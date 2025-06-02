Northern Edition
588-game, one-club Director of Rugby picks man from Rotorua as best-ever signing

Bedford Blues DoR, Mike Rayer

Former Wales full-back Mike Rayer has just completed a remarkable 20th season in charge of Bedford Blues. In the same period that Leicester have had 14 men in charge, Bedford have had just the one.

Rayer, who also played for the Blues in the early days of professionalism, came on board for the start of the 2005/06 season and his first game ended in a 16-16 draw at Otley. He has since presided over 588 games.

For most of those two decades, the Blues have been a part-time outfit, but have been more than a match for most of their English second-tier rivals. In 16 of Rayer’s 20 seasons, Bedford have finished in the top half of the table, and this season they were runners-up for the fourth time on his watch, which shows his appetite for the job shows no sign of diminishing.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you there are good days and bad days, like most jobs. But there are worse things in this world to be doing,” he said, reflecting on his tenure there.

“I take it on a day-by-day basis and I come in and try and do the job to the best of my ability and hopefully that ensures the players can come into a good environment and do what they do well and go and enjoy themselves because that is what it is all about – enjoying good moments on and off the field with good people.”

Paul Tupai
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 29: Paul Tupai of Bedford Blues wins the ball in a line out during the RFU Championship play off final second leg match between Newcastle Falcons and Bedford Blues at Kingston Park on May 29, 2013 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

As a club, Bedford have been a model of stability and sustainability since local businessman Geoff Irvine rescued the club from financial oblivion a quarter of a century ago. The Blues turned in a small profit this season, the only club of the top 12 in England to do so, with Rayer always accepting the fact that the club’s future well-being comes first and foremost and that success cannot be bought at the Blues.

With a tight rein kept on budgets, recruiting well has been one of the key things Rayer has had to get right. Bedford were one of the pioneers of the dual-registration system, with Owen Farrell and Dan Cole two notable players to have earned their early spurs at Goldington Road, on loan from Saracens and Leicester.

And the club’s link with Northampton Saints has proved to be especially profitable in the Rayer years, with back-row enforcer Paul Tupai heralded as his best-ever signing.

Born and raised in Rotorua, Tupai was a Ranfurly Shield winner with the Bay of Plenty under Vern Cotter and Joe Schmidt before embarking on a career overseas at Northampton. After three seasons at Saints, Tupai arrived at Goldington Road in 2008 as a fresh-faced 32-year-old.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, Paul Tupai,” Rayer said without hesitation, when asked about his best piece of recruitment.

“I signed him for a couple of years, and he lasted for 10 or 11. He was a great clubman who wore his heart on his sleeve and led from the front.

“He probably set the tone and the values for where we are now. There are still a couple of lads who were around at the back end of his career, and it has been easy to carry that forward into the next era.”

‘Toops’ retired from playing in 2018, having featured in over 250 games for the club, but his son Connor, a scrum-half, maintained the family link for a few more seasons before heading off to pastures new.

Rayer’s longevity in the job is remarkable in itself, especially in such a results-driven business, but even more so because he’s never had a physical contract. A handshake between him and the Chairman has always been enough.

And given what he has achieved, it is also surprising that Rayer has never been tempted away by a Premiership club or a Welsh region.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations over the years, but it has all been about timing, that’s been true for the whole of my career really,” he said.

“If someone wants to come and talk to me, it’s because of what I have done at Bedford on a day-to-day basis. That conversation happened a few years back, but it just wasn’t the right time and place for me, and not the right fit.”

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 56 minutes ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 6 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
