Super Rugby Pacific

Why Ex-All Black believes Blues prop could be in Razor's squad

Josh Fusitu'a. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images for New Zealand Rugby)

The first All Blacks squad of the year always has its surprises, and when someone as experienced as Ofa Tu’ungafasi gets ruled out with injury, a new prop for the All Blacks is likely needed.

Last year Scott Robertson picked Pasilio Tosi, which was a surprise to most, and with at least a spot up for grabs for this squad in the front row, Robertson has his options.

Robertson could select George Bower, who has already played 22 Tests for the All Blacks and recently re-signed with the Crusaders until 2027.

The All Blacks coach also has Xavier Numia as an option, after an injury last year ruled him out of contention.

Ethan de Groot and Ollie Norris are also options at Robertson’s disposal, making the decision more complex than it may look.

One of the other loosehead prop options, Joshua Fusitu’a, has impressed for the Blues this season after an early season injury to Tuungafasi.

The 24-year-old ex-Auckland Grammar student has started the last nine games for the Blues in the 2025 season and was named Blues player of the year last week.

Former All Blacks scrum coach and current Blues assistant Greg Feek admits it’s important to get to know the player before you coach them, and Fusitu’a impressed him from the get-go.

“Well, when you come in, I always believe that you’ve got to know the player before you can coach them to get the best out of them and I loved a lot of the stuff that is getting to know him,” Feek told Sport Nation’s Bunnings Trade Rugby Run.

“He’s an academic at school, I saw some x-factor in the gym, I saw how hard he worked and how much of a sponge he was at the time, I thought, great, this is exciting.

“No matter what position you are in a team it’s important that you’ve got those attributes and then just seeing his progress, I love that too, the coach-ability, his understanding, not just knowing things, but being able to understand it.”

Feek has observed the growth of the Blues prop over the past couple of years and believes that the way props look and play nowadays aligns with Fusitu’a’s skillset.

“He’d ask questions, he didn’t care if he didn’t really understand something, he’d want to really press that and then seeing his physical development keep increasing, and you go, this guy’s actually got something about him,” Feek told Sport Nation.

“People talk about size and weight, but for me, doesn’t matter how big you are, it’s how fast you can move into things and carry the ball.

“So for him, he can still accelerate, he’s put on a bit of weight but he’s still got the same speed, so for me, he’s creating more force and impact, so that’s exciting.”

When asked about the conversations that Feek has had with the All Blacks coaching staff, he explains that they are all doing their research on the players in Super Rugby Pacific environments.

“Yeah, they come into all the franchises, their whole management is coming in. They’re doing their research on all of them and they’ve been into ours and I know they’ve been into the others.

“I’d love to be able to sell Fusitu’a because I work with him and all that, I’m trying to be quite neutral, because in the end I don’t make those decisions, the comms and things like that have been really good.”

6 Comments
S
SC 5 days ago

Ollie Norris is bigger and heavier than Fusitu’a, Bower, or Numia and is still very mobile and a strong scrummager.


Plus he was born in Australia so if the All Blacks don’t cap him soon, the Wallabies will. The Wallabies are already going to cap Aidan Ross, another Chief loosehead prop, this season.

B
BAZ 4 days ago

Actually Xavier Numia would probably have made AB’s last year had he not been injured but Pasilio Tosi made the grade first as another beast no.8 who has in two years transformed into a second tight-head prop to cover whole BIG GAME need

B
BAZ 4 days ago

Ollie is soon competing with his U20 teammates in ITALY’s World Cup this time and will have signed a commitment to return and play Super Rugby for his province or another if signed and has had enough exposure to AB selectors to be put in another age group team or AB XV or even AB’s especially if replacement HEAD COACH is chosen from the coaching team who won a second consecutive SANZAR regional or a place in 2024 WORLD’s or coming one as there are many that will have played in both and have growing favoritism because of more experience!!!

A
Andrew Nichols 5 days ago

Why him and not Norris? Big city big noting…

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tim 4 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Yeah man. As a Highlanders supporter I never had much faith in Ioane to perform week in week out and he confirmed as much with the Chiefs. Lima Sapoaga is a different story though.

101 Go to comments
W
Wiseguy 13 minutes ago
Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

I agree with your second paragraph, unfortunately not with your first though. Razor will pick him.

13 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Aye, they didn’t show up.

113 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Now we’re talking Fran!🤣

113 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

It’s connoisseur hour Carlos!


Have you ever come across Rennisaance wines based in Oregon House Cal? They used to do a magnificent Riesling and I knew the winemaker there…

113 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Hopefully, though it sounds like change needs to occur more broadly around the club.

113 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

Dearns would be awesome in Super Rugby.


Would love for it to be at the Canes. If the Chiefs also have a form Lord next year, both them and the Canes could find more time to push their 6/locks, Ah Kuoi and Delany, out to 6 more often. Would be taking game time away from class 6s like Flanders and Shields, Iose but it would be an interest change imo.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Diff era so harder to compare, but I do feel Mehrts could have succeeded had he been playing 20 years later!

101 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

God Forbid any clones of Jacko exist!

101 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Sounds like they are on the same level then? I don’t see NZ winning in 2015 without DC at 10.

101 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It took them too long to realize the combination of Mounga and BB at 10 and 15 was better than BB at 10.


Agree re Rieko to wing, unconvinced by WJ at 15 so far…

101 Go to comments
f
fl 41 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France series enhanced by landmark agreement

I was quoting the title of the article - which has since been amended.


Moving the tour by a week would give the French players very little time to prepare for the coming domestic season, and likewise the Kiwi players very little time to prepare for the RC

31 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I wanted to work Sahnnon Frizell inot the piece somehow but could not manage it!


He looks sleek and fit and eager and he combined very well with Mo’unga as Toshiba’s main ball-carrier. Savea - Sititi - Frizell is an interesting big back row option.


I was shocked when comments emerged from NZ that Jordie Barrett needs to come back and prove himself again especially as there are performers in Super Rugby stepping up. He has nothing to prove to anyone as he proves time and time again that he is world class whether in a Leinster Jersey or Hurricanes one.

I suspect this is at the nub of it. NZ rugby is still considered superior to the game in other parts of the world, so Jordie must be losing ground somehow by playing for Leinster.


Waht you say about the value of experience is true also. Look at the value Rassie has milked out of the over 30’s [sometimes the well over 30’s] in his Springboks squads. Guys like Duane Vermuelen and Willie Le Roux.

101 Go to comments
J
JWH 48 minutes ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Are you a Highlander’s supporter by chance?

4 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

If that is a true story - and I’ve no reason to doubt it - it is a very sad outcome. All too familiar to followers of the game here in Wales!


The game is not the same as it was 10 or 15 years ago.

101 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

DMac is undoubtedly a great player in the hybrid 10/15 mould, and he could becaome even more valuable if NZ satrt using the 6/2 bench for example. He could be an emrgency 9.


So I don’t think it is oppositional thinking. It’s possible to appreciate both players’ qualities even if Richie is the better option at 10!

101 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It was surprising negotiations broke down over his return to the ABs - surely they could find a workaround? Times change, and NZ is no longer way ahead of the rest of the world as it once was.

101 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Ofc it is a better comp, and DMac might well be the best 10 in it. That doesn’t mean he is a better 10 than Mo’unga however.

101 Go to comments
f
frandinand 55 minutes ago
'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

I take my cue from Nic Bishop who rates Lomax as the best THP in the world.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 58 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I’ll look at the game this morning but the reports have suggested the Reds never really stated their case - not good enough for a side that touts itself as the #1 club in Aussie, with the new WB coach-in-waiting!

101 Go to comments
