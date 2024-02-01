One debutant for Wales as Gatland makes eight changes from RWC exit XV

Cardiff fullback Cameron Winnett is set to make his debut for Wales this Saturday against Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations, as Warren Gatland has made eight changes from the team that lost to Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final last year.

Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Gareth Davies, Ryan Elias, Adam Beard, Tommy Reffell and Aaron Wainwright are the seven players that remain in the starting XV, as Gatland has been forced to make changes due to injuries and retirements.

Uncapped loose forward Alex Mann is also in line to make his debut from the bench at the Principality Stadium.

Captain Dafydd Jenkins partners Beard in the second-row, in what will be the 21-year-old’s 13th cap.

Gatland said: “Cameron Winnett is just a lovely footballer and I think he’s going to develop into a quality international player in the future. He’s young and there’ll be no pressure on him. We’ve been impressed with the way that he’s trained. He’s done really well in training, progressed really well and following consultation with his surgeon everyone was happy for him to be selected.

“It’s also great that Alex Mann is on the bench and will hopefully get his debut as well.

“I think there’s a really nice balance in the squad.

“We’ve got some players who were involved in the World Cup so have some experience and then some exciting youngsters and when I look at that forward pack, it’s not a small forward pack. It’s a big forward pack.

“Scotland haven’t won here in a long, long time and it’s an opportunity for us to continue with that record.

“The roof’s going to be open, Scotland want the roof open which I think is a little bit disappointing from an atmosphere point of view, because when that roof is shut it does tend to create a lot more atmosphere and noise in the stadium. But that’s the decision that they made.”

Centre George North has failed to recover from a shoulder injury he picked up in the Ospreys’ Challenge Cup victory over the Lions in Johannesburg, while lock Will Rowlands will miss the match for personal reasons.

On the absences, Gatland said: “George got quite a big stinger in terms of his shoulder and didn’t take part in full training last week so Owen Watkin comes into the midfield.

“Will hasn’t come into the squad yet. His wife had a baby a couple of weeks ago in France and unfortunately there were some complications. So the message to him has been you stay home and be with your family. We always talk about how important that is and he’ll turn up when he’s ready.”

Wales XV

15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – uncapped / heb gap)

14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 54 caps)

13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys / Gweilch – 36 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens / Saraseniaid – 32 caps)

11. Rio Dyer (Dragons / Dreigiau – 14 caps)

10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 8 caps)

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 74 caps)

1. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 38 caps)

3. Leon Brown (Dragons / Dreigiau – 23 caps)

4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg – 12 caps) Captain

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys / Gweilch – 51 caps)

6. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 9 caps)

7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers / Caerl?r – 13 caps)

8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons / Dreigiau – 43 caps)

Replacements

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons / Dreigiau – 46 caps)

17. Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – 1 cap)

18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 2 caps)

19. Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 1 cap)

20. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – uncapped / heb gap)

21. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 53 caps)

22. Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 2 caps)

23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 caps)