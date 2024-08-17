'I don't think it's brave': Scott Robertson on Rassie Erasmus ahead of Springboks tour

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson isn’t prepared to get involved in mind games with Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of their two Tests.

After splitting honours 1-all with Argentina, New Zealand will travel to South Africa to chase the Rugby Championship leaders.

The Springboks completed another bonus point win over the Wallabies and sit top of the table with 10 competition points.

The All Blacks need to win at least one of the two Tests to keep their hopes of a fifth straight SANZAAR title alive.

“Wouldn’t want to go down [that route] too far, just in case,” Robertson joked about engaging with Erasmus.

“We just play what is in front of us really. I know Rassie, played against him and he’s one of the personalties of world rugby isn’t he? I enjoy his commentary.

“I bet everyone enjoys a press conference with him so looking forward to locking horns.”

After coming under criticism for fielding a ‘B team’ against the Wallabies in Perth, Robertson praised the way that South Africa has stuck to a plan to build depth.

The focus on building for World Cups was something Robertson labelled as “smart”.

“The one thing that Rassie and his team has done extremely well is, they’ve built depth over a four-year cycle,” Robertson said.

“If you look, I think it was the first time, the first World Cup, he had lost quite a few chess matches in there but he blooded some great young players that gave them the depth that was required.

“The World Cup squad is so hard to pick, they left some great players out, and that’s where you need to get to.

“So I don’t think it’s brave, it’s just smart to stay the course. He obviously did that last weekend, building depth.”

