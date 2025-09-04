Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Tom Lynagh emerges from Lions den 'refreshed' for Pumas

Tom Lynagh poses for a photo after the Wallabies squad announcement ahead of the British & Irish Lions series at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

With an eye to nine more Tests before December, Wallabies captain Harry Wilson reckons Tom Lynagh’s brutally enforced absence will prove to have long-term benefits.

The 22-year-old will return from a nasty concussion to play in Saturday afternoon’s Test against Argentina in Townsville.

It will be the first time in the 22-year-old’s seven-Test career that he’s started against a team other than the British and Irish Lions.

Those three Tests earlier this year were emotionally and physically torrid; Lynagh’s series was abruptly ended by a Dan Sheehan elbow in a ruck that was only penalised retrospectively.

The subsequent concussion ruled Lynagh out of the two-Test tour of South Africa that immediately followed.

But the fit-again son of former World Cup-winning flyhalf Michael has been thrust straight back into the starting side, with veteran playmaker James O’Connor benched.

Tests in Townsville and Sydney next weekend against Los Pumas are crucial both for world rankings points ahead of December’s Rugby World Cup draw, and the Wallabies’ hopes of ending a 10-year Rugby Championship title drought.

Wilson, back from his own knee injury to lead the side, said that time away would serve Lynagh well.

“Tom looks pretty refreshed to be honest,” Wilson said.

“He had a big couple of months, the back end of Super (Rugby) into Lions.

“The way he stood up in those periods was awesome, a starting debut in some of the biggest matches you could have.

“He’ll take plenty of confidence from that, and it’s like he’s had a little pre-season the last three, four weeks. He looks really fit and excited to get back out there.”

Wilson admitted to some “dark fears” after hurting his knee while scoring his second try in the Wallabies’ historic Ellis Park defeat of the Springboks last month.

He missed the next Test in Cape Town, but was cleared of structural damage and is confident he’ll handle temperatures that could approach 30 degrees on Saturday.

“It’s great to be back; a bit of a scare in Johannesburg, and when you have a non-contact knee injury you have some dark fears there,” he said.

“Lucky to just bang a bit of cartilage. It was pretty sore for a few days to a week, but settled really well when I got back to Australia.

“I trained all last week and a good week’s prep to give me plenty of confidence.

“We had the altitude in South Africa, and now a good, tough week’s prep in the heat is a nice change.”

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Australia
28 - 24
Full-time
Argentina
All Stats and Data

Los Pumas beat the Lions before the tourists arrived in Australia, and defeated the All Blacks for the first time in Argentina a fortnight ago.

Last year the Wallabies, in Wilson’s captaincy debut, won 20-19 in La Plata, before the wheels fell off in a 67-27 loss – after they’d led 20-3 – in Santa Fe.

“I’m expecting the best of the best of the Wallabies,” Argentina skipper Julian Montoya said.

“That game (in Santa Fe) was a year ago, even more.

“And you see the path they’re on now; an amazing series against the Lions, beat the Springboks at Ellis Park and almost beat them again in the last game.

“It’s a world-class team and we’re expecting the best of them, a proper Test match.”

Teams have the option of taking a drinks break at the 20-minute mark of each half.

1 Comment
S
SB 6 days ago

Shame about his injury against the Lions which was very violent but it allowed JOC to deliver a vintage performance. Good to see he’s been given the reigns at 10 as he’s healthy again.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 21 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 22 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 24 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 53 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 55 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments