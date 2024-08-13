Will Jordan on the lessons from Pumas loss ahead of Eden Park rematch

Returning All Black wing Will Jordan relished the opportunity to get back into action against Argentina with 30 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old almost came up with the game-winning play when he burst through the Pumas defence. After being tackled close to the line, Damian McKenzie dived over for a would-be 35-28 lead with a kick to come.

But the play was called back on TMO review after replays showed the original pass to Jordan went forward.

The All Black star said it was a lesson in the “tight margins” that decide Test matches.

“What I got out of it was how tight the margins are in Test footy,” Jordan said on Tuesday.

“You know, a tight game with 20 [minutes] to go, and ill-discipline here, or an error there, can hugely swing the result one way.

“The forward pass, which I was called back on, could have been a huge moment in the game if we had scored. Just that understanding that it is a fine margin, and when you get an opportunity, make sure you nail it.”

The All Blacks have a chance to seek revenge again this week when the two sides met at Eden Park.

The home side is looking to extend and unbeaten streak to 50 games should they draw or win the second Test, as well as get the Rugby Championship campaign back on track.

They’ve identified the Argentinian back rowers as the key threat to nullify this week.

“We know that Argentina are trying to slow us down at the breakdown, so we are trying to generate quick ball and do everything we can with intent.

“It was a good session today, and we got through a lot of stuff, so when we get to Saturday, it’s about being confident in what we’re trying to do.

“Pablo [Matera] and [Marcos] Kremer are huge influences for them. So, it’s important that we get on top of them and limit the opportunities to get their emotion up and get the ball rolling.”

