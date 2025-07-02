Top 14 move is finally confirmed for Lion Adam Beard

Wales lock Adam Beard has signed for Montpellier on a three-year deal, as reported by RugbyPass in November.

The 29-year-old’s Ospreys exit was announced in April, bringing an end to his 11-year association with the region, having come through their academy.

With 58 Wales caps to his name, Beard will remain eligible to represent his country still, as he meets the 25-cap threshold to play abroad. The lock has been rested for Wales’ tour of Japan this month, however.

The move will see Beard team up with fellow British and Irish Lions Sam Simmonds and Stuart Hogg in the south of France, though Simmonds has been linked with a move away.

“I have loved my time at the Ospreys, which made this a really tough decision to make,” Beard said, in a statement released by the Ospreys.

“I grew up being an Ospreys supporter and I was lucky enough to have come through the academy system and then progress to the first team. To represent the club on so many occasions, makes me extremely proud.

“I have had lots of conversations with my family, friends and the coaches here, and feel like this is the right time to adventure into a new challenge for myself and my family.

“This is a great club, and I have enjoyed every second of playing here, from the training pitch to a game day. I have made friends and memories that will last a lifetime. This a special place that has played a hugely important role in where I am as a player, and person, today.

“I would like to thank all the players, coaches, staff and fans here at the Ospreys from over the years, for all the great times that will live with me forever.”