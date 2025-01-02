Two England U20 World Cup winners poised for Premiership debuts

Two more of Mark Mapletoft’s England age-grade World Cup winners are set to make their Gallagher Premiership debuts this weekend. Ben Waghorn was a starter in the World Rugby U20 Championship final last July in Cape Town with Lucas Friday appearing off the bench against the French.

Now both players, who have been involved this season at Championship level with London Scottish, are primed for their maiden runs in the Premiership as Harlequins have included both amongst their replacements for Friday’s visit to Newcastle.

Waghorn and Friday are part of the cover behind a starting XV showing three changes from the 34-all, December 28 draw with Leicester Tigers at Allianz Stadium. Joe Launchbury is named at lock, Will Evans at openside and Will Porter at scrum-half.

They take over from Irne Herbst and Alex Dombrandt, who are chosen on the bench, and Danny Care, who has been omitted from the match day 23. Marcus Smith is retained as the starting out-half in a team skippered by Cadan Murley.

Bottom club Newcastle make two changes to their XV beaten 0-61 at champions Northampton last time out. Full-back Ben Redshaw and hooker Jamie Blamire were both late withdrawals last weekend but they are now reinstated with Louis Brown and Ollie Fletcher reverting to a bench that this week also includes Max Pepper.

NEWCASTLE: 15. Ben Redshaw; 14. Adam Radwan, 13. Alex Hearle, 12. Connor Doherty, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10. Brett Connon, 9. Sam Stuart; 1. Murray McCallum, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Richard Palframan, 4. Sebastian de Chaves, 5. Kiran McDonald, 6. Freddie Lockwood, 7. Tom Gordon, 8. Callum Chick (capt). Reps: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Micky Rewcastle, 18. Callum Hancock, 19. John Hawkins, 20. Philip van der Walt, 21. Max Pepper, 22. Louis Brown, 23. Oli Spencer.

HARLEQUINS: 15. Nick David; 14. Rodrigo Isgro; 13. Oscar Beard, 12. Luke Northmore, 11. Cadan Murley (capt); 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Will Porter; 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Joe Launchbury, 5. Dino Lamb, 6. Jack Kenningham, 7. Will Evans, 8. James Chisholm. Reps: 16. Sam Riley, 17. Wyn Jones, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Irne Herbst, 20. Alex Dombrandt, 21. Lucas Friday, 22. Jarrod Evans, 23. Ben Waghorn.

