Winless Perpignan sack two coaches days after damaging sanctioning

Perpignan's French coach David Marty gestures during the French Top14 rugby union match between Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees (Pau) and USA Perpignan at the Stade du Hameau in Pau, south-western France, on February 22, 2025. (Photo by Gaizka IROZ / AFP)

Top 14 strugglers Perpignan parted ways with assistant coaches David Marty and Gérald Bastide on Monday following their winless start to the season.

The Catalan club, who remained in the division by defeating Grenoble in the relegation play-off last season, succumbed to their fifth straight loss on Saturday at home to Stade Francais, falling 28-11.

Former France centre Marty spent his entire playing career at Perpignan, amassing over 300 appearances, before retiring in 2016. He joined the Perpignan coaching staff in 2021, and worked under Franck Azema the past two years. Defence coach Bastide, a former Perpignan player himself, became a member of the coaching team in 2019.

The loss to Stade Francais came just days after the club were sanctioned with a €50k fine and an order to play one home match away from the Stade Aime Giral following fan disorder following their 28-15 loss to Racing 92 in September, which was the latest in a number of incidents. The club, however, feel the punishment is “disproportionate” and will appeal it.

Following the decision to let Marty and Bastide go, Perpignan released this statement: “After careful consideration, the president brought together all the players and staff this Monday morning. He first asked the players to put their words into action, demonstrating commitment and determination truly worthy of the values ??of USAP.

“It was also decided to formalise, by mutual agreement and at their confirmed request, the end of the collaboration between the club, David Marty, and Gérald Bastide, who have decided to step back for the good of the team.
The club would like to thank them for their commitment and professionalism throughout these years.

“The president reiterated his confidence in Franck Azéma and asked him to continue his mission, supported by Mathieu Cidre and Nicolas Mas, with the aim of rectifying the sporting situation.

“After taking the time to analyze the situation with all stakeholders, these decisions are not intended to point the finger at scapegoats, but rather to create the conditions for collective awareness and a necessary reaction to rectify the situation. The club now wishes to focus on this single objective and will not comment on these decisions.

“More than ever, we will need the solidarity and support of all USAP fans for the upcoming matches.”

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

3 Comments
S
SB 8 days ago

Quick action after a poor start to the season. Interested to see if their results change as a consequence of this coaching shake up.

J
J Marc 8 days ago

Hmm, coachs don't play….

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 17 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 29 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 47 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments