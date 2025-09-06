Northern Edition
Thursday
14:00
Pacific Nations Cup

Warner Dearns scores a double as Japan puts 47 points on USA

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 9: Warner Dearns of Japan salutes the supporters following the Autumn Nations Series 2025 rugby match between France and Japan at Stade de France stadium on November 9, 2024 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Japan have continued their 100% winning record at the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup with a convincing 47-21 victory over USA at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan came into the second game of their PNC campaign after a huge 57-15 victory last weekend against Canada in Sendai, while USA fell short against Canada the week before, 34-20.

The Brave Blossoms captain Warner Dearns led from the front on Sunday afternoon, scoring a try in each half to help his team pull away from USA, while Japan’s No.8 Amato Fakatava also went over for a double.

Fakatava’s first try was one of the easiest tries the Black Rams Tokyo loose forward will ever score, as his forward pack completely dominated USA at scrumtime, driving their way close to the line before Fakatava scooped up the ball just before the line.

Related

Tonga qualify for 2027 Rugby World Cup as Fiji beat Samoa in Rotorua

New Zealand's Rotorua was treated to some Pacific Nations Cup action on Saturday afternoon, with Fiji playing Samoa in the final round of pool play.

Read Now

The 30-year-old’s second try of the evening was created by a beautiful long cut-out pass from Seungsin Lee, who found Fakatava out in the right hand channel.

Dearns’ two tries showcased exactly why the Hurricanes have signed him for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with both 5-pointers scored in different fashions.

The new Hurricanes signing’s first try showcased his brute strength and power near the line, as he received the ball straight from the lineout and barged through multiple USA defenders to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

His second, was a smart move by the 23-year-old, as he quickly made a move to the short side just as the Japan halfback was about to clear the ball, which put Dearns through a huge gap to score untouched in the corner.

Scott Lawrence’s USA side struck back twice to keep the game within reach during the first half, with both tries being scored by hooker Kapeli Pifeleti.

Pifeleti, one of USA’s busiest on the night with 12 carries, brushed past a couple of defenders for both of his first half tries.

Despite USA’s strong end to the first half in Sacramento, they were unable to start the second 40 minutes with any momentum, as a couple of early Japan tries put the game to bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 68th minute yellow card to Christian Poidevin didn’t help USA’s chances of getting back into the game, as the No.7 was pinged for head high contact on a Japan ball carrier.

With this result, Japan will now take on Tonga in the first PNC semi-final next weekend in Colorado.

The other semi-final will involve Pool A winners Fiji, who will take on Canada directly after the first semi-final in Colorado.

Samoa and the USA, the third-placed teams in Pool A and Pool B respectively, will face off in the playoff for 5th and 6th place.

Rassie Erasmus was dead right with his All Blacks prediction

OPINION

Scott Robertson praises the 'spiritual leader' within the All Blacks

Robertson reflects on 'brave' performance to keep the Eden Park record intact

'It’s the stickiest we’ve been' -Red Roses see room for improve in quarter-finals

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 8 days ago

If he played for a Tier 1 nation, Warner Dearns would be getting into some people’s World XV’s.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 101 - Ed Pye 22 minutes ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Razor has to be more agile than he has been. His selections so far have been reliant on experience, but that can be an issue when the experience is full of bad habits.

23 Go to comments
J
Jon 30 minutes ago
Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Leicester Tigers

It was a poor attempt at a ‘magic’ pun

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

They are both good players but DuPont is better and does things that no other player can. FRA are definitely better when he is in the side. He’s the equivalent of Sia for the Boks and is their talisman in the moment of need that creates something impossible.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

That’s going to be an absolute epic match when those two sides eventually meet. When they are at their best I think they are in a slight league of their own and they are very well matched but SA may have a better rush defence.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Whilst Saturday was outstanding, there is also an argument to say SA left at least 10 points out there in those first 10 mins and when Steenekamp/Wessels/Louw come on, it may be the most powerful bomb squad ever, with Etzebeth or Snyman coming on with fresh legs at the same time.

Whilst Saturday was sensational to watch, dare I say it, I still think they have more to come . . . . and that’s a frightening prospect!!



...

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

The SA defence was outstanding. I’m not too sure NZ saw that coming but they gave them no room whatsoever.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Well Nick, we didn’t know what to expect from this back line but the back row clicked into place with Wiese and they each did their job perfectly. The scrum was dominant throughout and the lineout had been worked on all week, whilst the backline were outstanding.

The fact the SA coaches were jumping around like giddy kids at the end only confirms how special that was.



...

59 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Its losses like these that can make or break the coaching staff. NZ Rugby is not in a bad place overall. Theres plenty of experience and quality in the team and plenty of talent in the set up. They just need to keep building. Losing test matches is never ideal and being hammered by 30 points at home is terrible however they still need to keep building depth and trying new combinations. Razor and co need to be bolder both in selection and game plan. The next 3 weeks will show us what this group is made of. How they respond to a shellacking matters. The All Blacks need to make a statement against a resurgent Wallabies

23 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Don’t worry AB fans, it’s not as bad as you think. We ENG fans have been through far worse under Borthwick and after 3 years of painful losses and dull rugby, we are finally coming through at the other end and it’s starting to look good again. 🤞

23 Go to comments
L
LN 1 hour ago
Bordeaux vs Racing 92 | Racing 92 vs Bordeaux | Top 14 Live

Racing 92 is winning with two red cards, WOW!!!

1 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

What a spectacle of a performance from the Boks. They married power with with pace and it killed the All Blacks. They produced so much lightning quick ball and this time they had lightning quick backs and plenty of muscle to burn. The All Blacks defensive line had no time to reset and they tried to reset furiously so many times that by the end of the game they were gassed. Every time a Springbok player was chopped down the ball came out quick and then the ball went to Willemse or Libbok who gave it air or ran at the defence squaring them up. If not them then to Esterhuizen, Wiese or Smith to take it up the guts and buy time. Reinach also sniped. The Boks backed that up with forwards who could keep up with play. Jan Hendrik Wessels, Ruan Nortje, Malcolm Marx, Marnus, Ox Nche, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi and Pieter Steph and were right there to clean rucks, take a pop pass or tidy up. They also won plenty in the air through Moodie and Hooker. The work from Moodie was understated in that game, he too cleaned rucks like a forward. Willams and Kolbe were like Jack Rabbits in wide areas. With so many threats the All Blacks line didnt know how to set or what speed to come up at. They were disjointed and messy. They were chasing their own tail missing tackles and ran out of ideas quickly. It was furious and fast. Tony Ball is alive and well but its Rassies selection that deserves the credit. He had the guts to change the plan and he had the vision to select the athletes to execute the plan. Razor may have won the battle of these coaches at Eden Park but Rassie showed that the Springboks can shift their gameplan, change their personnel, use their versatility and depth (even when losing 4 to injury during a game) and find different ways to win. Razor cant say the same about his team.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Rampant Springboks return to the top of world rankings

I think that’s probably it in a nutshell.

19 Go to comments
S
SF 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I know New Zealanders hate what i’m going to say. Select your players

That are playing abroad. Rassie started it. Liatern to your players that have played abroad. All of them say that they have grown immensely. Unfortunately you have your old school thinking supporters. That’s your problem. Rassie has shown that you have to evolve. As far that is, concerned that AB's are a nil on a contract



...

23 Go to comments
S
SK 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I would correct you on that one. Manie Libbok is the best flyhalf when the team has front foot ball. Once they start going backwards he doesnt always make the best decisions

59 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I think you’re right, we could do with some help. We’re too busy complaining in the comments sections of online publications to organise a movement for change.

23 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I think that the maul weapon is being kept back as a surprise. Like when Rassie hid his Bomb squad in RWC 2019 until the time came to unleash it for the knockout rounds. It is something that Rassie will definitely do.

59 Go to comments
S
Simon Ball 2 hours ago
Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Leicester Tigers

Author cited Harry Potter but I think they meant Dan Kelly who left last season? Potter left at the end of 2023.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I don’t think they have much choice Prab. After phase four they get very one-out and lose shape too easily.

59 Go to comments
K
KB 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Rugby has many layers to it.

Rassie had to:



...

23 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Boks have the ideal balance starting with Thomas du Toit who’s a great all-arounder with terrific work rate, and Wilco coming on to do the scrums for 20-30 mins. That pair could turn out to be as good if not better than big Frans and Koch.

Whn Steenekamp returns I’d have him at LHP and develop Wessels at hooker! Scary.



...

59 Go to comments