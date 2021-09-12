Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

'Those guys have had a little taste and haven't really kicked on'

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Steve Bardens/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Northampton boss Chris Boyd has one particular issue he wants to solve in the new Gallagher Premiership season – making the Saints players who have had a fleeting taste of international rugby more consistent so that they can push on and make a better name for themselves at Test level. The likes of Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar are world-class at their trade, their recent respective form for England and Wales resulting in them both being integral parts of the Lions Test team that toured South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is the next wave of players at Franklin’s Gardens who have had international level call-ups but have remained on the fringes. Lewis Ludlam, George Furbank and Piers Francis have all had some England caps under Eddie Jones without ensuring they are regular picks, Paul Hill was waiting four years in between games until this summer, while Ollie Sleightholme, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall and Dave Ribbans have all made training squads without getting capped. 

It’s not just an England issue: Rory Hutchinson has been capped by Scotland but there have also only been a handful of appearances rather than regular selection and this is a pattern that Boyd is determined to finally nip in the bud heading into his fourth season in charge at Northampton, the club where he has regularly given youth its fling. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
How Jonah Lomu became the greatest all-time All Blacks left wing

“If you look at the Saints team of perhaps 2014 to 2018, that had been a very stable team, a very experienced team, a very mature team and they had stuck with that team and been reasonably successful,” said Boyd to RugbyPass.

“It [the success] drained off a little but the youngsters really hadn’t been given a lot of opportunities so what struck me when I arrived was that there were some really capable rugby players here if we gave them a chance to express themselves because we thought that we would get some fruit off the tree. That has proven to be.

“The trick now is we have had a number of guys out of our academy that have all had little snippets of opportunities to go into the England environment but in the back-end, none of those has really gone on to consolidate themselves, so there is a group of youngsters here and it is probably time they started putting in some really consistent performances to see if they can really go to the next level. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of it has led to England. We had the odd guy that went to Scotland and the odd international that was already an international but those guys have gone and had a little taste and haven’t really kicked on. That [Test rugby] is another environment where someone else makes the decisions and we just hope that we can help some of those guys go a little bit further.”

Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop Rags to riches Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has overcome a traumatic upbringing to become rugby's biggest powerbroker Gavin Mortimer World Cup versatility on trial in All Blacks’ mammoth tour When Ian Foster is selecting his World Cup squad, he may look back on 2021 with begrudging fondness. Tom Vinicombe Jordie Barrett red highlights pros of NZR and RA joining forces Sense has prevailed in the Southern Hemisphere - but will World Rugby follow suit? Tony Johnson

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

'Those guys have had a little taste and haven't really kicked on'

Search