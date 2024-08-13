Select Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Ikanivere to captain Flying Fijians for the Pacific Nations Cup

By Ben Smith
Fiji player Tevita Ikanivere makes a point during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Fiji and Portugal at Stadium de Toulouse on October 08, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Flying Fijians have named a 30-man squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup with Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere named to captain the side.

The squad features 23 players from the Fijian Drua, bringing continuity to the national team after forming combinations through the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The six debutants are 21-year-old hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua, lock Mesake Vocevoce, centre Apisalome Vota, winger Epeli Momo, France-based midfielder Adrea Cocagi and former rugby league and Waratahs prospect Vuate Karawalevu.

A number of Fiji’s France-based stars are unavailable including captain Waisea Nayacalevu who has club commitments. A handful of the Premiership players have been named, including Eroni Mawi of Saracens and Albert Tuisue of Gloucester.

The team will assemble on Friday for the first time for camp ahead of their home opener against Samoa next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the new Pacific Nations Cup competition, Fiji is in Pool A with Samoa and Tonga, while Japan, Canada and USA are in Pool B.

The Flying Fijians 30-member squad:

Eroni Mawi (Saracens), Haereiti Hetet (Drua), Livai Natave (Drua), Samuela Tawake (Drua), Jone Koroiduadua (Drua), Kavaia Tagivetaua, Tevita Ikanivere (Drua), Mesulame Dolokoto (Drua), Peni Ravai (Queensland Reds), Isoa Nasilasila (Drua), Mesake Vocevoce (Drua), Temo Mayanavanua (Northampton Saints), Ratu Leone Rotuisolia (Drua), Albert Tuisue (Gloucester), Meli Derenalagi (Drua), Kitione Salawa (Drua), Elia Canakaivata (Drua), Frank Lomani (Drua), Peni Matawalu (Drua), Mosese Sorovi (Drua), Caleb Muntz (Drua), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (Drua), Inia Tabuavou, Iosefo Masi (Drua), Apisalome Vota (Drua), Epeli Momo (Drua), Adrea Cocagi (Castres), Selestino Ravutaumada (Drua), Vuate Karawalevu (NSW Waratahs) and Ilaisa Droasese (Drua).

Comments on RugbyPass

d
dw 3 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Thanks for the article Jake! As a Brumbies fan I have observed how poorly the game has been run since about 2000. Nothing significant has really changed since. Would like to see JWhite back on board in some way!

8 Go to comments
H
HU 4 minutes ago
Emerging nations boosted by new Rugby World Cup qualification process

besides if you field amateur teams, I suppose there will be uncontested scrums (anything else would be just crazy ....) - who want's something like that? .... ok, maybe the "modern rugby"-fraction, who want's to ban scrums altogether

4 Go to comments
H
HU 8 minutes ago
Emerging nations boosted by new Rugby World Cup qualification process

on one hand I would be delighted, if rugby union would grow in popularity outside the traditional nations .....

on the other hand, I am not sure, adding 4 more teams to the RWC is the solution .... potential games like All Blacks vs. Hong Kong or Springboks vs Switzerland will offer very little attraction and quite some risk of injuries for the players fielded by the top teams (not a question of bad will, but the (non-professional) players of 4th-tier nations might act rather erratic ...)

(btw.: I am living in Switzerland, so I am certainly not biased against them participating9

4 Go to comments
h
hB 14 minutes ago
The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

I really don't know what game you watched, dear Hamilton! I know how difficult it is to accept that sometimes in life, we are simply "not the best". We Argentinians (at rugby) assume that all the time. We are always the underdogs trying to show the heavy status quo politics that dominate rugby that we " just have something to say." Last weekend, we repeated a message that we already said in 2020 and 2022. So, I ask for some minimal respect for this guys, that are defiant of jet lags and all the challenging situations that NZ and Australia always pose on us just to continue the weak tradition of elite rugby? Please, this game, our forwards just won the game, asphyxiated the NZ pack with passional pressure, and had a decent kick game to follow a strategy that played nicely for us. Again, I am so sorry you are hurt by the truth, but just have some respect for a country that is not part of your status quo (and don't want to be). If not, just ask SA what they think of all of this. Sometimes the truth is the worst enemy of my ego, said Napoleon before dying (he never could accept that his ulcers were out of control). Once you get used to being the best, it is hard to resign don't be it, right?

18 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 27 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Yep, there are indeed. Including some who claim to know better…

49 Go to comments
H
HU 29 minutes ago
World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

first, if RSA was so flooded with talent, they would perhaps fare better at the Junior World Cups ...... (I do see the pool, but others seem to have talent as well)

second: there are at least 30-40 players per decade who will become regular Boks - those will perhaps be rather reluctant joining the US-team or even Wales, as there will hardly be any titles to win (maybe a Six Nations once every decade) - there are a few South Africans in the Scottish or Japanese team, but frankly none of them (and I don't think even Duhan) would be named in a RWC-squad for RSA .....


I am happy for the second tier Saffers getting a chance to play test rugby

3 Go to comments
W
Willie 32 minutes ago
The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

Plummer, Clarke and Cane need to come in with the latter resuming the captaincy.

And, while deckchairs are being moved on the Titanic, quite a few of the so-called expert coaches should walk the plank. Far too many opinions and voices - no wonder have the team is confused.

18 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I don't know Ed. Most Kiwis seem pretty clued-in but there are one or two outliers who will prob never accept any hints of a decline..

49 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I was surprised Hoskins was not picked but hen he's unlikely too unseat Ardie - unless they shift Ardie to 7 ofc.

49 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Good point, I'd guess he has no input at all into strategic decisions like a merger with Top League...

49 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

The changes needed are scary, but bullets are there to be bitten!

49 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

It never looked like the ABs were going to run away from the Pumas did it? They were esp comfortable at the BD on both sides of the ball, Top 14 experience shows in that department.

49 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Is that the new stadium in Capr Town?

49 Go to comments
T
Terry24 52 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Nick, looking at the NZ centres defence and the massive holes left by them when they rushed up (your last example above and Anton Lienert-Brown for ARG first try).....do you think NZ were experimenting with a rush defense in this match?

49 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I've seen a Test go without scrums for the first half, not as late as the 60th minute though DM.


The ABS amde a good start but Argy just got on top of them phsycailly and they had nowhere to turn.


If you don't give DMac and Beaudy much ball to run back it becomes a real problem for them.

49 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Good point about Razor - where is the joie de vivre we're used to? He looks like he's worrying himself into an early grave!

49 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

Not really, 2hrs more in tgv first class beats the French back roads any day!

4 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

Those must be the hidden comments lol.

18 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hour ago
No need for All Blacks to hit the panic button after shaky Robertson start

I agree with a few pundits around bring Clarke in to assist the forwards with some gainline carries, Tosi off the bench perhaps.


Would like to see Jacobson or Finau at 6 as Blackadder for all his fanfare, doesn't go close to being a hard ruck hitting, abbrasive ball carrier people seem to think he is. Give Finau the green light to run the ball and hit people hard, he's tough and will be a good player once he finds his feet.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

The common denominator is their nationality. Australians just don't respect or take any notice of kiwis.

8 Go to comments
