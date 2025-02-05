The positional switch England are considering for Marcus Smith
England are giving strong consideration to fielding playmakers Marcus Smith and Fin Smith in their backline against France in the hope of igniting their Guinness Six Nations. Marcus Smith has been first choice fly-half since the 2023 Rugby World Cup but he could be moved to full-back for Saturday’s Allianz Stadium showdown to accommodate his namesake’s promotion to the starting XV.
Fin Smith has made all seven of his previous Test appearances as a replacement, meaning his full debut would come in a game of critical importance with England playing to save their championship after losing 27-22 to Ireland in round one.
The Northampton rookie would have responsibility for directing the backline with Marcus Smith providing a counter-attacking threat from 15, a position he first filled at the World Cup and has occupied in cameos since.
Selecting two of English rugby’s most creative talents together would offer an extra dimension with the ball in hand, although Freddie Steward’s demotion at full-back would also rob the team of their aerial master.
“Marcus is obviously another set of eyes that are very opportunistic. ‘Where’s the space? Who can I beat?’,” attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said. “But Freddie Steward brings an incredible level of high ball skill and a kick return that is incredibly decisive on the way back. There are competing demands that you are trading off all the time.
“We are blessed with having three 10s that can all play international rugby to a high level. Fin has had less chance than the rest at the moment, but he is really clear with his game, he is confident without being arrogant and wants to get better.
“He has all the things that you associate with top 10s. He is really clear with what he wants and how to best position the team.”
Henry Slade will be working in tandem with whoever is chosen at fly-half against France and the Exeter centre insists both have unique skill sets. “Fin sees space really well. There is always going to be space on the field somewhere, you can’t defend everything, and he sees it really well,” Slade said.
“Obviously he is a slightly different 10 to Marcus. Marcus has got that X-factor in terms of beating a man one-on-one and all that stuff, but Fin is very measured. He speaks very well. A big part of a number 10’s role is moving the team around to where they need to be on the pitch and he has been really good at that.”
Cadan Murley has been ruled out against France after suffering a foot injury on his Test debut in Dublin on Saturday, but could return in time for the end of the Six Nations. “We are gutted for Cadan because what he’s done is overcome a huge amount of injuries,” Wigglesworth said.
“He gets his opportunity, he scores and assists and then he is not able to be in the mix again the week after. I’m delighted that he got his chance and really disappointed for him that it has been taken away pretty quickly.”
Keep Steward -replace Slade with M Smith… may as well: France going to win anyway
France do kick long but such is the quality of the kicking from 9, 10 and 15 that there are few opportunities to counter. He is also relatively small and a poor defender. He bit in unnecessarily to give Jorgenson an overlap and the winning Wallaby try in the Autumn. Ireland sent towering kicks onto him in the second half for easy territory gain
Constantly messing around with different types of No10 makes it difficult for a team to know what it's supposed to be
you're right - they should have stuck with Ford after he managed to get the attack firing in the 6N last year!
But since then Marcus has been given a lot of time to settle in, and hasn't - unsurprisingly!
Things are looking up for France.
there's big defensive questions about Marcus at 15, but he can attack there - unlike at 10.
if he ever excels as an international player, it'll be at 15 or 23.
Yeah I think this is a mistake from Borthwick. If he's starting Fin then Marcus should be on the bench. He actually surprised me under the high ball against Ireland, I thought he was decent although by no means international 15 standard and he struggles to make one on one tackles. Borthwick is compounding one mistake with another, if he doesn't think Marcus is the right man to play ten, he needs to bite the bullet and drop him. This is a cop out.