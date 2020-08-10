7:14am, 10 August 2020

Worcester Warriors have posted another hugely promising update on Michael Fatialofa’s recovery from a serious spinal injury. The lock suffered a sever spinal injury during a game against Saracens in January, which left him paralysed from the neck down after suffering a C4 vertebrae fracture and spinal contusion.

There were fears that Fatialofa would never walk again, but just 10 weeks later the former Auckland and Hurricanes player was seen walking out of Royal Bucks, a private hospital which houses a renowned spinal unit.

And based on the latest update provided by the Warriors, his remarkable progress shows no sign of slowing down.

A video posted to Worcester’s social accounts this morning shows Fatialofa back out running on the pitch at Sixways Stadium.

The 27-year-old has been posting updates of his progress on his own social media accounts throughout his recovery, including weight sessions in his back yard and working on a special anti-gravity treadmill.

Worcester are currently preparing to resume their Gallagher Premiership season, which gets underway with a home game against Gloucester this Saturday.