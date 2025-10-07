Winless Perpignan sack two coaches days after damaging sanctioning

Top 14 strugglers Perpignan parted ways with assistant coaches David Marty and Gérald Bastide on Monday following their winless start to the season.

The Catalan club, who remained in the division by defeating Grenoble in the relegation play-off last season, succumbed to their fifth straight loss on Saturday at home to Stade Francais, falling 28-11.

Former France centre Marty spent his entire playing career at Perpignan, amassing over 300 appearances, before retiring in 2016. He joined the Perpignan coaching staff in 2021, and worked under Franck Azema the past two years. Defence coach Bastide, a former Perpignan player himself, became a member of the coaching team in 2019.

The loss to Stade Francais came just days after the club were sanctioned with a €50k fine and an order to play one home match away from the Stade Aime Giral following fan disorder following their 28-15 loss to Racing 92 in September, which was the latest in a number of incidents. The club, however, feel the punishment is “disproportionate” and will appeal it.

Following the decision to let Marty and Bastide go, Perpignan released this statement: “After careful consideration, the president brought together all the players and staff this Monday morning. He first asked the players to put their words into action, demonstrating commitment and determination truly worthy of the values ??of USAP.

“It was also decided to formalise, by mutual agreement and at their confirmed request, the end of the collaboration between the club, David Marty, and Gérald Bastide, who have decided to step back for the good of the team.

The club would like to thank them for their commitment and professionalism throughout these years.

“The president reiterated his confidence in Franck Azéma and asked him to continue his mission, supported by Mathieu Cidre and Nicolas Mas, with the aim of rectifying the sporting situation.

“After taking the time to analyze the situation with all stakeholders, these decisions are not intended to point the finger at scapegoats, but rather to create the conditions for collective awareness and a necessary reaction to rectify the situation. The club now wishes to focus on this single objective and will not comment on these decisions.

“More than ever, we will need the solidarity and support of all USAP fans for the upcoming matches.”