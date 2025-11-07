10 full internationals named in Ireland XV to face Spain
Coach Cullie Tucker has named an Ireland XV stacked with senior experience for Saturday’s clash against Spain in Leganés – which is being broadcast live on RugbyPass TV.
Tucker has named ten full Ireland internationals in the starting line-up for the match. The last time out for what was called Ireland A on that occasion, came in a 28-12 loss to England A at Ashton Gate back in February. However, a similar side in terms of personnel represented Ireland in a whopping 106-7 victory over Portugal over the summer.
Ulster hooker Tom Stewart captains the side, joined by fellow Test-capped front-rowers Michael Milne and Tom O’Toole.
Behind them, Darragh Murray – a debutant from the summer series – partners Evan O’Connell (nephew of Paul O’Connell) in the second row, while No.8 Paul Boyle, Alex Soroka and Ruadhan Quinn make up a powerful back-row unit.
In the backline, Ulster’s Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune join Connacht’s Shayne Bolton in an all-Test back-three.
Munster’s Dan Kelly, who represented England and Ireland U20 previously, is paired with Ulster’s Jude Postlethwaite in a solid midfield. The 24-year-old former Kelly last tasted international action for England against Canada back in 2021. The former Leicester Tiger has been in a fine vein of form for Munster since signing over the summer, featuring in five games for the province – four of which he started.
Leinster’s Harry Byrne and Connacht’s Ben Murphy link up at half-back, with Byrne among those carrying Test-level pedigree.
Tucker has opted for a bench featuring Nathan Doak, Cathal Forde and David McCann, alongside forwards Lee Barron, Alex Usanov, Scott Wilson, and Diarmuid Mangan.
“Putting our stock into the team and how we play collectively on both sides of the ball will breed opportunity for them,” said Tucker on Thursday. “It’s been team-first all week, us performing collectively. That’ll put the best foot forward for the people on the pitch to put their hands up in the future.”
Saturday’s fixture at Estadio Municipal de Butarque (kick-off 5pm local/4pm Irish) will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV.
Ireland XV v Spain:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Dan Kelly
11. Shayne Bolton
10. Harry Byrne
9. Ben Murphy
1. Michael Milne
2. Tom Stewart – captain
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Evan O’Connell
5. Darragh Murray
6. Alex Soroka
7. Ruadhan Quinn
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Alex Usanov
18. Scott Wilson
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. David McCann
21. Nathan Doak
22. Cathal Forde
23. Zac Ward
I understand it’s possibly not the standout fixture of the test season. Does feel like a mish mash of lads thrown together to fill a fixture commitment.
Prefer when it’s more of a pathway to the extended senior squads.
Not great strength in depth there, Gavin must be injured. 2 players not there, McNabney and Gleeson are good talents both injured. Both potential Ireland players in the future. Front row looks good. Those locks, Murray, average player. Harry Sheridan better prospect than the both of them. Paul Boyle ahead of Sean Jansen, not sure about that decision.
Picking players randomly seems pointkess. Identifying the best talent and nurturing them through to the senior set up is the only way to bring the top quality through, New Zealand and South Africa do this repeatedly, and they have way more resources than Ireland.
Mike Lowry is a very good Ulster player, but he won’t be Ireland’s future full back so why pick him for a develpoment team? Its not what the A side should be for, but instead identifying the futture Next International Fullback.
I agree. There has to be injuries that they haven’t mentioned.
No way some of those positions are picked on form.