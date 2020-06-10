9:11pm, 10 June 2020

Rugby Australia has today unveiled the full season draw for Vodafone Super Rugby AU.

Kicking off on July 3, the competition will run over 12 consecutive weekends and will culminate in a two-week finals series beginning on September 12.

The Final will be hosted by the team that finishes top of the ladder after the regular rounds and will be played on September 19. The hosts will play the winner of a two-versus-three Qualifying Final in the decider.

Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga’a is pumped to have dates confirmed for the new Australian competition.

All 22 matches in the tournament will be broadcast exclusively live and ad-break free during play in High Definition on FOX SPORTS on Foxtel, Foxtel NOW and streamed on Kayo.

Each blockbuster Aussie derby will be played in Friday or Saturday night primetime slots, offering fans consistent tune-in times across the entire season. Matches will be played at venues across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth.

Round 1 features a clash between long-standing rivals Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 3, while the Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels will do battle at GIO Stadium in Canberra on July 4.

Western Force, playing in a Super Rugby competition for the first time since 2017, will open their campaign against the Waratahs in Sydney on July 11, after the Rebels host the Reds to kick-off Round 2.

For the first seven rounds, the Vodafone Super Rugby AU Saturday night (7.15pm AEST) fixture will feature as part of a Super Rugby double-header on FOX SPORTS after the Saturday Super Rugby Aotearoa match (5.05pm AEST kick off).

Rugby Australia interim CEO, Rob Clarke said: “Today is another exciting day for Rugby fans in Australia as we unveil the full competition draw for Vodafone Super Rugby AU.

“One of the main features of the draw is the consistent Friday and Saturday night primetime viewing slots on FOX SPORTS, which Rugby fans can set their watches to for the next 12 weeks. There will be no need to set the alarms to get up and watch your team in the middle of the night.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back the Western Force and seeing them take on their Australian rivals once again. We know there is a lot of excitement in the west and we cannot wait to see them in action.

“We know our teams will be desperate to get their hands on the silverware and players will be out to put their best foot forward for Wallabies selection at the end of the season.”

2020 Vodafone Super Rugby AU Season Draw

Round 1

Friday 3 July – Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 4 July – Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Western Force Bye

Round 2

Friday 10 July – Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 11 July – Waratahs v Western Force, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Brumbies Bye

Round 3

Friday 17 July – Reds v Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 18 July – Waratahs v Brumbies, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Rebels Bye

Round 4

Friday 24 July – Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 25 July – Western Force v Brumbies, TBC – 7.15pm AEST

Reds Bye

Round 5

Friday 31 July – Western Force v Rebels, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 1 August – Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Waratahs Bye

Round 6

Friday 7 August – Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 8 August – Waratahs v Reds, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Western Force Bye

Round 7

Friday 14 August – Western Force v Waratahs, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 15 August – Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.15pm AEST

Brumbies Bye

Round 8

Friday 21 August – Western Force v Reds, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 22 August – Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Rebels Bye

Round 9

Friday 28 August – Brumbies v Western Force, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 29 August – Waratahs v Rebels, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Reds Bye

Round 10

Friday 4 September – Rebels v Western Force, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 5 September – Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.15pm AEST

Waratahs Bye

Qualifying Final (2 v 3)

Saturday 12 September

Final (1 v winner of Qualifying Final)

Saturday 19 September

*Western Force home matches subject to WA Govt guidelines

– Rugby AU