The Rugby Championship

Five World Cup winners return to Springboks squad ahead of All Blacks

By Josh Raisey
Steven Kitshoff - PA

South Africa have welcomed back World Cup winners Steven Kitshoff, Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie to their squad ahead of two Tests against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship following injuries to the trio.

Hendrikse returns from a shoulder injury to help fix a mini scrumhalf crisis in the Bok camp with Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies still out.

There is, however, still a sizeable second-row injury list with Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn unavailable. Rassie Erasmus has plenty of options in that department though, and has recalled Montpellier’s Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg for the first time since 2021.

Video Spacer

Are South African teams missed in Super Rugby? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew on how Super Rugby and how much rugby players play these days. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Coming Soon

Video Spacer

Are South African teams missed in Super Rugby? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew on how Super Rugby and how much rugby players play these days. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Coming Soon

Erasmus has also said that another lock, RG Snyman, has shaken off the foot injury sustained in Australia and should be available to train this week.

The squad has also seen the return of two more World Cup winners, centre Andre Esterhuizen and No.8 Jasper Wiese, following their bans.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
South Africa
11:00
31 Aug 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“New Zealand are ranked third in the world, and they always test us to the limit,” said Erasmus.

“It’s good to have Steven, Jaden and Canan back from injury, along with Jasper and Andre. They are all Rugby World Cup winners, who have delivered quality performances consistently against the top teams in the world, so they’ll bring experience and their unique skillsets to this squad.

“As a team we are in a good position in terms of squad depth with 32 of the 33 players on tour playing against the Wallabies – the only exception was RG Snyman who suffered a foot niggle – and we have full faith in the young players to showcase their talent once again against a completely different opponent in New Zealand.

“Adding to that, all these players, with the exception of Nicolaas, were members of our training squad in Pretoria in July and our alignment camps earlier in the year, and they’ve have been regular members of the squad in the last few years, so they understand our systems and should slot in with ease.

“Nicolaas has had a good season with Montpellier and is a capped Springbok, so we are excited to welcome him back into the fold.

“RG should be able to train with us this week again and, if that’s the case, he will be in contention for selection for the Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg.”

Springboks squad

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls).

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier).

Loose forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Flyhalves: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls).

'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

Round two of the Rugby Championship proved to the rugby world that South Africa have an unparalleled level of squad depth, if anyone was not already aware. 

Read Now

 

Latest Features

FEATURE

Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Joe Schmidt took solace in some aspects of the Wallabies' latest defeat, but swift improvements are needed.

FEATURE

More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

Los Pumas have earnt grudging respect from the New Zealand public but they do not put bums on seats and that is a concern

FEATURE

'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

As these ancient rivals renew their blood feud, can New Zealand handle the world champions on their own patch?

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 29 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

#12 looking like a black hole now with big Kev out of fitness and Lalakai Foketi out of favour... I gues they will have to shift Lenny inside now.

91 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Hi Hazza.


Enjoy those two Tests up north and on the Cape!


The key to the shapes is that they have a man who knows how to exploit them in SFM. I think Manie could too but not so sure it would all tick over with Handre still at the helm...

91 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

On top of Munster beating the Stormers in Cape Town the year before? No coincidence.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Green is the new black!

202 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

😂🤣

202 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Now they have broken the SR spell, NZ has had to start chasing South Africa again! RC is pretty boring compared to that tour.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.


Even if your the new Olympus

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎 now you’re just trolling.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Agreed.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.

202 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 45 minutes ago
'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

If I have to hear one more time of how Ireland or France should've won the RWC in 2023🤦🏽‍♂️


France have immense depth too, but "by far the most talented side" is very subjective

4 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think I wrote my first piece on PSDT back in 2018 when Bokke won 36-34 in NZ. Grandson of Piet 'Spiere' Du Toit... the prop

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 49 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Even if SA sides were just canon fodder for Aus and NZ sides, as you’re suggesting, you can’t say that playing against SA teams, the diversity of experience, wasn’t good for them.


Nor can you argue that having another country involved, viewership, tv rights etc, wouldn’t be good for SR and the NZ and Aus coffers.


The win rate statistics actually counts for nothing in your argument. In fact it makes it worse because at this rate - NZ teams are the only teams who will win the bulk of the competitions going forward. Boring.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 50 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Not true. SA was left with no other option.


If you can’t keep your partner happy, they’ll change beds. These are business decisions. Not a marriage!


But as far as attacking the idea that NZ undermined Aus rugby - agreed, that’s bollocks.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

5 is quite feasible - the Bok lineout worked better in the first Test v Aussie than in the second under Nortje, and PSDT was still a very strong influence from the row.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 55 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

So we agree then. Good.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

NZ have nothing to gain from moving BB back to 10 Bull and neither does he. So they will stick with the arrangement they have.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think there is some cause for hope with Joel Sclavi Carlos. We noticed some improvment in his form at THP in the Top 14 [I run an ongoing database] and he showed more variety and application than before after shifting back from a stinit at loose-head.


Can he play more than 20-3- mins? I don't know.


Gallo is a good all-rounder but he is small, so guys like Malherbe and Lomax have around 20 kilos or more on him.


Sordoni and Bello nowhere near.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 56 minutes ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

I don’t know, Gregor, ask Pichot. He has all the answers to Argentina rugby needs.

1 Go to comments
