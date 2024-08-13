All Blacks defence coach's verdict on conceding record 38 points

For a rugby nation hoping to have turned over a new leaf with the overhaul of a decade-long coaching succession, New Zealand’s 38-30 defeat at the hands of Argentina was more of exactly the kind of unwanted history Kiwis have been so eager to leave behind.

After a World Cup cycle that saw plenty of history made by their opponents, the All Blacks faithful got their wish with serial Super Rugby champion Scott Robertson assuming the top job.

And while three wins to begin Razor’s tenure injected plenty of hope that another dominant era could be on the horizon, Saturday’s loss to Argentina was a reminder that this is new regime is only in it’s infancy.

Key to the new coaching group is Robertson’s former Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen, who has taken on the defence portfolio.

Argentina’s impressive tally of 38 points was a record for any international team on New Zealand soil, something Hansen said he took “personally”.

“You take those kinds of things personally around what is your game? How can you correct it?” he told reporters in Auckland.

“We talked about it as a defence today, that we need to be far better than we were. We understand the opportunities we had on the weekend to be better.

“When you’re talking about defence, you’re talking about physicality and intensity, and we weren’t too far off there.

“You’re asking the question so you would know that our tackle rate was as high as any Test, but when you’re playing Argentina it’s a different form of attack.

“If you think about the kick game we had, where their tries came from was off the back of us not being set defensively. So I was happy enough when we were able to set, find our shape, but what we need to adjust to quicker is the transitional change and that will be our challenge.”

With one week to address the issues before round two’s fixture at New Zealand’s stronghold of Eden Park, a place the All Blacks haven’t lost in 30 years, the pressure is on.

That said, time after time the All Blacks have responded to a loss with a statement victory. The team’s last loss at the hands of Argentina in 2022 was followed by a 50-point win.

Even Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi spoke freely about how the All Blacks would be the betting favourites in round two regardless of the round one result, but for Hansen and company there’s danger in complaceny.

The coach was emphatic when telling reporters the response will be earned the hard way, as it has to be.

“We’ve addressed that there should be a response because of what we go through for the week, because of the learnings, because of our adjustments around… could be attitude, could be physicality. Whatever it is, it won’t just happen.

“It’s a great question and we’ve answered that with the group around the importance of a response and what it needs to look like.

“The response also needs to be, the learnings we’ve been through this morning and the weekend that we’ve discussed need to take us through the year. That needs to be the long-term response.”