'I'm so proud': Wallabies captain reacts to third Test victory in Sydney

It might not have been the series result Harry Wilson and the Wallabies were after, but they managed to save a whitewash in the series by beating the British and Irish Lions 22-12 in Sydney.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies were helped by tries from wingers Max Jorgensen and Dylan Pietsch, while replacement halfback Tate McDermott brought impact off the bench with his try in the 71st minute.

Controversial figure in the series, Jac Morgan, scored for the visitors, while replacement prop Will Stuart barged his way over the line just before the final hooter.

Related Andy Farrell drops major hint over Lions tour to New Zealand The Lions’ dream of finishing their tour Down Under with a 100 per cent record ended with a 22-12 defeat. Read Now

Wilson, who played his heart out in all three Test matches, says he was proud of his team for the way they came back into the series after going down 2-0.

“Obviously a disappointing week this week after such a tough loss, and to bounce back the way we did and play an 80-minute performance,” Wilson said on Stan Sports.

“I’m so proud of everyone, and the crowd today was unbelievable. All Australians at home got behind us, and to get the win, it’s so special.”

When asked about how the lightning delay affected the Wallabies, Wilson was quick to explain that they had talked about it pre-game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, that was definitely quite different, but we sort of spoke about that before the game, that it could happen. So we sort of had a few plans in place.

“For us, we put a lot of deep heat on to keep the body moving, we just wanted this game so badly, so whatever we had to do, we were going to do.”

Brumbies forward Tom Hooper was awarded man of the match for his efforts in Sydney, which was pleasing for Wilson, who explains that Rob Valetini’s shoes are pretty hard to fill.

“He was immense, he was in everything. So deserved player of the match there, and that’s the depth we’re building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you have Rob Valetini out and you get someone like Tom Hooper come in and play a performance like that, it’s pretty unbelievable.”

The Wallabies captain admits that the victory at Accor Stadium in Sydney is a consolation, but he believes the performance will hopefully make fans in Australia believe in them going forward.

“Yeah, it definitely is a consolation. They spoke about coming out in winning three-nil, and we haven’t won the series, which does hurt us quite a lot.

“But after last week, we came out and bounced back like that, and think everyone at home is believing in us, and we had to have another really good performance here to make sure everyone keeps believing us, and we did that tonight.”