get back and that I had plenty to offer. I still back my ability.
“Going through rehab, from my experience, you can’t think of the end result. It seems so far away at times. Often it’d just be about getting through that training week and finishing the week in a better place than where you started. Often you just reset and sometimes you literally do the same week again and try and do it a bit better.”
Cane completly imploded in one of the tests against Ireland when Peter O'Mahoney sledged him 'Sh1t McCaw' during a flare up in the 2nd test in '22. McCaw was substituited early during the 2nd test after going missing. McCaw later called it 'Good Rugby Banter' afterwards but clearly lost his composure and calmness at a critical time for NZ.
That test series has hurt NZ more than they might realize. The fear factor that was worth points to NZ against visiting teams was not evident in the England series or with Argentina. NZ need a serious response tomorrow. Cane might not be the calm hand they need.
Author check your dictionary. You've picked an antonym of Cane. Calmness!
Mr 'Critize fans, Trip kids & Get a red card all game out shortly after start in the pinnacle game of 4 years preparation ie 20min into RWC fina' ... Cane.
Calm, thoughtlessness, maybe.
Sometimes it's best to push 'delete" rather 'publish' when getting a story out.
ie OMG! I have to assume its sarcasm.
Where's Proctor, why isn't Barrett at 10 shouldn't Ardie be at 7. Expected more Mr Robinson.
It’s a shame for Proctor
Performed well in his only outing
But an unexpected and bad loss has meant Robertson has had to rely on settled and mostly experienced players so that the unthinkable doesn’t happen …losing at Eden Park
Don’t be surprised to see Beauden go to 10 and Jordan to fullback
Telea to come on to Jordan’s wing which is his correct wing too
Let’s hope Proctor gets a game against Aus
Ardie at 7 and Sititi at 8 not 6 where Robertson used him last week!!