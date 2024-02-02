'There is no better competition in the world than the Six Nations' claims Adam Beard
Adam Beard has delivered a “don’t write us off” message ahead of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations campaign that begins against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.
Wales’ chances have largely been dismissed by the bookmakers, as they they set off on a long road towards Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia with a new-look squad.
Several big names are no longer part of Wales’ rugby landscape, headlined by Louis Rees-Zammit’s departure for a possible career in American football, while cap centurions Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny have retired from Test rugby.
And when Wales’ injury list is factored in – George North, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Gareth Thomas are among those currently absent – the size of their task is laid bare.
Scotland, though, have not won in the Welsh capital for 22 years, losing 11 successive games that comprise nine Six Nations encounters, a World Cup warm-up fixture and an autumn Test.
And Gregor Townsend’s team will need to overcome any mental demons that might exist as a result of that one-sided sequence.
Ten of Wales’ matchday 23 have cap totals in six figures, but experienced lock Beard said: “Look, don’t write us off, whether it is new faces or not.
“When you put on that Welsh jersey you have got a job to do, and our job tomorrow is to get a victory over Scotland.
“There is no better competition in the world than the Six Nations.
“(It is) a new-look squad, a lot of boys getting their opportunities to play in their first Six Nations, and there is no better way than to start at home.”
Cardiff full-back Cameron Winnett makes his Test debut on Saturday, named in the starting line-up after just 15 games of professional rugby.
And Wales will be led by their youngest captain since 1968 – 21-year-old Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins – for a game that is followed by Six Nations assignments with England at Twickenham, Ireland in Dublin and then France at the Principality Stadium.
On Winnett, Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: “You watch someone at training and that is where you get a feel for a player.
“He looks comfortable on the ball, he is good in the air, and when we had our selection meeting we just said, ‘let’s go for it. Let’s not be afraid to expose someone at this level’.
“It wasn’t a difficult decision for us to make when you see a player and think he is going to be a really good player in the future.
“Yes, we’ve lost a considerable amount of experience and players have moved on.
“But a lot of teams go through cycles, and I think we are at the start of an exciting cycle with this group of players. I couldn’t be happier with how they have trained and prepared.
“There are probably a couple of young players in the squad who are still developing, and they will learn from the time with us.
“We have already seen in the last couple of weeks how much some of them have improved and handled the difference in intensities in training at this level. So that has been a real positive for us.”
Comments on RugbyPass
The card will be the talk of the day, but it really shouldn’t. France never looked like winning the match, not even at full strength. They played well below their standard.2 Go to comments
Ballsac yellows showing how hilariously, maddingly stupid rugby union has become. Reactionary taints who would rather spoil a match than face the music.2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Where does Gordan fit in with the Schmidt Wallabies? I’m guessing he will also need to be goal kicking at around 80% as well.6 Go to comments
Gordon is a fantastic talent but the Tahs will set out to cripple his career so one of their players gets selected, like they did Quade Cooper’s. That’s how they work.6 Go to comments
As an Englishman, I thought Ireland played extremely well in the cauldron of Paris. But to rate Jack Crowley as a 6 is an injustice, at least a 7 if not 7.5 Dan Sheahan was also a 7 not a 6.1 Go to comments
South Africa actually isn’t in the six nations. South Africa play in the Rugby Championship. The teams that are in the 6 nations are England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, & Italy.4 Go to comments
Great to see George Bower back after along injury recuperation. George is one of the ultimate team men. Good luck to Taha Kemara, ( interviewed in this article), starting at 10. Dominic Gardiner is a player with a big future, starting on the blindside flank.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. I'd love to keep all five teams but I can see the realities of both options. The management have to make tough decisions and some are going to be unpopular! Great analysis about Gordon. Be fascinating to see how they all respond to the 23 disaster. I hope that burning desire is there but it would be very tough.6 Go to comments
It’s a true reflection of what goes on off the field went on , on the field. Springboks ‘TMO’ champions should not have won against France , England or NZ thanks to doggy TMO decisions and their president even highjacks the day …priceless48 Go to comments
Accepting Ford is their best option is sad for the ‘Ning But hay ho4 Go to comments
Andy. I bow to your experience but . Ford was the 10 when leicester would have been relegated if not for Sarries issue . He has been 10 while England have played rubbish . England have only won 2 games in 6 nations 3 times running . Sale have fewer points except Newcastle who havent won a game yet . Fewer tries too . Exactly what do you base your assumption Ford can run a back line . Every big game he disappears . Please help me on this cos i just cant see how he keeps being picked . AND HE HAS NEVER BEEN PICKED FOR LIONS . Not just me then .4 Go to comments
Ah. The usual “Ireland no.1” narrative.2 Go to comments
Yes. SA is good at rugby. SA and the PIs. Rugby player making machines.4 Go to comments
That is an exceptionally strong team that would challenge the combined not-injured XV.1 Go to comments
So the Boks are, likely, the only team with 100% of their players from SA? Interesting…3 Go to comments
TBs international coaching credentials are better than Razors even. If you think about it. 2024 is going to be a CRACKER!3 Go to comments
Go on Dingers 👌1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, another top article touching on the uncomfortable bits of Australian Rugby. Yes, common sense, money and depth says fewer SR teams IF there will indeed be SRP beyond 2025. The depth issue is 100% related to money, not whether or not we produce young players. What should be the depth of our SR teams is actually the 100+ Australian SR standard players spread across England, France and Japan. They do it for money, and much more money than SRP pays. Keeping the Rebels SR team will just exacerbate the problem. There is another way of course to keep the Melbourne team (and the Brumbies and Force and the other two) which involves keeping all 5 current SR teams playing in an NRC type comp. No pain from cutting teams and fewer dollars. At the same time, beg, plead or bribe the Japanese to let us enter 1 or 2 yet to be created teams into their lucrative comp (NZ might ask too) Japan wouldn't accept all teams as it would dilute their status, though not necessarily their standard. Short of a sugar daddy with $200m+ there is just no future for SRP and a high quality competition in our part of the world. We have to accept this and try other options IMO6 Go to comments
Since the coaches obviously prefer to pick foreign players they will alienate Scottish born players. A plastic Scotland side.3 Go to comments
The loss of teachers has been one of the problems, for example at Jed, the legendary commentator Mr Johnstone was the PE teacher. the enthusiasm and love of rugby (and his toorie) he brought and instilled to us, his pupils.3 Go to comments