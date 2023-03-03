Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

How Kiwi teams are copying the Northern Hemisphere | The Breakdown

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber admits that the Northern Hemisphere's innovations are influencing the way New Zealand Super Rugby teams are playing, specifically with the resurgence of the quick tap.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 42 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificBluesChiefsCrusadersForceHighlandersHurricanesRebelsReds

Recap: Super Round Day One blog

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Defending champions the Crusaders will be out for revenge in round two as they take on rivals the Highlanders in the opening match of Super Round at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 12 Super Rugby teams will play at the one venue across the next three nights, starting with the highly anticipated South Island blockbuster.

Ahead of the new Super Rugby Pacific season, the Crusaders were heavily favoured to claim yet another title under coach Scott Robertson.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

After winning six titles in as many years, few would dare bet against the Super Rugby powerhouse – although rival rivals would’ve optimistically hoped for change.

Playing the Chiefs in their first New Zealand derby of the year last Friday, the legendary franchise raced out to a 10-nil lead at home.

But that’s when disaster struck.

Led by star playmaker Damian McKenzie and All Blacks centurion Brodie Retallick, the Chiefs went on to claim a 31-10 win at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eager to bounce back, the Crusaders have named a strong side for their second consecutive Friday night clash.

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock has been named to return after missing last weekend’s opener because of a concussion.

“It’s great to have him back around the group,” Scott Robertson said in a statement.

“14 years’ experience – we all know how important he is for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Utility back David Havili is the major positional change in the backline, having moved from fullback to inside centre. Havili will partner Jack Goodhue in the midfield.

As for their opponents, they also have a point to prove tonight. The Highlanders started their season with a disastrous 60-20 loss at home to the Blues.

The team from the south of New Zealand have made nine changes to their starting XV for round two, including a change at flyhalf. Former England playmaker Freddie Burns is set to start his first match at Super Rugby level.

Related

'F****** bonkers': Freddie Burns reflects on 'tough' Super Rugby move

Former England international Freddie Burns has always wanted to “have a crack” at Super Rugby, and was able to realise that dream last weekend.

Read Now

In the other match tonight, the Hurricanes are set to play their second Australian derby of the season against home side the Melbourne Rebels.

The Hurricanes recovered from a slow start against the Queensland Reds last week, as they went on to register an emphatic 47-13 opening round win.

As for the Rebels, they’ll be looking to bounce back from a thrilling loss to the Western Force in Perth on Saturday evening.

Rising star Carter Gordon was among the standouts during the first-half, but the visitors couldn’t quite hold on for the win.

Instead, former All Blacks second-rower Jeremy Thrush completed a fairytale return to Super Rugby after unretiring ahead of the match. Thrush scored what ended up being the match winner inside the final 10 minutes – as the Rebels were left to rue what could’ve been.

RugbyPass will be keeping you updated on all the latest action throughout the night, which you can follow below.

 

DAY ONE RESULTS

Crusaders 52-15 Highlanders

Rebels 33 – 39 Hurricanes

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad
Search