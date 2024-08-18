Scott Robertson provides All Blacks injury update ahead of South Africa tour

The All Blacks are sweating on the fitness of three players ahead of their South Africa tour according to head coach Scott Robertson.

ADVERTISEMENT

With captain Scott Barrett expected to be back after missing both Argentina Tests, the All Blacks are unsure of his first choice locking partner Patrick Tuipulotu.

In both players’ absence, young pair Sam Darry and Tupou Vaa’i impressed across both matches against Los Pumas.

The other concerns are at loosehead prop and in the back row.

“They’re assessing the injuries now, so we’ve got the next two days to make a call on who’s coming to South Africa,” Robertson told media on Sunday.

“There’s about three players, Patrick’s [Tuipulotu] one, Luke Jacobson’s another, and Ethan de Groot.

“So we will make a call on them by Wednesday for travelling to South Africa.”

Replacing De Groot at Eden Park was Tamaiti Williams, who can play both sides of the scrum.

In combination with Tyrel Lomax and Codie Taylor, the All Blacks scrum became a dominant force against Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the back row, Sam Cane returned for his first Test of the year and provided a valuable cameo.

Head coach Scott Robertson said the squad would have a few days back with family and friends as they assess the options for the travelling squad.

“Mentally and physically, I get back to the fam, and get away, get a break in your own bed, then get excited by the next challenge,” Robertson said.

“You do just naturally [start thinking ahead], you look forward to the next game pretty quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These two tours don’t come around often, especially the Jo’burg, Cape Town combo.

“So you’re always planning away.”