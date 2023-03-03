Watch: Richie Mo'unga magic lights up Super Round

For anyone doubting the Crusaders after their poor start to the season in Christchurch last week, then this video is for you. To put it simply, Richie Mo’unga is a magician.

Star playmaker Mo’unga doesn’t need a magic wand or a fancy top hat to impress out on the rugby field, he just needs half a gap.

Mo’unga was sublime – a player of the match display from the pivot – as he led his team to a 52-15 win over the Highlanders, which was also their first win of the season.

Defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders were sensationally torn apart by the Gallagher Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium last week, losing 31-10.

But the champions were hungry for revenge, and they showed that as they faced their South Island rivals in the opening match of Super Round.

While the Highlanders struck first through a penalty goal to fullback Sam Gilbert, the Crusaders quickly took control and showed their class.

Winger Sevu Reece scored the first try of the round two in just the 13th minute, but the best was yet to come – a potential try-of-the-season contender, even.

The Crusaders had well and truly found their groove by the 30 minute mark, as Richie Mo’unga created something out of nothing shortly after.

Running onto the bouncing ball, Mo’unga made a burst down the right edge, and found himself in space after sidestepping former England No. 10 Freddie Burns.

The Crusaders then played hot potato across the field, as fullback Fergus Burke crossed under the sticks.

Following on from their red-hot start, the Crusaders never looked like surrendering their dominant lead.

Tries to Joe Moody, Mo’unga, David Havili, Codie Taylor and Leicester Fainga’anuku helped the Crusaders record a convincing 52-15 win.

“It was awesome to get the win and more importantly play some footy as the Chiefs played all the footy last weekend,” Mo’unga told Stan Sport.

“We wanted to come out and impose ourselves against the Highlanders and I think we did a good job.

“I was pretty disappointed in myself as the driver last week, not putting us in the right areas of the field so today is very satisfying.”