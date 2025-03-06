Wallaby Fraser McReight linked with move away from Super Rugby – report

Fraser McReight is in demand with multiple rugby clubs in Japan reportedly chasing the Wallaby backrower’s signature, including one side who is believed to be offering a lucrative, multi-year deal worth seven figures.

The Roar’s Christy Doran revealed on Friday the possibility of McReight leaving the Queensland Reds and Super Rugby Pacific “is growing daily.” Doran has reported that Rugby Australia had offered McReight about $600,000 last year in an attempt to secure the flanker’s future.

McReight has twice been named Australia’s Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year and is the Wallabies’ first-choice openside flanker. While the incumbent faces stiff competition from Western Force’s Carlo Tizzano to keep that No. 7 jersey, McReight seems likely to do so.

In the third round of the Super Rugby season, McReight and Tizzano locked horns in the Reds’ dramatic last-gasp winner at Perth’s HBF Park. Winger Filipo Daugunu scored a try inside the final minute to hand the visitors a thrilling 28-24 win.

McReight was among the top tacklers that afternoon and also stood out by running trademark support lines in attack. With Tizzano also performing well with a try-scoring double, that positional matchup was a hot topic of discussion in the days after the fixture.

“I went back and had another look at the game… it was interesting. Fraser McReight played as tight as I’ve ever seen him play – he played like Tizzano. Tizzano played a lot out with width, we saw some of those longer passes, he’s evolved his game,” former Wallaby Turinui said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“[Tizzano] was the highest carries for the Western Force in the match in the forward pack. He would’ve made… almost a third of the tackles he made the week before and probably played better so he’s adding layers and balance to his game.

“Fraser McReight played really tight, I think he made 20-something tackles, didn’t get much ball in space so one it was good to see both of the players add another dimension the way they played, but it wasn’t the way we would’ve thought that matchup went.

“Tizzano probably shaded the incumbent Wallaby seven.”

After the surprise omission of Michael Hooper from Australia’s squad for the Rugby World Cup in 2023, McReight has stepped up as the Wallabies’ top openside. McReight played 11 Tests under coach Joe Schmidt in 2024, with an injury sidelining the backrower for a short stint.

In both Bledisloe Cup Tests against the All Blacks, McReight was a prolific performer on both sides of the ball, which included a try in both of the matches in Sydney and Wellington. The Queenslander also impressed in three appearances during the Spring Tour.

