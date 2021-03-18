9:23am, 18 March 2021

Joe Launchbury returns to the Wasps starting line-up as they travel to Kingston Park to play Newcastle Falcons in Gallagher Premiership Round 14 on Friday.

Lee Blackett has recalled the second row who returns from an injury layoff that saw him miss the entire Guinness Six Nations.

Launchbury scrums down in an all-international second row with Welsh lock Will Rowlands, who returns to Wasps having missed out on selection for Wales’ Guinness Six Nations decider in Paris this weekend.

There is also a welcome return to action for heretofore injured Alfie Barbeary, who is named amongst the replacements. He is joined on the bench by Gabriel Oghre, Tom West, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Theo Vukasinovic and Charlie Atkinson.

Kieran Brookes is back from suspension to start in the front row alongside Ben Harris and Tommy Taylor. In the back line, Jimmy Gopperth moves to fly-half and forms the half-back partnership with Sam Wolstenholme. Michael Le Bourgeois takes Gopperth’s place at inside centre.

Paolo Odogwu and Dan Robson are away with England for the final game of their Six Nations campaign.

WASPS:

15 Rob Miller (118)

14 Zach Kibirige (39)

13 Malakai Fekitoa (29)

12 Michael Le Bourgeois (50)

11 Josh Bassett (140)

10 Jimmy Gopperth (121)

9 Sam Wolstenholme (17)

1 Ben Harris (74)

2 Tommy Taylor (83)

3 Kieran Brookes (52)

4 Joe Launchbury (155) (c)

5 Will Rowlands (103)

6 Brad Shields (43)

7 Thomas Young (131)

8 Sione Vailanu (25)

Replacements

16 Gabriel Oghre (36)

17 Tom West (47)

18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen (36)

19 Theo Vukasinovic (9)

20 Alfie Barbeary (12)

21 Ben Vellacott (16)

22 Charlie Atkinson (10)

23 Matteo Minozzi (28)