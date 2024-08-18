Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
35 - 18
FT
22 - 7
FT
31 - 17
FT
42 - 10
FT
12 - 30
FT
41 - 22
FT
20 - 25
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 20
FT
20 - 26
FT
7 - 59
FT
International

The simple explanation to Louis Rees-Zammit's strange NFL role after confusion

By Josh Raisey
Running back Louis Rees-Zammit #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in OTA Offseason workouts at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex on May 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit completed his second match in American football on Saturday in a preseason loss to the Detroit Lions, and like the week before, he was tried out in a variety of roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first match at Kansas City Chiefs’ home ground, Arrowhead Stadium, the 23-year-old returned a kickoff 27 yards, was used as a gunner on the punt team and has been singled out online for his pass protection late in the match.

But fans who saw the former Wales wing making strides in rugby union have been left slightly confused that in both preseason matches now he has been used to take kickoffs.

Video Spacer

Former Wallabies on the time they swam with sharks in South Africa | RPTV

Boks Office appear on Australian show KOKO to discuss the Rugby Championship and amongst other things, shark diving. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

WATCH NOW

Video Spacer

Former Wallabies on the time they swam with sharks in South Africa | RPTV

Boks Office appear on Australian show KOKO to discuss the Rugby Championship and amongst other things, shark diving. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

WATCH NOW

Rees-Zammit established a name for himself for his prowess with ball in hand during his time in rugby. While he was comfortable kicking the ball from hand, he was never deployed as a place kicker. Understandably therefore, some have been left a little confused at this new role with the Chiefs.

There is a simple answer to this though, and it has to do with the expertise a rugby player has compared to an NFL kicker, specifically his ability to tackle.

“It’s less about LRZ making the kick and more him being there as an extra person to tackle the return guy,” The Podcast Nobody Asked For explained on X. “Most kickers wouldn’t do that, or at least not as effectively as a rugby convert. Basically gives them an extra guy on defence for returns.”

Though somewhat strange, there were hints that Rees-Zammit would be used as a kicker as early as May. “Louis has done above and beyond what I expected,” assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He can kick field goals, he can kickoff, he can be a kickoff guy for us. He’s every bit as good as Justin (Reid) is at moving the football and stuff like that on kickoffs. And he’s really working hard at the returner job. I’ve got him in there as a starter right now so he gets as many reps as he can. He’s a student of the game — he comes in after practice, he wants to be great, he’s a great athlete.”

Related

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walked out with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305.

Read Now

Win tickets to watch the British & Irish Lions take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever! 
You can also enter to win tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia! 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

2

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

3

Fissler Confidential: Springbok poised to leave, Ford heading home

4

Louis Rees-Zammit has shrugged off his midweek training absence

5

Allan Alaalatoa opens up on what Joe Schmidt is like after a Wallabies loss

6

‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

7

How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

8

Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

3 Comments
I
IS 6 hours ago

No one talked about him while he was a rugby player now you wanna talk about him and he's not even playing the sport

N
NO 8 hours ago

Didn't realize that as rugby fans we now need to have in depth knowledge of an NFL team and their management. Delighted that LRZ is following his dreams and very best of luck to the lad but until he makes noises about returning to rugby think it's safe to say the vast majority of us couldn't care less about the Kansas Chiefs and their inner workings.

G
GrahamVF 10 hours ago

Long silence …. Sound of crickets chirping. What exactly has this to do with the world in Union … unless you are on LRZ’s parole as a PR. Genuinely, I seriously doubt that anybody outside his inner circle has any interest whatsoever ever of his exploits or otherwise in American football

B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago

I couldn’t agree more. It’s like Rugby Pass’ own version of “Panda Watch”.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

Rugby's new troubleshooter says revitalising the win-less Falcons may be his biggest job yet.

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

FEATURE

Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'

The highly-rated Ospreys loosehead has left Wales after 12 years, with no regrets and relishing making an impression with Leicester Tigers

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 20 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

These rating make no sense when compared to the rating for the other 3 teams, the only way to make them worthwhile is if a journo from each nation rates both teams in the same article so we can see like for like ratings. Would be a much more interesting read.....anyone agree???

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

Rebuilds take time. Schmidt will have a competitive Wallabies side in place for the RWC. Aussie supporters looking for near term wins are fooling themselves.


You will get some wins in 2024, but they don't really matter. Measure your coach by whether or not he is closing in on a competitive 2027 team.


Hint: He absolutely is. Schmidt will have a really good Aussie team in place in time for the RWC. There will be ups and downs before then.

6 Go to comments
C
CR 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson provides All Blacks injury update ahead of South Africa tour

As South Africans we can’t wait for this series. Going to be awesome rugby. 🏉

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

It's just an opinion mate. Try not to get too obsessed with it. I always use RWC & 'rankings', others are free to do what they like.

53 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

That's OK. But the argument that SA have no weaknesses was ripped apart in Durban right (and Pretoria for some of Ireland's attacking tries)?

18 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

The 2023 RWC draw is made 3 years before the RWC when Ireland, France were not in the top 4. When the RWC came around the draw assured that two of the top 4 could not make the semi. It looks like that means the rankings are wrong but it just means the draw was too far out from the tournament. They have moved the draw a lot closer to the tournament for 2027 RWC. Given that the top four were so far ahead of the chasers this time if we had a better draw (eg the new one) we would have had the top 4 seeds in the semis and may have had a result closer in line with rankings. As it was the two top 4 teams who made the semi both made the finals so the rankings were pretty accurate.

53 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

They were kiwis. This is the Australian national team we are talking about. Not just a mercenary group kiwis can cream a million dollars a year out of to sabotage.

See above re plenty of ideas.

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

Ewen McKenzie, Jim McKay, Mick Byrne, Les Kiss, Stephen Larkham, John Manetti, Scott Wisenthal, Ben Mowen, Dan McKellar, etc.

Australia has lots of great coaches whose heart at least would be in the job and wouldn't be out to sabotage us. And the players and the fans could at least believe in and support them.

We've been deliberately dumbed down by kiwi coaches.


How would Bok fans feel about the Boks being coached by a Frenchman living in France ? There'd be riots in the streets if they were losing because of hopeless selections and coaching. Riots.


Luckily for Schmidt Australians are pretty laid back but deep down are fiercely patriotic when it counts and don't really care about the Wallabies when coached by zoom by some foreigner living in another country. We know what is going on. Nor do the players really care either, obviously.

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s ‘frustration’ as Wallabies fall short in another loss to Boks

He said he was going to retire after coaching Ireland, then NZ. He's not exactly a man of his word is he. The opportunity to rake in a couple of million dollars from Australia for basically achieving nothing and destroying Australian rugby is nothing more than bare faced unprincipled greed. I thought he said he wanted to stay home and look after his son.

7 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

You Ch1ckensh1t! Let's get an approriate response for a Ch1cSh1t......Ah Durban.....An amputee wing in a hospital never saw as much blood! Truth!


Last 5 matches: Ireland 4: SA 1

28 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

That is utter nonsense. Australia had sufficent reserves and played by the rules. The rules were non -contested scrums. The injuries hurt Australia far more than they hurt SA.

28 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

Block someone if youre gonna block. Less of the ad hominem. I remember when Ireland beat SA in Paris we were told that 'If Pollard was playing...', 'SA were not trying to win...'.

etc etc.

It is quite legitimate to question refereeing decisions. They can change results. I do believe France-SA was one of those games. Two of SAs three tries off questionable refereeing decisions. A dominant England have a case in the semi also.

People will criticize refs. Some correctly, some otherwise. Block if you must. But insulting the person says more about you.

28 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

The guy has no ideas or genuine insight, just likes to bag Schmidt and previously Rennie

6 Go to comments
S
Steve P 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

Who would you pick to coach the Wallabies?


No irony intended, serious question.

I'm a Bok fan, but I want the Wallabies to do well. I'm hoping Schmidt puts systems in place like he did with Ireland. I grew up loving the play of the Larkham/Grogan era teams. Beautiful rugby to watch. Australia were always the innovators.

6 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s ‘frustration’ as Wallabies fall short in another loss to Boks

EVERYONE is greedy for more money for their retirement and to look after their families, you muppet.

7 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s ‘frustration’ as Wallabies fall short in another loss to Boks

Fall short?

Try, "Humiliated by a below par Springbok B team"

7 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

Yeah, Ireland are fantastic when nothing important is at stake.

Ireland were merely a warm up for the Boks for the real rugby nations they have to face in the Rugby Championship.

18 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

Didn't you watch the semi finals of the last 10 World Cups? No Ireland...

18 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

Still number 2...

18 Go to comments
R
RW 4 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

With great pleasure I will block this chump. Revisionist nonsense is his mo. Given enough time and argument he would attempt to deny creation.

28 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Scott Robertson provides All Blacks injury update ahead of South Africa tour Robertson provides All Blacks injury update
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.