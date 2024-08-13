Ikanivere to captain Flying Fijians for the Pacific Nations Cup

The Flying Fijians have named a 30-man squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup with Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere named to captain the side.

The squad features 23 players from the Fijian Drua, bringing continuity to the national team after forming combinations through the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The six debutants are 21-year-old hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua, lock Mesake Vocevoce, centre Apisalome Vota, winger Epeli Momo, France-based midfielder Adrea Cocagi and former rugby league and Waratahs prospect Vuate Karawalevu.

A number of Fiji’s France-based stars are unavailable including captain Waisea Nayacalevu who has club commitments. A handful of the Premiership players have been named, including Eroni Mawi of Saracens and Albert Tuisue of Gloucester.

The team will assemble on Friday for the first time for camp ahead of their home opener against Samoa next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the new Pacific Nations Cup competition, Fiji is in Pool A with Samoa and Tonga, while Japan, Canada and USA are in Pool B.

The Flying Fijians 30-member squad:

Eroni Mawi (Saracens), Haereiti Hetet (Drua), Livai Natave (Drua), Samuela Tawake (Drua), Jone Koroiduadua (Drua), Kavaia Tagivetaua, Tevita Ikanivere (Drua), Mesulame Dolokoto (Drua), Peni Ravai (Queensland Reds), Isoa Nasilasila (Drua), Mesake Vocevoce (Drua), Temo Mayanavanua (Northampton Saints), Ratu Leone Rotuisolia (Drua), Albert Tuisue (Gloucester), Meli Derenalagi (Drua), Kitione Salawa (Drua), Elia Canakaivata (Drua), Frank Lomani (Drua), Peni Matawalu (Drua), Mosese Sorovi (Drua), Caleb Muntz (Drua), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (Drua), Inia Tabuavou, Iosefo Masi (Drua), Apisalome Vota (Drua), Epeli Momo (Drua), Adrea Cocagi (Castres), Selestino Ravutaumada (Drua), Vuate Karawalevu (NSW Waratahs) and Ilaisa Droasese (Drua).

