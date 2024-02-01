'Doesn't make my months ahead enjoyable thinking about that'- O'Gara
La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara believes Racing 92 have sent a “massive statement” to the rest of the Top 14 by signing Owen Farrell ahead of next season.
The current Top 14 leaders have set out their stall ahead of the 2024/25 season by recruiting a global star of the game, and buying him out of his Saracens contract in the process.
The Englishman will join an already star-studded Racing squad, which includes South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, as they search for an Investec Champions Cup trophy- one that O’Gara’s La Rochelle have lifted the past two seasons.
Speaking to RugbyPass recently, the 46-year-old praised Farrell for his “rugby intellect” as he looked ahead to next season, and what the 112-cap England international will bring to Racing as well as the Top 14 as a whole.
“He’s a class player,” the Ireland great said at the launch of Guinness’ Six Nations campaign.
“It’s a big signing for them. He will be a huge addition because obviously he’s a natural competitor, but I think his rugby intellect is up there with the best and I think obviously his element of being a competitor is up there with the best. So it’s a huge business and a massive statement.”
The Irishman has the task of working out how to get the better of Racing’s Galacticos, which will include a midfield combination of Farrell, France’s Gael Fickou and Fijian powerhouse Josua Tuisova.
The Fijian joined Racing at the end of last season from Lyon, though he is yet to play after suffering a knee injury against Farrell’s England at the World Cup. The thought of Farrell partnering the 113kg centre is not one that O’Gara is enjoying.
“Imagine he could be playing with Tuisova,” he added. “So, that doesn’t make my night or my months ahead enjoyable thinking about that.”
Guinness, the official sponsors of the Guinness Six Nations, has enlisted Irish Rugby legend and La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O’Gara to deliver a rousing team talk ahead of Ireland Men’s opening fixture against France in Marseille on February 2nd.
Not your typical pep talk for the players and delivered in Ronan’s unique French – Cork English dialect, he gives a playful yet passionate call to the people of Ireland to seize ‘l’opportunité’ and get together with friends at home, in the pub or in the stadium, for 13 weeks of rugby across the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championships.
Guinness is providing fans with the ‘l’opportunité’ to win exclusive, money-can’t-buy prizes, including match tickets and unique match-day experiences as part of the Guinness Giveaway. To enter, simply visit https://www.guinness.com/en-ie/guinness-give-away.
