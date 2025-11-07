Where to watch Ireland XV, November Tests and Rugby World Cup repechages

With a big weekend of rugby ahead, there is a smorgasboard of live action to dive into on RugbyPass TV, in a crucial few weeks for those sides with an eye on the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

Men’s RWC 2027 Final Qualifying Tournament

Samoa vs Brazil, 13:00 GMT, 8th November – Watch live here

Belgium vs Namibia, 15:30 GMT, 8th November – Watch live here

Belgium vs Brazil, 13:00 GMT, 13th November – Watch live here

Samoa vs Namibia, 15:30 GMT, 13th November – Watch live here

Namibia vs Brazil, 13:00 GMT, 18th November – Watch live here

Samoa vs Belgium, 15:30 GMT, 18th November – Watch live here

While 23 sides go into the November window with the aim of confirming their 2025 ranking spot and subsequent draw position, four sides head to the Sevens Stadium in Dubai with a singular goal on their mind, securing the final spot at the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

Participants Samoa, Brazil, Belgium and Namibia all present varying tales in getting to this point.

At least one regular Rugby World Cup attendee will leave Dubai disappointed, with Samoa and Namibia aiming to avoid missing their first World Cup since 1991 and 1999 respectively, following both sides failing to qualify through their respective continental routes.

For Belgium and Brazil, qualification would be a first, with the Brazilian men looking to replicate the efforts of their history making women’s side, who became the first South American side to play in a Women’s Rugby World Cup earlier this year.

Belgium secured their spot in the Final Qualification Tournament in beating the Netherlands for the Rugby Europe spot in the tournament earlier in the year, while Brazil were handed a lifeline, following Paraguay’s withdrawal allowing them to take the South American spot.

With matches taking place on the 8th, 13th and 18th of November in a round robin format, qualification will be granted to the top of the table team in two weeks time, meaning we won’t have long to wait to see who will make history in their bid for a spot in Australia.

All matches in the Men’s RWC 2027 Final Qualification Tournament are available on RugbyPass TV, or through local broadcasters in Belgium, Fiji, Samoa, New Zealand and South America.

November Internationals

Hong Kong China vs ACT Brumbies, Hong Kong Football Club, 08:30 GMT, 8th November – Watch live here (Available globally)

Georgia vs USA, Adjarabet Arena, Batumi, 12:00 GMT, 8th November – Watch live here (Available in territories without an existing broadcast agreement)

Portugal vs Uruguay, Estadio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, 15:00 GMT, 8th November – Watch live here (Available outside of Portugal and Uruguay)

Romania vs Canada, Stadionul National Arcul de Triumf, Bucharest, 15:00 GMT, 8th November – Watch live here (Available outside of Romania and Canada)

Spain vs Ireland XV, Butarque Stadium, Leganés, 16:00 GMT, 8th November – Watch live here (Available outside of Spain)

With the official Men’s International window opening this weekend, all of the top Men’s sides will be in action, with the majority battling for vital ranking spots that will determine their position in next month’s Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 draw.

For Hong Kong China and Spain, this weekend’s matches won’t result in important ranking points, but will instead provide vital preparation for later tests this month that will.

Spain welcome the Ireland XV to Leganés in a match that provides a fantastic opportunity for both sides, allowing Los Leones the chance to take on the next generation of Irish talent.

With clashes against both England A and Fiji in the coming weeks, Spain’s November window provides an excellent measuring stick for their progress against high quality opposition.

Hong Kong China host the Brumbies at the historic Hong Kong Football Club, having signed a MOU with the Super Rugby Pacific side earlier in the year that has also seen the impending world cup debutants play this same fixture away in Canberra in July.

Hong Kong China will be looking to build on the glimpses of quality they showed in taking on the Japan XV late last month, with one eye on their clash with Portugal next week.

Rugby Europe champions Georgia welcome the USA to Batumi on the coast of the Black Sea, with the visitors looking to bounceback from a humbling defeat to Scotland las week.

Their challenge won’t get any easier against the world number 11, with Georgia looking to maintain their spot in the top 12, a spot that would result in inclusion in Pot 2 of the upcoming World Cup draw.

In Bucharest, Romania take on Canada, while in Lisbon, Portugal face off with Uruguay, with both games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

With all four sides qualified for Australia, they will be battling against each other for draw position, particularly Uruguay and Portugal, who sit in 19th and 20th respectively, with the world rankings promising a tight tussle at the Estadio Nacional do Jamor.

All matches are available on RugbyPass TV and the app subject to local broadcasting rights, please check the live schedule for matches available in your territory.