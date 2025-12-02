Versatile Scotland international Ollie Smith commits to Glasgow

Scotland international Ollie Smith has penned a new contract with Glasgow that will keep him at Scotstoun until at least the summer of 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old – who could make his 50th appearance for his boyhood club if selected for this weekend’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Sale Sharks – initially joined the Glasgow Warriors academy during the 2018/19 season, before making his professional debut against Edinburgh at Scotstoun in January 2021.

A memorable European debut saw Smith cross for a brace of tries in a six-minute cameo off the bench against La Rochelle in January 2022, two of his seven scores in Glasgow colours to date.

VIDEO

Comfortable across the back-line, Smith has featured at full-back, on the wing and at outside centre during the 2025/26 season so far, starting in four of Glasgow’s six matches in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Smith was used twice by Scotland this Autumn, both times at outside centre, in the routs of USA and Tonga. He scored his third Test try against the Eagles.

“I’m very excited,” Smith told the club’s websie following his renewal announcement.

“I think the group that we’ve got here at the moment is a really good and really special group, and that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to stick around.

“I think the work we’ve done over the past few years is really impressive and the kind of momentum we’re building is something I want to be a part of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The coaching setup we have here is world class as well, so it was a no-brainer.

Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 14 31 First try wins 75% Home team wins 50%

“It’s definitely nice to have hit the ground running at the start of this season – I think last season I didn’t come back in until the end of January after my knee injury, so having that momentum and pre-season under my belt has helped me gain a bit of traction. The best way to improve your game is to play more games, and any opportunity I get is valuable experience for me. I’m just enjoying my rugby at the moment.

“The beauty of the way we play here is that players always end up playing in multiple positions. I’m just happy that I can play in the three positions that I’ve played so far and who knows, maybe tick off a couple more and make myself available as a full back-line!”

Head Coach Franco Smith welcomed the news, adding: “Ollie is a player who we believe has a great deal of potential, and someone who truly buys in to what it means to be a Warrior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has worked hard to improve all areas of his game, working diligently with the coaching group and developing his all-round skillset.

“His versatility is also a real asset to our squad, and we are pleased that he has pledged his future to the club as we move forward into a busy block of fixtures.”