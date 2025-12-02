Northern Edition
Investec Champions Cup

Versatile Scotland international Ollie Smith commits to Glasgow

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Ollie Smith of Scotland celebrates scoring his team's thirteenth try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Scotland and USA at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on November 01, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland international Ollie Smith has penned a new contract with Glasgow that will keep him at Scotstoun until at least the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old – who could make his 50th appearance for his boyhood club if selected for this weekend’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Sale Sharks – initially joined the Glasgow Warriors academy during the 2018/19 season, before making his professional debut against Edinburgh at Scotstoun in January 2021.

A memorable European debut saw Smith cross for a brace of tries in a six-minute cameo off the bench against La Rochelle in January 2022, two of his seven scores in Glasgow colours to date.

VIDEO

Comfortable across the back-line, Smith has featured at full-back, on the wing and at outside centre during the 2025/26 season so far, starting in four of Glasgow’s six matches in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Smith was used twice by Scotland this Autumn, both times at outside centre, in the routs of USA and Tonga. He scored his third Test try against the Eagles.

“I’m very excited,” Smith told the club’s websie following his renewal announcement.

“I think the group that we’ve got here at the moment is a really good and really special group, and that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to stick around.

“I think the work we’ve done over the past few years is really impressive and the kind of momentum we’re building is something I want to be a part of.

“The coaching setup we have here is world class as well, so it was a no-brainer.

“It’s definitely nice to have hit the ground running at the start of this season – I think last season I didn’t come back in until the end of January after my knee injury, so having that momentum and pre-season under my belt has helped me gain a bit of traction. The best way to improve your game is to play more games, and any opportunity I get is valuable experience for me. I’m just enjoying my rugby at the moment.

“The beauty of the way we play here is that players always end up playing in multiple positions. I’m just happy that I can play in the three positions that I’ve played so far and who knows, maybe tick off a couple more and make myself available as a full back-line!”

Head Coach Franco Smith welcomed the news, adding: “Ollie is a player who we believe has a great deal of potential, and someone who truly buys in to what it means to be a Warrior.

“He has worked hard to improve all areas of his game, working diligently with the coaching group and developing his all-round skillset.

“His versatility is also a real asset to our squad, and we are pleased that he has pledged his future to the club as we move forward into a busy block of fixtures.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 27 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 33 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
