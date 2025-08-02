'I'm so proud': Wallabies captain reacts to third Test victory in Sydney
It might not have been the series result Harry Wilson and the Wallabies were after, but they managed to save a whitewash in the series by beating the British and Irish Lions 22-12 in Sydney.
The Wallabies were helped by tries from wingers Max Jorgensen and Dylan Pietsch, while replacement halfback Tate McDermott brought impact off the bench with his try in the 71st minute.
Controversial figure in the series, Jac Morgan, scored for the visitors, while replacement prop Will Stuart barged his way over the line just before the final hooter.
Wilson, who played his heart out in all three Test matches, says he was proud of his team for the way they came back into the series after going down 2-0.
“Obviously a disappointing week this week after such a tough loss, and to bounce back the way we did and play an 80-minute performance,” Wilson said on Stan Sports.
“I’m so proud of everyone, and the crowd today was unbelievable. All Australians at home got behind us, and to get the win, it’s so special.”
When asked about how the lightning delay affected the Wallabies, Wilson was quick to explain that they had talked about it pre-game.
“Yeah, that was definitely quite different, but we sort of spoke about that before the game, that it could happen. So we sort of had a few plans in place.
“For us, we put a lot of deep heat on to keep the body moving, we just wanted this game so badly, so whatever we had to do, we were going to do.”
Brumbies forward Tom Hooper was awarded man of the match for his efforts in Sydney, which was pleasing for Wilson, who explains that Rob Valetini’s shoes are pretty hard to fill.
“He was immense, he was in everything. So deserved player of the match there, and that’s the depth we’re building.
“When you have Rob Valetini out and you get someone like Tom Hooper come in and play a performance like that, it’s pretty unbelievable.”
The Wallabies captain admits that the victory at Accor Stadium in Sydney is a consolation, but he believes the performance will hopefully make fans in Australia believe in them going forward.
“Yeah, it definitely is a consolation. They spoke about coming out in winning three-nil, and we haven’t won the series, which does hurt us quite a lot.
“But after last week, we came out and bounced back like that, and think everyone at home is believing in us, and we had to have another really good performance here to make sure everyone keeps believing us, and we did that tonight.”
Could/Should Aussie have kept the Lions to zilch?
Prior to Morgan’s try circa in the 61st min, at Game Time 60:56 when Sheehan took the tap, he taps the ball with his right foot while his left foot is half a metre in front of the ball/mark. Is that allowed or should both feet only be allowed to be in line with the ball at best?
Then in a subsequent phase, within the same attacking phase as Morgan’s try, at 61:34, Hugo Keenan was tackled by 2 Australians with both of Kennan’s knees on the ground but without releasing the ball, Keenan gets back up off his knees & keeps driving through the tackle going for the line. Is that allowed? Tom Curry then joins the ruck but infringes by lifting the right leg of one of the Aus tacklers. Should any of those actions by Sheehan, Keenan or Curry have been noticed by the 4 Officials, Morgan’s try disallowed & a Penalty awarded to Aus?
Then leading up to Stuart’s try in the 79th min, at Game Time 78:31, Genge has 2 Aussies directly in front of him but Genge leaves his feet & dives over the 2 Aussie tacklers in an attempt to score a try. Is that allowed? I refer you to World Rugby Law Clarification 3-2022.
Genge having been stopped from scoring, the next action is Owen Farrell coming in from the side then launching himself shoulder/head first over the top of Genge with no attempt to wrap to take out a couple of Aus players trying to assist in preventing the progress of Genge. Owen Farrell having skittled a couple of Aussies then ends up in the Dead Ball area completely off his feet. Should any of those actions by Genge or Farrell have been noticed by the 4 Officials, Stuart’s try disallowed & a Penalty awarded to Aus?
The officiating for the last 2 tests have been sub par (to put it mildly) but as soon as you point that out, you are labelled as a bitter Wallabies supporter who can’t handle a loss graciously. It was not only the on-field reffing either, it was across the board… The shoulder hit on Lynagh alone is cause to seriously look into why there was no action taken by ANY of the officials. This series will be remembered for its poor officiating before anything else.