United Rugby Championship

'We expect a team that gave us 50 points earlier this season': Franco Smith

Glasgow Warriors players dejected after conceding their side's fourth try during the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final match between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith insists he is reading nothing into suggestions Leinster have lost confidence and are suffering from “performance anxiety” as they prepare to tackle Warriors in Saturday’s opening URC semi-final in Dublin.

The defending champions head across the Irish Sea with a spring in their step having put their own sticky late-season patch behind them with a thumping 36-18 quarter-final victory over the Stormers last week.

Leinster meanwhile, having seen their hopes of a fifth European crown crushed for another year with a surprise Champions Cup semi-final home defeat by Northampton, laboured to an unconvincing 33-21 win over Scarlets in their own last-eight encounter.

Former Leinster hooker Bernard Jackman, a respected media analyst, believes a series of high-profile failures – three successive final losses in the Champions Cup before the latest Saints setback, three straight semi-final defeats in the URC since their last title in 2021 – and the burden of ending their trophy drought is seeping into their performances.

“Their defence is starting to show creaks and attack-wise they are struggling to execute,” Jackman told the BBC Scotland rugby podcast this week. “The players don’t seem to be playing with any real anger. In actual fact, it looks like their confidence is gone. It’s amazing what a defeat can do to you.”

Yet it is only eight weeks since Leinster crushed an under-strength Glasgow 52-0 in the Champions Cup quarter-finals and also beat Warriors 13-5 – again at the Aviva Stadium – in a low-key final game of the regular URC season three weeks ago.

Smith is adamant any talk of Leinster’s recent struggles will not distract his side from the size of the task at hand on Saturday as they attempt to reach a second straight final.

“We absolutely ignore all of that,” he said. “It’s got nothing to do with what’s going to happen between the lines there. I realise there’s a lot of talk. If they read it, it’s up to them.

“We expect a team that gave us 50 points earlier this season. So I’m not going to be lured into any trap regarding that. I know that they would like to perform well, so we expect everything from them.

“I don’t want to call us the underdogs. I think they’re the favourites. They’ve been playing well the whole season. We all know what it would mean to them to end at the top of this competition. They’ve got such a good side. They’ve got a good budget, a good academy system.

“They’ve been on top of the game for eight, nine years. We know that they’re the favourites. We’re just going to go out there and give ourselves the best chance.”

Having beaten Stormers at home in the quarter-finals for a second straight year, Glasgow are travelling a similar path if they are to repeat their title win of 12 months ago, with a semi-final in Ireland – last year they upset Munster at Thomond Park – and a possible final in South Africa, where they stunned the Bulls in Pretoria.

But Smith insists they are not looking to those remarkable triumphs for inspiration.

“We know it’s a new challenge,” he said. “I think the confidence that’s in the group that this road has been walked before is enough. If we keep on looking back, we will not see what’s ahead. We are more focused on the new challenge. Leinster is not Munster. The Aviva is not Limerick. There’s enough change for us to adapt our approach again.”

Four of Leinster’s 12 British and Irish Lions selections will be missing, with full-back Hugo Keenan and openside Josh van der Flier joining prop Tadgh Furlong and centre Garry Ringrose on the sidelines. The hosts are also missing a two-time Lion in Robbie Henshaw, so Jamie Osborne will continue at outside centre alongside Jordie Barrett.

Opposite Osborne will be Sione Tuipulotu, who Smith has opted – in the continued absence of Huw Jones – to move out one place with Tom Jordan also switching from fly-half to inside centre to accommodate the “different skill-set” of Adam Hastings at 10.

“Obviously, we didn’t know their team at the start of the week, so it wasn’t intentionally done that way,” Smith said when asked if the 13 channel was one Glasgow might seek to exploit.

“I think they’ve got good enough quality. You’ve got Jordie Barrett there and Jamie Osborne has played before and is trialled and tested. I don’t think they’ve got a lack of depth in that part of the game.

“In a semi-final like this, yes, small margins are important, but they’ve got quality players. They’ve got depth. They’ve shown that the whole season by beating everybody else as well with a second group of players. I don’t think they are weakened at all.”

In the continued absence of Zander Fagerson, who has missed Glasgow’s last six games with a calf problem which looks likely to keep him sidelined until he joins up with the Lions, Fin Richardson faces the biggest test of his career at tighthead.

The 26-year-old former Scotland U20 cap, whose previous senior experience came in loan spells at Plymouth Albion and Cornish Pirates while in Exeter’s academy before joining Warriors last summer, has started seven games this season, the last against Leinster recently before missing the quarter-final with a thumb injury.

“He played really well the last time against Leinster and scrummed well against Andrew Porter in the previous game, so he merited the opportunity,” added Smith in explaining why Murphy Walker, who was replaced after 33 minutes on his first start of the season against Stormers and was suffering with a “strain” earlier in the week, had dropped out.

“Murphy hasn’t had much time in the saddle. He played the game last week because of the necessity that Fin wasn’t ready to play that game. He did well but we have a fit, ready player that’s played already in that [Leinster] game and understands what the threat is.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 11 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Go 6/2 have Skelton on bench with Uru and Tizzano start Hooper at 6 Bobby V at 8 Fraser 7 …Hooper covers 8 if Bobby V goes down

159 Go to comments
B
BA 27 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 42 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 56 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 57 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

159 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 57 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

159 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
