Six Nations

The positional switch England are considering for Marcus Smith

By PA
England's Marcus Smith runs past the Six Nations trophy last Saturday in Dublin (Photo by Dan Mullan/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England are giving strong consideration to fielding playmakers Marcus Smith and Fin Smith in their backline against France in the hope of igniting their Guinness Six Nations. Marcus Smith has been first choice fly-half since the 2023 Rugby World Cup but he could be moved to full-back for Saturday’s Allianz Stadium showdown to accommodate his namesake’s promotion to the starting XV.

Fin Smith has made all seven of his previous Test appearances as a replacement, meaning his full debut would come in a game of critical importance with England playing to save their championship after losing 27-22 to Ireland in round one.

The Northampton rookie would have responsibility for directing the backline with Marcus Smith providing a counter-attacking threat from 15, a position he first filled at the World Cup and has occupied in cameos since.

Selecting two of English rugby’s most creative talents together would offer an extra dimension with the ball in hand, although Freddie Steward’s demotion at full-back would also rob the team of their aerial master.

“Marcus is obviously another set of eyes that are very opportunistic. ‘Where’s the space? Who can I beat?’,” attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said. “But Freddie Steward brings an incredible level of high ball skill and a kick return that is incredibly decisive on the way back. There are competing demands that you are trading off all the time.

“We are blessed with having three 10s that can all play international rugby to a high level. Fin has had less chance than the rest at the moment, but he is really clear with his game, he is confident without being arrogant and wants to get better.

“He has all the things that you associate with top 10s. He is really clear with what he wants and how to best position the team.”

Henry Slade will be working in tandem with whoever is chosen at fly-half against France and the Exeter centre insists both have unique skill sets. “Fin sees space really well. There is always going to be space on the field somewhere, you can’t defend everything, and he sees it really well,” Slade said.

“Obviously he is a slightly different 10 to Marcus. Marcus has got that X-factor in terms of beating a man one-on-one and all that stuff, but Fin is very measured. He speaks very well. A big part of a number 10’s role is moving the team around to where they need to be on the pitch and he has been really good at that.”

Cadan Murley has been ruled out against France after suffering a foot injury on his Test debut in Dublin on Saturday, but could return in time for the end of the Six Nations. “We are gutted for Cadan because what he’s done is overcome a huge amount of injuries,” Wigglesworth said.

“He gets his opportunity, he scores and assists and then he is not able to be in the mix again the week after. I’m delighted that he got his chance and really disappointed for him that it has been taken away pretty quickly.”

Search