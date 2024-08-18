Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

Perth’s RAC Arena was illuminated by a green glow on Sunday afternoon as the challenger, Israel Adesanya, walked to the octagon at UFC 305. It was clear that most of those in attendance had decided to throw their support behind the man known as ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Adesanya, 35, had a long-running and widely publicised feud with South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis that has spanned months. But with du Plessis winning the UFC middleweight world title on January 20 in Canada, the stars aligned for the pair to settle their differences in the octagon.

While Nigerian-New Zealand UFC great Adesanya was the first to walk out to the site for the pair’s highly anticipated bout, it takes two to throw down. Once Adesanya’s walkout song faded out, a familiar anthem began to blast through the speakers at the Perth venue.

Du Plessis included some of the South African national anthem in his walkout song. If you’re familiar with the reasons behind the pair’s headline-grabbing feud, then you’ll agree this choice certainly set the scene for one of the most popular UFC middleweight title fights in recent memory.

It was a special moment, and the surprises didn’t stop there either. Two icons of Springboks rugby joined du Plessis on the long walk out to the octagon. As it had been reported during the week, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi had that honour.

The two-time Rugby World cup winners flanked du Plessis as the king of the middleweight division was met by cheers, boos, and cries of passion from the faithful in the stands. That privilege to walk out with du Plessis was not one Etzebeth took for granted.

“Obviously, I’m glad we laid a foundation tonight for him,” Eben Etzebeth told reporters after the Springboks’ 30-12 win over the Wallabies on Saturday. “He obviously watched the fight and I heard he had a bet with one of the Australian fighters as well so I think he got his money.

“We’re excited. There’s probably 80 per cent of the squad going to the fight hopefully if me and Siya can walk him out. It’s going to be an unbelievable experience.

“He’s a warrior and we’re looking forward to seeing him fight and all the best to him.”

As Etzebeth mentioned, there was indeed a bet between Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and du Plessis about the Wallabies’ clash with the Springboks. Tuivasa, 31, was candidly hilarious when talking about the money he decided to put on the line.

The 31-year-old from Western Sydney revealed on Friday that he’d “put 500 (dollars) on the Wallabies. I didn’t know… (they) lost last week.” That admission was met with deafening cheers of laughter from fight fans watching on at a mid-week press conference.

South Africa would go on to win that Test match 30-12 and claim another slice of history in the world of mixed martial arts. Du Plessis retained the UFC middleweight title after beating Adesanya by submission during the fourth round.

The fight had lived up to the hype up until that point with the two warriors trading significant blows – it seemed the bout could’ve gone either way. But when du Plessis threw his arms up in the air to celebrate victory, that was a win for South Africa.

Etzebeth and Kolisi shared in the celebrations as well. The two were animated as the fight came to a close, and they then had an opportunity to step into the octagon for the official decision.

Both Springboks had another unforgettable moment to cherish as they joined the world champion within the UFC’s cage. Etzebeth threw his hands up in the air as the champ was presented with his belt – you couldn’t miss the towering lock – and Kolisi hugged a member of du Plessis’ team.

Two worlds collided in a moment that will echo throughout South African sporting history forever. Those fortunate enough to have been there will never forget how powerful the walkout was with the Boks joining in, and the passion in which du Plessis fought as well.