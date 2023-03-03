Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

How Kiwi teams are copying the Northern Hemisphere | The Breakdown

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber admits that the Northern Hemisphere's innovations are influencing the way New Zealand Super Rugby teams are playing, specifically with the resurgence of the quick tap.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 35 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificCrusadersHighlanders

Richie Mo'unga steers Crusaders to big win over Highlanders

By AAP
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Crusaders are back in business after star playmaker Richie Mo’unga steered his team to a thumping 52-15 victory over the Highlanders to open Super Round in Melbourne on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2022 Super Rugby Pacific champions were heavy first-round losers against the Chiefs but found their groove at AAMI Park, where all 12 teams will feature over three days’ play.

All Blacks five-eighth Mo’unga set up the try of the match, scored by fullback Fergus Burke in the 31st minute.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Mo’unga scooped up a poor kick by the Highlanders English five-eighth Freddie Burns and stepped in and around the defence in a 40m burst before off-loading to halfback Mitchell Drummond, who found Burke on the fly.

A successful conversion by Mo’unga opened the scoreline up to 17-3 after an earlier try by winger Sevu Reece.

“It was awesome to get the win and more importantly play some footy as the Chiefs played all the footy last weekend,” Mo’unga told Stan Sport.

“We wanted to come out and impose ourselves against the Highlanders and I think we did a good job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was pretty disappointed in myself as the driver last week, not putting us in the right areas of the field so today is very satisfying.”

The Crusaders made it 24-3 by the break with prop Joe Moody coming up trumps at the 40 minute mark as the men from Christchurch mauled the ball over the line.

Related

Crusaders player ratings vs Highlanders | Super Rugby Pacific

Both the Crusaders and Highlanders took the field in Melbourne eager to make amends for disappointing losses in round one.

Read Now

The Highlanders couldn’t have got off to a worse start in the second half when Mo’unga pounced on a perfectly-weighted kick by centre David Havili into the in-goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things started to get really ugly with the Crusaders making easy inroads through their forwards, before their backs collected the spoils with Havili himself next across in the 47th minute.

Big winger Leicester Fainga’anuku then barrelled across the line for the scoreboard to tick past the 50-point mark.

Highlanders fans could cheer two late tries, both scored by Josh Timu off kicks.

Folau Fakatava put through the first before Thomas Umaga-Jensen, among the Highlanders’ best, delivered the second for his centre partner.

However with this result coming after an opening 60-20 loss to the Blues, their season already looks in a shaky state.

Recommended

Highlanders player ratings vs Crusaders | Super Rugby Pacific

OPINION

SA Rugby resort to blast from the past to replace Jurie Roux

Live blog: Super Round Day One

How Dave Rennie's demands almost drove star winger out of rugby

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'An offer that can't feed my family': Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation
Search