Five World Cup winners return to Springboks squad ahead of All Blacks

South Africa have welcomed back World Cup winners Steven Kitshoff, Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie to their squad ahead of two Tests against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship following injuries to the trio.

Hendrikse returns from a shoulder injury to help fix a mini scrumhalf crisis in the Bok camp with Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies still out.

There is, however, still a sizeable second-row injury list with Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn unavailable. Rassie Erasmus has plenty of options in that department though, and has recalled Montpellier’s Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg for the first time since 2021.

Erasmus has also said that another lock, RG Snyman, has shaken off the foot injury sustained in Australia and should be available to train this week.

The squad has also seen the return of two more World Cup winners, centre Andre Esterhuizen and No.8 Jasper Wiese, following their bans.

“New Zealand are ranked third in the world, and they always test us to the limit,” said Erasmus.

“It’s good to have Steven, Jaden and Canan back from injury, along with Jasper and Andre. They are all Rugby World Cup winners, who have delivered quality performances consistently against the top teams in the world, so they’ll bring experience and their unique skillsets to this squad.

“As a team we are in a good position in terms of squad depth with 32 of the 33 players on tour playing against the Wallabies – the only exception was RG Snyman who suffered a foot niggle – and we have full faith in the young players to showcase their talent once again against a completely different opponent in New Zealand.

“Adding to that, all these players, with the exception of Nicolaas, were members of our training squad in Pretoria in July and our alignment camps earlier in the year, and they’ve have been regular members of the squad in the last few years, so they understand our systems and should slot in with ease.

“Nicolaas has had a good season with Montpellier and is a capped Springbok, so we are excited to welcome him back into the fold.

“RG should be able to train with us this week again and, if that’s the case, he will be in contention for selection for the Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg.”

Springboks squad

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls).

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier).

Loose forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Flyhalves: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls).