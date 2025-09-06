Warner Dearns scores a double as Japan puts 47 points on USA

Japan have continued their 100% winning record at the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup with a convincing 47-21 victory over USA at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.

Japan came into the second game of their PNC campaign after a huge 57-15 victory last weekend against Canada in Sendai, while USA fell short against Canada the week before, 34-20.

The Brave Blossoms captain Warner Dearns led from the front on Sunday afternoon, scoring a try in each half to help his team pull away from USA, while Japan’s No.8 Amato Fakatava also went over for a double.

Fakatava’s first try was one of the easiest tries the Black Rams Tokyo loose forward will ever score, as his forward pack completely dominated USA at scrumtime, driving their way close to the line before Fakatava scooped up the ball just before the line.

The 30-year-old’s second try of the evening was created by a beautiful long cut-out pass from Seungsin Lee, who found Fakatava out in the right hand channel.

Dearns’ two tries showcased exactly why the Hurricanes have signed him for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with both 5-pointers scored in different fashions.

The new Hurricanes signing’s first try showcased his brute strength and power near the line, as he received the ball straight from the lineout and barged through multiple USA defenders to score.

His second, was a smart move by the 23-year-old, as he quickly made a move to the short side just as the Japan halfback was about to clear the ball, which put Dearns through a huge gap to score untouched in the corner.

Scott Lawrence’s USA side struck back twice to keep the game within reach during the first half, with both tries being scored by hooker Kapeli Pifeleti.

Pifeleti, one of USA’s busiest on the night with 12 carries, brushed past a couple of defenders for both of his first half tries.

Despite USA’s strong end to the first half in Sacramento, they were unable to start the second 40 minutes with any momentum, as a couple of early Japan tries put the game to bed.

A 68th minute yellow card to Christian Poidevin didn’t help USA’s chances of getting back into the game, as the No.7 was pinged for head high contact on a Japan ball carrier.

With this result, Japan will now take on Tonga in the first PNC semi-final next weekend in Colorado.

The other semi-final will involve Pool A winners Fiji, who will take on Canada directly after the first semi-final in Colorado.

Samoa and the USA, the third-placed teams in Pool A and Pool B respectively, will face off in the playoff for 5th and 6th place.