International

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

By Finn Morton
Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa walks out to the octagon to fight Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the Middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Perth’s RAC Arena was illuminated by a green glow on Sunday afternoon as the challenger, Israel Adesanya, walked to the octagon at UFC 305. It was clear that most of those in attendance had decided to throw their support behind the man known as ‘The Last Stylebender’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesanya, 35, had a long-running and widely publicised feud with South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis that has spanned months. But with du Plessis winning the UFC middleweight world title on January 20 in Canada, the stars aligned for the pair to settle their differences in the octagon.

While Nigerian-New Zealand UFC great Adesanya was the first to walk out to the site for the pair’s highly anticipated bout, it takes two to throw down. Once Adesanya’s walkout song faded out, a familiar anthem began to blast through the speakers at the Perth venue.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Du Plessis included some of the South African national anthem in his walkout song. If you’re familiar with the reasons behind the pair’s headline-grabbing feud, then you’ll agree this choice certainly set the scene for one of the most popular UFC middleweight title fights in recent memory.

It was a special moment, and the surprises didn’t stop there either. Two icons of Springboks rugby joined du Plessis on the long walk out to the octagon. As it had been reported during the week, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi had that honour.

The two-time Rugby World cup winners flanked du Plessis as the king of the middleweight division was met by cheers, boos, and cries of passion from the faithful in the stands. That privilege to walk out with du Plessis was not one Etzebeth took for granted.

“Obviously, I’m glad we laid a foundation tonight for him,” Eben Etzebeth told reporters after the Springboks’ 30-12 win over the Wallabies on Saturday. “He obviously watched the fight and I heard he had a bet with one of the Australian fighters as well so I think he got his money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re excited. There’s probably 80 per cent of the squad going to the fight hopefully if me and Siya can walk him out. It’s going to be an unbelievable experience.

“He’s a warrior and we’re looking forward to seeing him fight and all the best to him.”

As Etzebeth mentioned, there was indeed a bet between Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and du Plessis about the Wallabies’ clash with the Springboks. Tuivasa, 31, was candidly hilarious when talking about the money he decided to put on the line.

The 31-year-old from Western Sydney revealed on Friday that he’d “put 500 (dollars) on the Wallabies. I didn’t know… (they) lost last week.” That admission was met with deafening cheers of laughter from fight fans watching on at a mid-week press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa would go on to win that Test match 30-12 and claim another slice of history in the world of mixed martial arts. Du Plessis retained the UFC middleweight title after beating Adesanya by submission during the fourth round.

The fight had lived up to the hype up until that point with the two warriors trading significant blows – it seemed the bout could’ve gone either way. But when du Plessis threw his arms up in the air to celebrate victory, that was a win for South Africa.

Etzebeth and Kolisi shared in the celebrations as well. The two were animated as the fight came to a close, and they then had an opportunity to step into the octagon for the official decision.

Both Springboks had another unforgettable moment to cherish as they joined the world champion within the UFC’s cage. Etzebeth threw his hands up in the air as the champ was presented with his belt – you couldn’t miss the towering lock – and Kolisi hugged a member of du Plessis’ team.

Two worlds collided in a moment that will echo throughout South African sporting history forever. Those fortunate enough to have been there will never forget how powerful the walkout was with the Boks joining in, and the passion in which du Plessis fought as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 19 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

These rating make no sense when compared to the rating for the other 3 teams, the only way to make them worthwhile is if a journo from each nation rates both teams in the same article so we can see like for like ratings. Would be a much more interesting read.....anyone agree???

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

Rebuilds take time. Schmidt will have a competitive Wallabies side in place for the RWC. Aussie supporters looking for near term wins are fooling themselves.


You will get some wins in 2024, but they don't really matter. Measure your coach by whether or not he is closing in on a competitive 2027 team.


Hint: He absolutely is. Schmidt will have a really good Aussie team in place in time for the RWC. There will be ups and downs before then.

6 Go to comments
C
CR 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson provides All Blacks injury update ahead of South Africa tour

As South Africans we can’t wait for this series. Going to be awesome rugby. 🏉

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

It's just an opinion mate. Try not to get too obsessed with it. I always use RWC & 'rankings', others are free to do what they like.

53 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

That's OK. But the argument that SA have no weaknesses was ripped apart in Durban right (and Pretoria for some of Ireland's attacking tries)?

18 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

The 2023 RWC draw is made 3 years before the RWC when Ireland, France were not in the top 4. When the RWC came around the draw assured that two of the top 4 could not make the semi. It looks like that means the rankings are wrong but it just means the draw was too far out from the tournament. They have moved the draw a lot closer to the tournament for 2027 RWC. Given that the top four were so far ahead of the chasers this time if we had a better draw (eg the new one) we would have had the top 4 seeds in the semis and may have had a result closer in line with rankings. As it was the two top 4 teams who made the semi both made the finals so the rankings were pretty accurate.

53 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

They were kiwis. This is the Australian national team we are talking about. Not just a mercenary group kiwis can cream a million dollars a year out of to sabotage.

See above re plenty of ideas.

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

Ewen McKenzie, Jim McKay, Mick Byrne, Les Kiss, Stephen Larkham, John Manetti, Scott Wisenthal, Ben Mowen, Dan McKellar, etc.

Australia has lots of great coaches whose heart at least would be in the job and wouldn't be out to sabotage us. And the players and the fans could at least believe in and support them.

We've been deliberately dumbed down by kiwi coaches.


How would Bok fans feel about the Boks being coached by a Frenchman living in France ? There'd be riots in the streets if they were losing because of hopeless selections and coaching. Riots.


Luckily for Schmidt Australians are pretty laid back but deep down are fiercely patriotic when it counts and don't really care about the Wallabies when coached by zoom by some foreigner living in another country. We know what is going on. Nor do the players really care either, obviously.

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s ‘frustration’ as Wallabies fall short in another loss to Boks

He said he was going to retire after coaching Ireland, then NZ. He's not exactly a man of his word is he. The opportunity to rake in a couple of million dollars from Australia for basically achieving nothing and destroying Australian rugby is nothing more than bare faced unprincipled greed. I thought he said he wanted to stay home and look after his son.

7 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

You Ch1ckensh1t! Let's get an approriate response for a Ch1cSh1t......Ah Durban.....An amputee wing in a hospital never saw as much blood! Truth!


Last 5 matches: Ireland 4: SA 1

28 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

That is utter nonsense. Australia had sufficent reserves and played by the rules. The rules were non -contested scrums. The injuries hurt Australia far more than they hurt SA.

28 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

Block someone if youre gonna block. Less of the ad hominem. I remember when Ireland beat SA in Paris we were told that 'If Pollard was playing...', 'SA were not trying to win...'.

etc etc.

It is quite legitimate to question refereeing decisions. They can change results. I do believe France-SA was one of those games. Two of SAs three tries off questionable refereeing decisions. A dominant England have a case in the semi also.

People will criticize refs. Some correctly, some otherwise. Block if you must. But insulting the person says more about you.

28 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

The guy has no ideas or genuine insight, just likes to bag Schmidt and previously Rennie

6 Go to comments
S
Steve P 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

Who would you pick to coach the Wallabies?


No irony intended, serious question.

I'm a Bok fan, but I want the Wallabies to do well. I'm hoping Schmidt puts systems in place like he did with Ireland. I grew up loving the play of the Larkham/Grogan era teams. Beautiful rugby to watch. Australia were always the innovators.

6 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s ‘frustration’ as Wallabies fall short in another loss to Boks

EVERYONE is greedy for more money for their retirement and to look after their families, you muppet.

7 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s ‘frustration’ as Wallabies fall short in another loss to Boks

Fall short?

Try, "Humiliated by a below par Springbok B team"

7 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

Yeah, Ireland are fantastic when nothing important is at stake.

Ireland were merely a warm up for the Boks for the real rugby nations they have to face in the Rugby Championship.

18 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

Didn't you watch the semi finals of the last 10 World Cups? No Ireland...

18 Go to comments
F
FC 4 hours ago
‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

Still number 2...

18 Go to comments
R
RW 4 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

With great pleasure I will block this chump. Revisionist nonsense is his mo. Given enough time and argument he would attempt to deny creation.

28 Go to comments
