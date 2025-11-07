10 full internationals named in Ireland XV to face Spain

Coach Cullie Tucker has named an Ireland XV stacked with senior experience for Saturday’s clash against Spain in Leganés – which is being broadcast live on RugbyPass TV.

Tucker has named ten full Ireland internationals in the starting line-up for the match. The last time out for what was called Ireland A on that occasion, came in a 28-12 loss to England A at Ashton Gate back in February. However, a similar side in terms of personnel represented Ireland in a whopping 106-7 victory over Portugal over the summer.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart captains the side, joined by fellow Test-capped front-rowers Michael Milne and Tom O’Toole.

Behind them, Darragh Murray – a debutant from the summer series – partners Evan O’Connell (nephew of Paul O’Connell) in the second row, while No.8 Paul Boyle, Alex Soroka and Ruadhan Quinn make up a powerful back-row unit.

In the backline, Ulster’s Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune join Connacht’s Shayne Bolton in an all-Test back-three.

Munster’s Dan Kelly, who represented England and Ireland U20 previously, is paired with Ulster’s Jude Postlethwaite in a solid midfield. The 24-year-old former Kelly last tasted international action for England against Canada back in 2021. The former Leicester Tiger has been in a fine vein of form for Munster since signing over the summer, featuring in five games for the province – four of which he started.

Leinster’s Harry Byrne and Connacht’s Ben Murphy link up at half-back, with Byrne among those carrying Test-level pedigree.

Tucker has opted for a bench featuring Nathan Doak, Cathal Forde and David McCann, alongside forwards Lee Barron, Alex Usanov, Scott Wilson, and Diarmuid Mangan.

“Putting our stock into the team and how we play collectively on both sides of the ball will breed opportunity for them,” said Tucker on Thursday. “It’s been team-first all week, us performing collectively. That’ll put the best foot forward for the people on the pitch to put their hands up in the future.”

Saturday’s fixture at Estadio Municipal de Butarque (kick-off 5pm local/4pm Irish) will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland XV v Spain:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Dan Kelly

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Harry Byrne

9. Ben Murphy

1. Michael Milne

2. Tom Stewart – captain

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Evan O’Connell

5. Darragh Murray

6. Alex Soroka

7. Ruadhan Quinn

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Alex Usanov

18. Scott Wilson

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. David McCann

21. Nathan Doak

22. Cathal Forde

23. Zac Ward

