Gallagher Premiership

Leicester legends set for final hurrah against Bath after gritty win over Sale

By PA
Dan Cole and Emeka Ilione of Leicester Tigers/ PA

Adam Radwan produced two electric finishes as Leicester set up a Gallagher Premiership final against Bath by edging Sale 21-16 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Radwan struck twice in the first half as Tigers surged 13-3 ahead and, although Sale were eventually stirred into action to draw level, replacement Izaia Perese sprinted over to secure a place at Allianz Stadium next Saturday.

It was the perfect home send off for retiring club greats Dan Cole and Ben Youngs, as well as the departing Handre Pollard, Julian Montoya and Michael Cheika, their Australian head coach.

Cheika watched as Leicester produced some of their best rugby on his watch to take Sale apart before the break with their only shortcoming being the failure to score more points.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
3
3
Tries
1
0
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
130
Carries
106
5
Line Breaks
6
12
Turnovers Lost
18
6
Turnovers Won
7

The Sharks responded admirably and took a hard-fought play-off to the wire with a late barrage of attacks, but the hosts had the resilience to hold out.

The early exchanges lived up to expectations as the league’s two most physical teams looked to impose their authority, but it was Leicester who gained the edge.

The Tigers were defending hard while Sale won turnovers through Tom Curry and Bevan Rodd at key moments, with penalties from Pollard and George Ford ensuring there was little to separate them on the scoreboard.

Both scrums had their moments but it was Leicester’s that helped deliver the first big moment of the semi-final by providing the launchpad for Radwan’s opener in the 20th minute.

Sale were shunted backwards and – one phase later – Jack van Poortvliet flung out a long pass to the jet-heeled right wing, who stepped inside a posse of three covering defenders before sprinting over with an acrobatic dive.

Eight minutes later, Leicester were over again courtesy of some magic from their dynamic finisher.

An unmarked Radwan was screaming for the ball as his pack battered the whitewash and once it reached Pollard’s hands, the South Africa fly-half overhit his kick.

But the two-cap England back had the speed, agility and reflexes to turn Pollard’s rare kicking error into a beautifully-finished try.

The saving grace for Sale was that they trailed just 13-3 and as they began the second half with a new sense of urgency that was rewarded by a Ford penalty, they were back in contention.

Pollard missed his third shot at goal in four attempts but nailed the fifth opportunity that came his way, but the Sharks were dominating the third quarter.

Their breakthrough came in the 58th minute when Rob du Preez rounded off a well-worked try that saw Pollard clatter the uprights. Pollard later had to leave the field for an HIA following a big hit from Ben Curry.

A long-range penalty by Ford in the 66th minute levelled the score at 16-16 but Leicester exploded back into life when a powerful driving maul saw the ball released to Perese, whose smart line and raw speed swept him over.

Ben Curry followed his brother into the dugout – his afternoon ended by a hamstring injury – and while Sale threw everything at their opponents, there was no passing the defensive wall in front of them.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Latest Features

LONG READ

Marco van Staden: 'I was told my career was done, but everything happens for a reason'

The Bok powerhouse came close to retiring on medical grounds, but is primed for another Bulls tilt at the URC crown.

LONG READ

‘The RPL is a massive opportunity for rugby in India, Asia and the global game at large’

With 30 of the world’s best Sevens players, India's Rugby Premier League aims to replicate the success of cricket's IPL.

LONG READ

Leicester's modern day greats look to cement their legacy knowing sport rarely does fairytale endings

Ben Youngs and Dan Cole would dearly love to end their Tigers careers being hoisted on the shoulders of celebrating team-mates

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GH 15 minutes ago
Owen Farrell will return to Saracens early as Racing 92 exit agreed

let us hope for him that english air will be easier to breathe than parisian one. He never could adapt and never showed what he might be able to. And I honestly think he no longer can.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 29 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

However you look at it, 80% of the starting 15 were playing in Super Rugby. That golden generation of forwards that won two world cups were honed playing against kiwi forwards, not the Irish and Scots.

181 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 51 minutes ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Now you’re just trolling , check the scoreboard. The ball is out as the ref said, also not sure how the blues were going to breach the line they failed to in 38 phases prior

27 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

That was Grace or Christie I think, unless I missed that one. He lost the ball and so had to grab it on second attempt too. Most of rugby is a lottery though.


Blackadders best moment was deliberately slapping the ball down to stop the overlap/blindside play.

20 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I don’t think Sotutu was any more prominent than the rest, DP, EB or CLW.


If we were kinda hoping for someone to stand out and make it easy I think were looking at a lottery to see who gets named in the first squad.

20 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
'It was brewing': Ethan Blackadder talks Crusaders-Blues 'niggle'

This was an intriguing battle where the Crusaders solid defence eventually triumphed over their own errors and the Blues desperation. The second half scrum & maul advantage achieved by the Saders forwards was a telling factor. In the backs Jordan was superb and the best back on the field although I felt BB also played well for the losers but lacked support from his colleagues.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Reiko was outstanding facing criticism all season on the back foot most of match,3 strong carries at end of match after being on D for ages when no more forwards could is testament to his fitness physicality and will..stuff coaches notice, give him a fair go and don’t make it personal and personality

20 Go to comments
f
frandinand 4 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Once again an unintelligible comment.

13 Go to comments
W
WJ 4 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I see Planet Rugby gave him a 4. That is harsh, but I agree 9 is hard to see.

20 Go to comments
B
BA 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I just think already having 2 guys who are ur number 8s don’t need anymore especially coz ur Jacobsen Lakai Blackadder can play 8 and they more tackle machine ruck hitters to balance Ardie and Wallace who I don’t want either those 2 caught up in tackles and rucks all day,and don’t know if they got room enough in squad for 3 choices at 8 …I know Ardies probably going to start 7 but I imagine if Wallace goes down Ardie would be 8 for the next game and they play somebody else at 7 all mean players I’m happy anyway they do it  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Will Jordan on the ‘important’ aerial duel with Barrett’s kicking game

I thought one of the keys to the Crusaders winning was Reihana’s boot (and carry/safeties), he just gave Jordan so much more opportunity wit the height he gets. The others being Jordans general unbelievable tinnyness, ah I had another but can’t remember what it was👎


Also where’s Dmitri with our extra time stats. SRP must have most + post 80min time of any comp surely, possibly all NHs combined!


Did Jordan knock it on for his second try? It was so dark at the stadium I couldn’t see..

1 Go to comments
M
Mike 5 hours ago
Leicester must avoid mistake we made in 2005 – Andy Goode

Nah, don’t quite agree with Andy on the 2005 match. I remember the build up to it and it was the English media who talked up the Tigers, made them favourites against Wasps, Jonno’s last match etc etc. This was food and drink to Dayglo and that great Wasps squad, who were never happier than when they had a chip on their shoulder about something. They came out with a point to prove and it was a convincing win in the end.


Sadly, as a now ex-Wasp, those were the days…

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

And yet they play there. He’s strong enough to get away with it for me, and I just don’t see Ardie being the 7 a lot. Also Sotutu might be the other 8. He would obviously be there covering 8 (general 3 covering each), I just see him more likely being used at 6, not likely against France or SA though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I really hope those two aren’t being looked at (as 6 options) together.


Parker for a new blood selection, EB up against the other two vets I hope. But yes, EB was again everywhere but fairly ineffectual (no meters and no dom tackles/steals) at 6 last night.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

CLW does the kick returns, easy and misleading meters.


He had one good run (more than any other loosie I think) where he stepped inside a player and got past them for a good 5 meters or so. Several strong hitups on par with Sotutu to add to it too.


So not saying he doesn’t deserve it, not standing out amongst AB laden backrows isn’t a black mark, and looking at the last 10min again did what would be expected of him.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Wallabies legend backs Brumbies to break horror Aussie play-off stat

I agree - the Brumbies are a real chance tonight - on paper at least. The Chiefs showed fragility last week, and I think they’ll miss Simon Parker and Josh Lord (who could have marked up against Nick Frost).

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Check the stats page.


They probably would have scored at the end if CLW didn’t illegally dive on the ball.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Not a Blues fan, GP, so ‘sore loser’ tag doesn’t fit. ‘Fictional myth’? Check out the word ‘tautology’.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

A red wouldn’t have been of great consequence, it is just an extra 10minutes down here (unless it was to your star player of course).

13 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Ah that would it explain it, people had planned to make an occasion of it inside (hadn’t thawed out from last week)👍

13 Go to comments
