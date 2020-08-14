11:10am, 14 August 2020

Bristol have celebrated the impending restart of the Gallagher Premiership by announcing that 33 players at the club marshalled by Pat Lam have extended their contracts ahead of the 2019/20 season restart versus Saracens this Saturday.

Key players including skipper Steven Luatua, Charles Piutau, Nathan Hughes, Chris Vui, Luke Morahan and Kyle Sinckler – alongside homegrown players Andy Uren, Joe Joyce and Callum Sheedy – have all agreed to extended terms.

Bristol return to league action at Ashton Gate sitting third in the table with nine rounds left to play – and director of rugby Lam says the extensions are a testament to the culture that now exists at the club.

“I said from day one at the club that a key part to building a successful legacy will be recruitment and then retention of our key people. Players who want to go on to play over 200 games for the Bears and drive our game, our leadership and the Bears way for the next generation to come,” said Lam.

“Having players develop into quality men who can lead themselves and then positively influence others in our environment and community is vital to our success. To offer 33 contracts and have 33 accepted is a massive boost to everyone at Bristol Bears. The contract details differ from player to player with flexibility on both sides to allow for what is best for both the player and for the club each year going forward.

“It means that we are able to continue to plan long-term at the Bears, knowing that the squad are committed to bringing success to the club as we progress on this incredible journey. I’m personally delighted that I will have the opportunity to continue working together with some of them into their fourth, fifth and sixth season at the Bears.

“It’s an exciting time for everybody involved, with our new world-class Bears high performance centre adding to the quality of our work on and off the field. The squad have absolute clarity from the Lansdown family and the senior leadership about what we want to achieve and it’s fantastic to see them drive that ambition.

“With the season resumption against the reigning champions on Saturday, this news is a real boost to the players, staff and to our unbelievable community who have backed us throughout this challenging period.”

BRISTOL BEARS’ 33 EXTENDED PLAYER CONTRACTS

1. Jake Woolmore

2. Yann Thomas

3. Harry Thacker

4. Will Capon

5. Bryan Byrne

6. Kyle Sinckler

7. John Afoa

8. Max Lahiff

9. Jake Armstrong

10. Dave Attwood

11. Ed Holmes

12. John Hawkins

13. Chris Vui

14. Joe Joyce

15. Steven Luatua

16. James Dun

17. Dan Thomas

18. Jake Heenan

19. Nathan Hughes

20. Mitch Eadie

21. Andy Uren

22. Harry Randall

23. Callum Sheedy

24. Tiff Eden

25. Siale Piutau

26. Sam Bedlow

27. Piers O’Conor

28. Siva Naulago

29. Alapati Leiua

30. Luke Morahan

31. Charles Piutau

32. Henry Purdy

33. Toby Fricker

