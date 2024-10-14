Northern Edition

Major plot twist in Sam Simmonds club tug-of-war

By Neil Fissler
Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs looks on prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears at Sandy Park on April 22, 2023 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Lyon are ready to throw a spanner in Pau’s plans to reunite former England No.8. Sam Simmonds with his younger brother Joe at the Stade du Hameau next season.

Simmonds looks set to leave Montpelier when his contract runs out at the end of the season following the arrival of 2019 World Cup runner-up Billy Vunipola from Saracens in the summer.

Montpellier, who are again struggling in the Top 14 this season after losing four of their opening six games, also need to reduce the number of non-Jiff players on their books.

Simmonds, 29, is in the second and final year of his contract with Montpellier but is believed to have an option for a third season which is looking increasingly unlikely to be taken up.

Pau were keen on signing the former England and Lions star earlier this summer before Montpellier won their battle against relegation, and it is understood he would jump at the chance to join his sibling.

The pair were part of the Exeter Chiefs Premiership and Champions Cup double-winning side in 2020, and Joe has already signed a three-year extension to his contract this season.

Simmonds broke the Premiership record for tries in a season in 2021, scoring 83 tries in 123 appearances for the Chiefs, but hasn’t been able to cross the whitewash as freely since he moved to the Top 14.

He is waiting for his first try in the four appearances that he has made this season and only scored four last season, including one in a Challenge Cup victory against Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.

Lyon, who are fourth in the Top 14 table, are ready to make Simmonds, the Premiership Player of the Season four years ago, an offer as they look to tempt him into thinking twice about a switch to Pau.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

If France can grow major depth amongst their players in the top 14, D2 and progress their National team around that then The World Cup will sooner or later take care of itself.

If they had got through the knife edge match with SA they would have been extremely difficult to stop on home soil. I genuinely think that SA at QF stage is the only match they could lose.

RWC 2027 is a new beast with a new structure. All the big guns will be top seeds in their pools (6 pools). Nothing is certain but it means the likes of France and Ireland will have an 1/8 final under their belt before hitting the quarters this time. IMO the new 'expansive' game Erasmus is deploying is with France in mind.

634 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 49 minutes ago
Former Lions and Ireland captain Ronnie Dawson dies aged 92

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

He's 29, only 2 years older than Aumua and Samisoni. And 3 years younger that Kurt Ecklund, who comes off the bench behind Riccitelli.


He had a great SR season. Blues scrum, breakdown work and line out were all excellent and he was a big part of that. Riccitelli was easily as good as any other hooker.


He is taller and heavier than both Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche. I'm not saying he is in their league, but his height and weight are no barrier on their own.


I don't think RR would necessarily make the ABs squad if everyone was fully fit. Taylor, Samisoni and Aumua (pending fixing line out throwing issues) are the top 3. But RR would be next in line for me, meaning I think he should be in this ABs squad and should otherwise be starting for the ABs XV.


With only a handful of SR games in 3 years George Bell is in apprentice territory. Was he even second choice for the Crusaders? His line out throwing was possibly the worst in the competition. If there is an injury he could be required to close out a tense test against France or Ireland. That is no place to be learning on the job.


Like so many other selections in these squads, Riccitelli as the 7th choice hooker (or lower??) makes no sense whatsoever.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Telling someone to kill themselves over an online rugby debate is a bit much bro. Get off the brandy and cokes g.

41 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

It's not pressure, rather underperformance from the bench. Not enough young and hungry guys on the bench who want to make their mark like Sititi. Tuipulotu and Jacobson need to go, they are taking the jersey for granted.

41 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

We already have an excess of world class forwards though😭

41 Go to comments
R
RobWhitiora 1 hour ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

Im a Hugh supporter of Professional Domestic Rugby championship

I never supported super rugby when it first came in 1996 back then it was the super 12 5 New Zealand teams and 3 Australia teams and 4 South Africa teams that when rugby first went professional a year after the 1995 World Cup in South Africa who won it before 1996 I was a Hugh supporter of the NEW ZEALAND NPC that was New Zealand Domestic Rugby Championships there were three divisions division 3 had 9 provinces teams division 2 had 9 provinces teams

and division 1 the top division had 9 provincial teams and the log of wood challenges

and promotion and relegation follow with the 3 divisions championships

there were many many ALL BLACKS who were all fully available in all the division one teams they were fully strong provincial teams back then it had a test feel about those games you had up and coming NZ players playing along side the All Blacks and the fanfare about it was massive it was a tribal feeling to it the All Blacks teams were selected from the division 1 province teams

here an idea

NZRFU should have made at the time back in 1995 and 1996 to make the NPC all the

provincial teams in the three divisions professional have them professionally set up

each team professionally set up and own by private investors or have wealthy businessman own them and own the stadium Parkes of each NPC team from marketing the merchandise of each team and players and media of each NPC team and then have three professional domestic rugby championships independence from one another and own privately examples like sky sports could own NPC division 1 championship to broadcast division 1 NPC games or fox own NPC division 2 championship to board cast division 2 games or super sports South Africa own NPC division 3 championship board cast those games there's automatic promotion and relegation between the championships there's no bottom team of say division 2 face the top team of division 3 face off all automatic

plus there are salary caps in the three championships each beginning with division three is the lowest then division two is higher and then the top division division 1 is the highest

the log of wood challenges still go ahead

between teams from division 1 2 and 3

to make more entertaining having All Blacks in all the NPC division 1 teams of 9 provinces

also have international rugby players in there as well imaged having top players from the Wallabies and the Springboks and rugby players around the world say each province team has 6 international players in these division 1 provincial teams

it gives the NEW ZEALAND NPC rugby division 1 championship a NEW ZEALAND rugby and INTERNATIONAL rugby flavour to it but these are just ideas

11 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Ouch you big meanie! You really know how to cut me deep with your witty burns. 🔥🔥


🫵🏼🤡🔫

41 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Caleb Clarke vanish off the face of the earth or something?

10 Go to comments
i
ig 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

What about our best wing, Narawa?

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Nah, they're all pretty bang average players with some potential stars maybe. Only big omission from All Blacks XV this year was Billy Harmon and we all know it

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Riccitelli is too old with all the other young blood at hooker. Has never been good enough at international stage, too short, too light, too soft at contact compared to Soni, Taylor, Aumua, and Bell

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

I wouldn't really care as long as the games are close or we see him putting his mark on the team.

10 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

And right on cue, it's BS's BFF to the rescue. You two should get a room.

41 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

He played in the height of Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith who were the best ever centre combination. He played a different kind of game and did not fit in to the AB's game under Hansen.

41 Go to comments
M
MO 3 hours ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

There is bound to be a crusaders bias with 4 crusaders coaches in the AB selection- after a 2:3 result on this years EOYT with wins only against Japan and Italy, Razor will be forced to change or will get sacked

10 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

The All Blacks only have 13 out of 33 players in their current squad who have less than 20 tests the Boks in their 33 have 19 which is an indication that SA have been developing their squad quicker than NZ. Bu the time this AB squad matures the Boks will have another full squad of seasoned test players to take over from the current run on team.

41 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Tough on Riccitelli and Iose to be standouts and not even be ranked in the top 65 players in the country.

10 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

We'll keep this post on record. Let's see how loopy it is in two months time. All appropriate apologies with be required and accepted.😉

41 Go to comments
C
CR 4 hours ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

lmao, then why does he get dominated every time he pulls the gold jumper on? Top 3 lol. I can name 5 locks off hand that will DOMINATE him. RG SNYMAN, EBEN, ITOJE, Paul Willemse, Scott Barrett. There's more

7 Go to comments
