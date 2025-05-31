Northern Edition
International

Ex-Wallaby weighs in on Nathan Cleary's potential Wallabies switch

(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

After winning four NRL premierships with the Penrith Panthers, rumours have come out this week about a shock move to Rugby Union for Nathan Cleary, who supposedly hasinterest” in playing for the Wallabies at international level.

Many would argue that Cleary doesn’t have too many more things to achieve in the NRL, after winning a couple of State of Origin series, four NRL premierships with two Clive Churchill medals and one Rugby League World Cup with Australia, there could be a world where Cleary’s next challenge is in the 15-man code.

Former Wallabies centre Morgan Turinui has backed up Tim Horan’s rumours from earlier this week, saying on Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sports that he has also heard there is interest from both camps.

“Look, there is interest, I’ve heard on both sides. Obviously, Nathan’s done so much in Rugby League, what’s the next challenge? What’s his personal life going to be like?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes and earns a couple of million Euros in Europe and is available for the Wallabies as well, which perhaps means you don’t see him at Super Rugby, but there’s interest in him playing international rugby.”

Turinui jokes about Horan’s inability to keep a secret, and explains that if Rugby Australia want any chance of signing Nathan Cleary, they’ll need to keep it quiet.

“Tim Horan, can’t keep a secret, it’s not helping anyone. We don’t want anyone to know about it if you want to sign Nathan Cleary to rugby, you do it in the dark of night, you get the signature, then you can start talking about it.”

The initial reports from Horan came earlier this week where he told Stan Sport that Cleary isquite keenon making the switch to the 15-man code.

“You might not have to wait too long,Horan said on Stan Sport.

There’s been rumours the last two months that he’s quite keen, I’ve heard it totally separate, he’s quite keen to come to rugby.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing for Australian rugby to do, we’ve got  a lot of talent coming through, but I tell you what, if Nathan Cleary saysI’m interested in playing the gameyou’ve got to have a coffee.”

Cleary had already been in the headlines as his NSW side dominated the Queensland Maroons at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday evening, winning 18-6 to go 1-0 up in the 2025 State of Origin series.

