International

Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon lights it up again after rugby league switch

By Finn Morton
Carter Gordon of the Titans looks on during the round 19 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium, on July 13, 2024, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Playmaker Carter Gordon really is the one that got away for Australian rugby with the former Wallaby continuing to light it up in Queensland’s Hostplus Cup after making the headline-grabbing switch to league.

Gordon began training with NRL club the Gold Coast Titans in early July before lining up for one of their feeder clubs in the prestigious competition in the second tier of rugby league. The 23-year-old was initially used as a centre and he didn’t look out of place.

The ex-Melbourne Rebels flyhalf scored a try and kicked three goals in the Tweed Seagulls’ 34-20 win over the Western Clydesdales in round 19. Gordon backed up that debut performance with another try a week later against Norths Devils.

While the cross-code talent showed signs of promise during those first two matches in the 13-player game, Gordon switched to a more familiar position in round 21. Gordon started as Tweed’s first five-eighth against the PNG Hunters – a role similar to union’s No. 10.

PNG went bang-bang early on by scoring two quick tries as they raced out to a 10-nil lead. But the match was far from over with Gordon playing a starring role in the Seagulls’ fightback as they managed to take the lead.

With about 10 minutes gone, Gordon thew an outrageously-impressive cut-out pass to send winger Toby Marx over for the teams opening score down the left edge. The Seagull players flocked together with a celebratory but focused look on each of their faces.

Gordon was the next man to score a try with the Queenslander stepping off his left to beat one defender, before powering through another two tackle attempts by burrowing towards the try line. That was his third try in as many matches for the Seagulls.

It was an exciting battle that followed but Gordon’s Tweed were unsuccessful in their bid to knock off the Hunters. PNG came away with a 42-30 win, but one of the big talking points was Gordon’s promising switch to the halves.

As Fox Sports’ Darcie McDonald initially reported, Gordon scored a try, had an assist, broke six tackles while running for a staggering 83 metres on the afternoon, and the No. 6 also kicked a 40/20 – a skill which is a major asset to any rugby league side.

Gordon has three try assists for the season, three four-pointers himself, four linebreaks, 96.55% tackle accuracy and 332 total running metres through three matches. The only real downside that jumps out is that Gordon is kicking at 60% when shooting for goal.

Some other code hoppers also impressed after making the switch to league from rugby sevens. Two-time Olympic gold medallists Stacey Waaka and Tyla King also shone brightly for their respective NRLW clubs over the weekend.

Waaka debuted for the Brisbane Broncos and was quite impressive with seven tackle breaks, one line break, and 100% tackle efficiency. The ‘Bronx’ were dominant as a collective with one of the competition heavyweights putting 44 points on the Gold Coast Titans.

Defending World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Tyla King, was a standout in her return to rugby league. The dual-international came off the bench and played 49 minutes as the St. Georga Illawarra Dragons upset reigning champions the Newcastle Knights 18-10.

“That feels amazing. I don’t think it matters who we beat, at the end of the day, just to see the girls put in a performance like that,” King told Dragons media.

“We talked about staying together and working for each other and ‘what if’ we do win tonight? Everyone else didn’t have us winning that game at all, we’re the underdogs – there was nothing to lose and all to gain.

“We just stuck in it together, made sure we completed our sets and came hard on defence.”

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DS 5 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Dave Rennie and Joe Schmidt are both excellent coaches but if the player's attitude is as closed minded as yours even Coaching Jesus will fail.

Maybe another dose of "Aussie" Jones will do the trick. He went well for you.

12 Go to comments
D
DS 16 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

The current style of rugby, with heavy and constant contact, is creating future long-term health problems for current and future players. Legal problems are certain to have an effect on administration / rule makers thinking but until then they will resist any big changes.

12 Go to comments
D
DS 24 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

If the Aussies turn on Joe, as they like to turn on Kiwis, perhaps they might call in Motormouth Jones. Aus Rugby problems preceded Dave Rennie and Joe Schmidt. Aus don't have any better coaches anyway.


How galling for Australia to have a crowd full of SA migrants enthusiastically enjoying the team from the country they escaped from bashing the country that took these refugees in?

12 Go to comments
C
CO 42 minutes ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

He was ineffectual and penalised several times when coming on. It was a disaster talking Dalton off, lost us the game. Don't forget Sititi is only six foot one, not big by Argentinian standards, easily contained. Saveas not a good number eight, runs well in the loose but gets knocked back generally in contact, should be at seven but not replaced by a short guy like Sititi

12 Go to comments
C
CO 45 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

It's time for Razor and the rest of the Cantabs like Hansen to stop acting like former Crusader coaches and stop favoring marginal Crusaders they used to coach.


Reece is too short as evidenced by his painful slapback resulting immediately in a golden try opportunity to Argentina. Another Cantab getting selected when really it needs to be a larger winger such as Clarke or AJ Lam.


Blackadder has played hardly any games this year and few games ever as an Allblack and simply isn't big enough to command a number six. Finau was doing well against a tremendous England side and had been dropped for an inferior Crusader.


To make matters worse Blackadder has also somehow leapfrogged Dalton in importance, Dalton had played all season and it's in the critical openside role.


Taking Dalton off and leaving Blackadder in resulted in missed tackle by Blackadder and the lost test with a young rookie in Dalton's place.


It's not that Blackadder is bad, it's just that he is inferior to the players he's getting the nod over. Another bad call going the way of the Crusader.


That's not too say there aren't other problems with selection occuring, basic hooker role has to be the ability to throw in, halfback has to be swift and the ten has to be an astute manager of territory.


The shambles of kick returns and territory management were incredibly disappointing from the new coaches.


Of course Razor is a quick study and his job will not be under threat by the end of the year, that's nonsense. But they do need a serious reset on who is in the loose forwards as three sevens at the moment is a serious mistake and the nine and ten need to be replaced by Hotham and Beauden to ensure Jordan at fullback. Telea back to his preferred right wing and Clarke on the left.

55 Go to comments
O
OJohn 52 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Part of the problem is that NZ has always just copied Australia. They have never had an original thought in their life. Having sent their coaches over to undermine Australia by playing players out of position, chopping and changing the team every week and looking for X factor, they are now copying the kiwi coaches in Australia they sent over to sabotage us. It's gold really.

55 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

It won't make any change to teams. If you read the article, it is just to make admin easier.


No doubt say a player playing in Portugal or Spain (really a smaller country from how the article depicts it, but you get it as an example) crosses the boarder to France or the channel back to England and doesn't realise that had made their residency invalid. They may even have say selected a French player and then their opposition lodges a complaint because they know that player spent a season (2 or 3 months) playing domestically in their own country, or perhaps earned a joker contract in the Top 14. The sort of thing that didn't stop them from playing every year in their adopted country but immediately made them ineligible for it.


Then theres also the secondary case of a player going "ive been asked to come fill in for Toulouse as their medical joker, can I still remain eligible for my new country while going over to France?" and being told, "no, you can't take up that awesome opportunity in France", and having to turn down life changing opportunities just because of strict WR eligibility criteria.


IDK for sure, i'm not involved in that process, just putting things together.

5 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

Nothing you said is relevant to this article.


What will be interesting to know is that if a SA'n plays for 3 or 4 months in the MLR for instance, then returns home for say the CC or even just a day job/family, will WR still term his time in America as a 'credible' link and eventually become eligible for USA?


That is the only change. There is just a little more freedom for a player who has their professional contract overseas, to come home or go on holiday outside that country for more than a couple of months every year. It's a very good change especially when considering the overheads it required of teir 2 and 3 eruopean or oceana countries etc.

5 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
No need for All Blacks to hit the panic button after shaky Robertson start

Definitely either Finau or Jacobson at 6. I think Samipeni should get some time to get going.

Wallace at 8, Ardie 7. I prefer Ardie at 8 but they’re similar enough roles and we are in desperate need of ball carriers.

Blackadders effort can’t be faulted but man is he inaccurate. Works so hard to achieve so little impact.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Borthwick isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

55 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Mostly because the ABs haven’t tended to lose that many, whereas the Aussies were on pretty decent losing streaks, at least recently, before they turned to kiwi coaches!

55 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

I worked in Vannes. Not a back road. He will no doubt have considered the proximity to his family. But, you know best!

5 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

How come when the All Blacks are losing it's all the coaches fault, but when Australia is losing it's never the Wallabies kiwi coach's fault ?


Just asking for an imaginary friend .....

55 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is in need of urgent strengthening

As above Ed, nothing has changed other than SA took on the criticism of their playing style. You're just 'hoping' that's what's happening, but even I'm not naive enough to say you'll get a rude awakening when this Club Championship kicks off. I'll think you'll have realised your error by then.

230 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

He's a break dancing show pony that has enjoyed fantastic success most of his life.

He will not deal with failure well.

55 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Andy Friend, Mackellar and Larkham (all great in my opinion) never coached a super rugby title yet. They are all Aussies too.

12 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Thanks for the article Jake! As a Brumbies fan I have observed how poorly the game has been run since about 2000. Nothing significant has really changed since. Would like to see JWhite back on board in some way!

12 Go to comments
H
HU 2 hours ago
Emerging nations boosted by new Rugby World Cup qualification process

besides if you field amateur teams, I suppose there will be uncontested scrums (anything else would be just crazy ....) - who want's something like that? .... ok, maybe the "modern rugby"-fraction, who want's to ban scrums altogether

4 Go to comments
H
HU 2 hours ago
Emerging nations boosted by new Rugby World Cup qualification process

on one hand I would be delighted, if rugby union would grow in popularity outside the traditional nations .....

on the other hand, I am not sure, adding 4 more teams to the RWC is the solution .... potential games like All Blacks vs. Hong Kong or Springboks vs Switzerland will offer very little attraction and quite some risk of injuries for the players fielded by the top teams (not a question of bad will, but the (non-professional) players of 4th-tier nations might act rather erratic ...)

(btw.: I am living in Switzerland, so I am certainly not biased against them participating9

4 Go to comments
h
hB 2 hours ago
The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

I really don't know what game you watched, dear Hamish! I know how difficult it is to accept that sometimes in life, we are simply "not the best". We Argentinians (at rugby) assume that all the time. We are always the underdogs trying to show the heavy status quo politics that dominate rugby that we " just have something to say." Last weekend, we repeated a message that we already said in 2020 and 2022. So, I ask for some minimal respect for this guys, that are defiant of jet lags and all the challenging situations that NZ and Australia always pose on us just to continue the weak tradition of elite rugby? Please, this game, our forwards just won the game, asphyxiated the NZ pack with passional pressure, and had a decent kick game to follow a strategy that played nicely for us. Again, I am so sorry you are hurt by the truth, but just have some respect for a country that is not part of your status quo (and don't want to be). If not, just ask SA what they think of all of this. Sometimes the truth is the worst enemy of my ego, said Napoleon before dying (he never could accept that his ulcers were out of control). Once you get used to being the best, it is hard to resign don't be it, right?

18 Go to comments
