Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

When James Haskell predicted Eddie Jones' future | Offload

Ex-England captain James Haskell appeared on the Rugbypass Offload podcast just days before Eddie Jones was named coach of Australia and predicted exactly how Rugby Australia would navigate 2023.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 46 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificCrusadersHighlanders

Watch: Richie Mo'unga magic lights up Super Round

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

For anyone doubting the Crusaders after their poor start to the season in Christchurch last week, then this video is for you. To put it simply, Richie Mo’unga is a magician.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star playmaker Mo’unga doesn’t need a magic wand or a fancy top hat to impress out on the rugby field, he just needs half a gap.

Mo’unga was sublime – a player of the match display from the pivot – as he led his team to a 52-15 win over the Highlanders, which was also their first win of the season.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders were sensationally torn apart by the Gallagher Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium last week, losing 31-10.

But the champions were hungry for revenge, and they showed that as they faced their South Island rivals in the opening match of Super Round.

While the Highlanders struck first through a penalty goal to fullback Sam Gilbert, the Crusaders quickly took control and showed their class.

Winger Sevu Reece scored the first try of the round two in just the 13th minute, but the best was yet to come – a potential try-of-the-season contender, even.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crusaders had well and truly found their groove by the 30 minute mark, as Richie Mo’unga created something out of nothing shortly after.

Running onto the bouncing ball, Mo’unga made a burst down the right edge, and found himself in space after sidestepping former England No. 10 Freddie Burns.

The Crusaders then played hot potato across the field, as fullback Fergus Burke crossed under the sticks.

Following on from their red-hot start, the Crusaders never looked like surrendering their dominant lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tries to Joe Moody, Mo’unga, David Havili, Codie Taylor and Leicester Fainga’anuku helped the Crusaders record a convincing 52-15 win.

“It was awesome to get the win and more importantly play some footy as the Chiefs played all the footy last weekend,” Mo’unga told Stan Sport.

“We wanted to come out and impose ourselves against the Highlanders and I think we did a good job.

“I was pretty disappointed in myself as the driver last week, not putting us in the right areas of the field so today is very satisfying.”

Recommended

Richie Mo'unga steers Crusaders to big win over Highlanders

Highlanders player ratings vs Crusaders | Super Rugby Pacific

OPINION

SA Rugby resort to blast from the past to replace Jurie Roux

Live blog: Super Round Day One

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks? Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks?
Search