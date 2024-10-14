Major plot twist in Sam Simmonds club tug-of-war

Lyon are ready to throw a spanner in Pau’s plans to reunite former England No.8. Sam Simmonds with his younger brother Joe at the Stade du Hameau next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmonds looks set to leave Montpelier when his contract runs out at the end of the season following the arrival of 2019 World Cup runner-up Billy Vunipola from Saracens in the summer.

Montpellier, who are again struggling in the Top 14 this season after losing four of their opening six games, also need to reduce the number of non-Jiff players on their books.

Simmonds, 29, is in the second and final year of his contract with Montpellier but is believed to have an option for a third season which is looking increasingly unlikely to be taken up.

Pau were keen on signing the former England and Lions star earlier this summer before Montpellier won their battle against relegation, and it is understood he would jump at the chance to join his sibling.

The pair were part of the Exeter Chiefs Premiership and Champions Cup double-winning side in 2020, and Joe has already signed a three-year extension to his contract this season.

Simmonds broke the Premiership record for tries in a season in 2021, scoring 83 tries in 123 appearances for the Chiefs, but hasn’t been able to cross the whitewash as freely since he moved to the Top 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is waiting for his first try in the four appearances that he has made this season and only scored four last season, including one in a Challenge Cup victory against Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.

Lyon, who are fourth in the Top 14 table, are ready to make Simmonds, the Premiership Player of the Season four years ago, an offer as they look to tempt him into thinking twice about a switch to Pau.